Overdubbed is a new podcast series created by and hosted by Domino Records recording artist Sasami Ashworth where she sits down with artists, producers, and creative collaborators for in-depth conversations about how great records actually get made. From songwriting and arrangement to microphones, mixing, burnout, inspiration, and experimentation, no part of the process is off limits.

These artist-on-artist interviews delve into the current and past works of the artist as well as their general practices, approaches and philosophies around creating music and art. The series is filmed at the artist friendly Gold Diggers Studios in Hollywood, CA.