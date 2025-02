About On Tha Record Podcast

My mission is to create connections through music that inspires healing and growth across the human experience. Sometimes people don't have access or the ability to afford therapy, but people can always access music, which is what I believe feelings sound like. Here is where we talk about those songs, albums, and artist that have impacted our lives in profound ways and helped celebrate or overcome obstacles. So, lets talk about it!