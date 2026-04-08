About Open and Shut

About Open and Shut

About Open and Shut

Prosecutors are the most powerful people in the American criminal justice system. "Open and Shut," a new podcast from Wisconsin Watch and Wisconsin Public Radio, shines a light on how prosecutors do their jobs — and the danger of allowing that power to go unchecked. Hosted by reporter Phoebe Petrovic, "Open and Shut" is the culmination of nearly three years of investigative reporting. The seven-part series follows two district attorneys in Wisconsin's Fox Valley and their impact on victims, the accused and the justice system.