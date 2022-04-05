Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Open and Shut Podcast in the App
Listen to Open and Shut Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Open and Shut Podcast

Open and Shut Podcast

Podcast Open and Shut Podcast
Podcast Open and Shut Podcast

Open and Shut Podcast

Wisconsin Watch and Wisconsin Public Radio
add
Prosecutors are the most powerful people in the American criminal justice system. "Open and Shut" is a narrative, seven-part investigative series following two ... More
GovernmentNews
Prosecutors are the most powerful people in the American criminal justice system. "Open and Shut" is a narrative, seven-part investigative series following two ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Ep. 7: The Scandal
    As Outagamie County district attorney, Biskupic let potential defendants buy their way out of trouble. As a judge, he offered deals that fell in a 'gray area' of the law.
    5/18/2022
  • Ep. 6: The List
    One of Outagamie County District Attorney Vince Biskupic’s cases involved a rewritten police report; another, an exoneration.
    5/11/2022
  • Ep. 5: The Circus
    A possible Miranda violation, a missing taped "confession," and an improperly charged girlfriend among the flaws in Vince Biskupic’s case. 
    5/4/2022
  • Ep. 4: The Witness
    In 2019, Wisconsin Watch received a tip about a case. It alleged that the prosecutor, Outagamie County District Attorney Vince Biskupic, had withheld information about a key witness — a young woman who got some help, monetary and otherwise, from the police. That assistance was never disclosed to the defense. It’s part of a pattern seen in some other high-profile cases prosecuted by Biskupic, according to an investigation by Wisconsin Watch and WPR. 
    4/27/2022
  • Ep. 3: The Hit Plot
    The Wisconsin case was tainted by secret tapes, unreliable witnesses and a supposed "hit" plot against Winnebago County District Attorney Joe Paulus.
    4/20/2022

More Government podcasts

About Open and Shut Podcast

Prosecutors are the most powerful people in the American criminal justice system. "Open and Shut" is a narrative, seven-part investigative series following two district attorneys in Wisconsin's Fox Valley and their impact on victims, the accused and the justice system.
Podcast website

Listen to Open and Shut Podcast, The Twist News and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Open and Shut Podcast

Open and Shut Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Open and Shut Podcast: Podcasts in Family