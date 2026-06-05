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Peace Love and Bring a Bat

David Chametzky
EducationHealth & Wellness
Peace Love and Bring a Bat
Latest episode

130 episodes

  • Peace Love and Bring a Bat

    True Stories That Read Like Fiction: WWII: Epigenetics, Generational Trauma - Caroline Crocker

    06/05/2026 | 41 mins.
    Join host Uncle Dave as he sits down with author and scientist Dr. Caroline Crocker to explore the profound impacts of generational trauma and epigenetics. Dr. Crocker shares gripping true stories of her parents' childhood survival in the Netherlands during World War II, the Dutch resistance, and the deep-rooted PTSD passed down through her family. This episode dives deeply into how coping mechanisms are learned and inherited, showing why uncovering our family's untold experiences can lead to profound personal healing and grace. Listen as she discusses the extensive historical research behind her powerful books, Brave Face and Unforgivable, which transform harrowing family experiences into a truth that reads exactly like fiction. If you are fascinated by events around World War II history, overcoming adversity, and the resilience of the human spirit, this episode offers incredible insights into how understanding the past can change our present.

    If you would like to find out more about Caroline: https://ramblingruminations.com/

    Please also follow us on our YouTube channel: 

    https://www.youtube.com/@davidchametzkyNOW
  • Peace Love and Bring a Bat

    Medieval Roots and Global Stages: Stephanie Ricker

    06/04/2026 | 30 mins.
    Join Uncle Dave on "Peace, Love, and Bring a Bat" as global event manager Stephanie Ricker shares her incredible journey from a childhood in medieval reenactments to becoming an operations management expert. Discover how building massive 13th-century encampments at Pennsic laid the foundation for her success in coordinating global conferences and VIP luxury retreats. Stephanie reveals how early leadership lessons helped her save her JROTC platoon, execute a Guinness World Record event, and adapt to host virtual summits for over 4,000 people across 35 countries. Be inspired by her insights on adaptability, teamwork, and the compassionate leadership that earned her the Public Service Award of Excellence for helping indigenous communities secure clean water. Watch now to uncover actionable event planning strategies, and remember to always start your own leadership journey with peace and love.

     

    Please follow us on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@davidchametzkyNOW
  • Peace Love and Bring a Bat

    Six Miracles One Purpose - Donna Hartley

    06/04/2026 | 47 mins.
    Join Uncle Dave on Peace, Love, and Bring a Bat for an incredible conversation with international speaker and past-life reader Donna Hartley. Donna shares her miraculous journey of surviving six near-death experiences, including the devastating 1978 Continental DC-10 plane crash on her way to Hawaii, and explains how listening to a sudden flash of intuition saved her life. Discover the profound connection between our past lives and current physical health as Donna reveals how healing deep karmic patterns from a past-life betrayal completely transformed her own heart condition. Whether you are curious about connecting with spirit guides, exploring ancient civilizations like Lemuria and Atlantis, or learning to unlock your own intuitive powers, this episode offers a deeply inspiring look at the resilience of the human soul. Tune in to uncover why every soul comes to Earth with a perfect purpose and how trusting your inner voice can shift your entire destiny.

     

    If you want to connect with Donna, please check her website https://donnahartley.com/

     

    Please follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@davidchametzkyNOW
  • Peace Love and Bring a Bat

    The Crab Crew: Resilience and Redemption with Brian Blackmon

    06/02/2026 | 37 mins.
    In this episode of Peace, Love, and Bring a Bat, we sit down with Brian Blackmon to discuss his powerful journey from severe substance abuse to inspiring resilience. Brian openly shares his harrowing experience of struggling with lifelong addiction and facing homelessness in California after moving there to pursue his musical dreams. He reveals the life-changing moment he met Elaine, an 85-year-old woman who took a chance on him by offering him a safe haven to rent when he was sleeping in his car. Listeners will hear the raw reality of Brian's 30-day isolated detox and his incredible rise to viral TikTok fame through the creation of his supportive "Crab Crew" community. Tune in to learn how Brian embraced a foundation of daily gratitude and continuous personal growth to completely rebuild and transform his life. 

    To contact Bryan check out: https://crabcrewlife.com/
  • Peace Love and Bring a Bat

    From Sectioning to Success: One man's mental health journey - Jack Nolan

    05/29/2026 | 1h
    In this episode of "Peace, Love, and Bring a Bat," host David sits down with author and motivational speaker Jack Nolan to explore his profound and transformative mental health journey. Jack bravely opens up about his diagnosis with bipolar disorder, shedding light on his harrowing experience of being "sectioned" for severe psychosis at just nineteen years old. Listeners will discover how Jack built a "bulletproof mindset" rooted in personal development, turning major setbacks and rejections into powerful fuel for growth. The conversation highlights crucial themes like the power of a strong family support system, breaking the stigma surrounding men's mental health, and adopting actionable coping strategies for daily mental wellness. Going from writing goals on a hospital whiteboard to speaking on corporate stages for major organizations like Sky and Camelot Lottery, Jack’s "section to success" story proves that a triumphant comeback is always possible. Tune in to uncover powerful insights on navigating life's darkest moments and cultivating the resilience to turn every "no" into a "new opportunity. 

     

    Please connect with Jack: https://jacknolan.co.uk/

    Please follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@davidchametzkyNOW

     or wherever you listen to your podcasts
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About Peace Love and Bring a Bat
Finding balance in life is a process and it’s ever changing. Journey with Uncle Dave as we find out how to get through the rollercoaster of life while enjoying our clan of engaging, supportive individuals along the way. Peace and love is in abundance on our journeys, but what if sometimes you just need to bring a bat to the party and take a stand for the things you hold closest in order to find that balance. Deep conversations and deliberate chaos to expand and grow our minds and embrace our highest good...that’s what this podcast is about.
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EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthReligion & SpiritualitySelf-ImprovementSpirituality

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