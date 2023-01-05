Trailer - Over 50 & Flourishing with Dominique Sachse

Welcome to Over 50 & Flourishing, the show for any woman who feels like she lost her compass in the sea of midlife. I'm here to tell you it's never too late to change your course and awaken the healthy, wise, and wonderful woman within. My name is Dominique Sachse, and I love to ask questions, which was why I spent nearly three decades of my life in the TV news business. I also started a YouTube channel in 2014 to connect intimately with my community, and I took an even deeper dive in my book Life Makeover - Embrace The Bold, Beautiful and Blessed You. I'll be the first to say, I've made mistakes, and I'm not afraid to be vulnerable and learn from them. I mean let's face it, this stage of life can be complicated. Children are moving out, relationships are being examined, our parents are aging, and we're having to manage all of this along with our menopause! It's easy to lose sight of ourselves, but can I just say.. we matter. So, whether it's finding ways to enhance and celebrate our own beauty, taking bold steps toward living our best life in the second half of life, finding ways to be healthier, happier, and more spiritually connected, I will bring you thinkers and innovators who share the same passion of flushing out these ideas. It's my goal to leave us all feeling inspired, thought and intent-driven, and with a sense of purpose in whatever we pursue. Let's celebrate growing older together and embrace our Prime. It's our time!