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Open and Shut

Wisconsin Public Radio
Government
Open and Shut
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • Open and Shut

    Deals Vince Biskupic made as a prosecutor and judge raise questions of fairness in Wisconsin’s justice system

    05/18/2022
    The Scandal
  • Open and Shut

    Wisconsin prosecutor campaigned on his record — but some high-profile cases had hidden flaws

    05/11/2022
    The List
  • Open and Shut

    Two decades after high-profile murder trial, questions remain in the prosecution of Ken Hudson

    05/04/2022
    The Circus
  • Open and Shut

    A horrific murder. Police helped a key witness. The prosecutor kept it secret.

    04/27/2022
    The Witness
  • Open and Shut

    The rise and fall of Winnebago County District Attorney Joe Paulus reveals the immense power of prosecutors – and how it can be abused

    04/20/2022
    The Golden Boy
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About Open and Shut
Prosecutors are the most powerful people in the American criminal justice system. "Open and Shut," a new podcast from Wisconsin Watch and Wisconsin Public Radio, shines a light on how prosecutors do their jobs — and the danger of allowing that power to go unchecked. Hosted by reporter Phoebe Petrovic, "Open and Shut" is the culmination of nearly three years of investigative reporting. The seven-part series follows two district attorneys in Wisconsin's Fox Valley and their impact on victims, the accused and the justice system.
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