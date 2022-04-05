Prosecutors are the most powerful people in the American criminal justice system. "Open and Shut" is a narrative, seven-part investigative series following two ... More
Ep. 7: The Scandal
As Outagamie County district attorney, Biskupic let potential defendants buy their way out of trouble. As a judge, he offered deals that fell in a 'gray area' of the law.
5/18/2022
Ep. 6: The List
One of Outagamie County District Attorney Vince Biskupic’s cases involved a rewritten police report; another, an exoneration.
5/11/2022
Ep. 5: The Circus
A possible Miranda violation, a missing taped "confession," and an improperly charged girlfriend among the flaws in Vince Biskupic’s case.
5/4/2022
Ep. 4: The Witness
In 2019, Wisconsin Watch received a tip about a case. It alleged that the prosecutor, Outagamie County District Attorney Vince Biskupic, had withheld information about a key witness — a young woman who got some help, monetary and otherwise, from the police. That assistance was never disclosed to the defense. It’s part of a pattern seen in some other high-profile cases prosecuted by Biskupic, according to an investigation by Wisconsin Watch and WPR.
4/27/2022
Ep. 3: The Hit Plot
The Wisconsin case was tainted by secret tapes, unreliable witnesses and a supposed "hit" plot against Winnebago County District Attorney Joe Paulus.
