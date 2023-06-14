One Shining Podcast with Tate Frazier

The Rare Company of Christian Braun, Kyle’s Wedding Recap, and ‘A Little Blood and Dancing’ With Tyler Parker

The Ringer's Tate Frazier shares his thoughts on the Nuggets' NBA Finals win through a college basketball lens (1:47) before he is joined by The Ringer's Tyler Parker to discuss his time as a college basketball player; the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder; his new book, 'A Little Blood and Dancing'; and more (15:22). Finally, Tate closes the show with a shout-out to producer Kyle's wedding as they recap the weekend (37:27). Host: Tate Frazier Guest: Tyler Parker Producer: Kyle Crichton