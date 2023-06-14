One Shining Podcast with Tate Frazier

Tate Frazier and guests all come together to crack the many mysteries in the world of basketball and beyond!
The Miller Decision, 2023 Favorite Draft Classes, and Will Wade’s Latest Violation With J. Kyle Mann
The Ringer's Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Brandon Miller being selected second overall by Tate's Charlotte Hornets, a little backstory behind the decision, and Michael Jordan's role in the pick, as well as the deleted video of Victor Wembanyama's Spurs shootaround (1:41), before picking their favorite 2023 NBA team rookie classes (29:52). Then, they close the show with shoutouts including Jahvon Quinerly's entrance into the transfer portal and West Virginia's new interim head coach (51:07).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
6/26/2023
1:03:36
The Wembanyama Experiment, Charlotte's Big Decision, and More NBA Draft Talk With B.J. Armstrong
The Ringer's Tate Frazier is joined by three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong to discuss Nikola Jokic, fundamentals over athleticism, the rise of the international player (3:22), top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama (18:18), a tough decision for Charlotte with the no. 2 pick, and more (54:40). Then, Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (1:07:11).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: B.J. Armstrong
Producer: Kyle Crichton
6/22/2023
1:22:46
The Aaron Bradshaw Mystery and the OSP Big Board With Kevin O'Connor
The Ringer's Tate Frazier introduces the Aaron Bradshaw Mystery before sharing his thoughts on West Virginia HC Bob Huggins's resignation and WVU's accelerated coaching search (2:15). Then Tate is joined by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor to discuss his NBA Draft Guide and run through the top 30 prospects on Tate's NBA draft big board (27:58).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Kevin O'Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton
6/19/2023
1:11:02
The Rare Company of Christian Braun, Kyle’s Wedding Recap, and ‘A Little Blood and Dancing’ With Tyler Parker
The Ringer's Tate Frazier shares his thoughts on the Nuggets' NBA Finals win through a college basketball lens (1:47) before he is joined by The Ringer's Tyler Parker to discuss his time as a college basketball player; the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder; his new book, 'A Little Blood and Dancing'; and more (15:22). Finally, Tate closes the show with a shout-out to producer Kyle's wedding as they recap the weekend (37:27).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Tyler Parker
Producer: Kyle Crichton
6/14/2023
1:04:00
Outlining the Biggest CBB Story Lines and Kyle’s Wedding Special With Jim Cunningham
The Ringer's Tate Frazier runs through the biggest headlines of the college basketball offseason (1:45) before he is joined by Kyle and former 'Titus and Tate' producer Jim Cunningham to discuss Kyle's upcoming wedding in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (19:20).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Jim Cunningham
Producer: Kyle Crichton
