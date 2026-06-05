Join host Uncle Dave as he sits down with author and scientist Dr. Caroline Crocker to explore the profound impacts of generational trauma and epigenetics. Dr. Crocker shares gripping true stories of her parents' childhood survival in the Netherlands during World War II, the Dutch resistance, and the deep-rooted PTSD passed down through her family. This episode dives deeply into how coping mechanisms are learned and inherited, showing why uncovering our family's untold experiences can lead to profound personal healing and grace. Listen as she discusses the extensive historical research behind her powerful books, Brave Face and Unforgivable, which transform harrowing family experiences into a truth that reads exactly like fiction. If you are fascinated by events around World War II history, overcoming adversity, and the resilience of the human spirit, this episode offers incredible insights into how understanding the past can change our present.



If you would like to find out more about Caroline: https://ramblingruminations.com/



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