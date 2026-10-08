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1 episodes
- Episode one of Overdubbed with SASAMI is with 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with the Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, and many more. He is also the frontman behind rock band Bleachers, who released their album Everyone for Ten Minutes earlier this year, and is currently on tour worldwide, which included their sold out Madison Square Garden show in June of this year.
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About Overdubbed with SASAMI
Overdubbed is a new podcast series created by and hosted by Domino Records recording artist Sasami Ashworth where she sits down with artists, producers, and creative collaborators for in-depth conversations about how great records actually get made. From songwriting and arrangement to microphones, mixing, burnout, inspiration, and experimentation, no part of the process is off limits. These artist-on-artist interviews delve into the current and past works of the artist as well as their general practices, approaches and philosophies around creating music and art. The series is filmed at the artist friendly Gold Diggers Studios in Hollywood, CA.Podcast website
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Overdubbed with SASAMI
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