Welcome to Omnisphere the Podcast.

Our premier episode features the unstoppable creative force and a true renaissance man of our time, Flying Lotus!

We got together to explore his unique creative origins, influences, process, and artistic philosophy. Our conversation dips into Afrofuturism, Sun Ra’s connection to the invention of the Minimoog and even some rare insight into how FlyLo uses Omnisphere...both in the studio and as an integral part of his live performance rig. Check it out and learn something new about this visionary artist, musician, filmmaker, label founder and producer.

Plus…expect some fun Omnisphere tricks along the way…Enjoy!

Learn more about Flying Lotus: https://flying-lotus.com

Learn more about Omnisphere: https://www.spectrasonics.net

Hosted by James Bernard



(00:00) - Introduction



(00:45) - Family



(01:21) - Origins



(02:17) - Brainfeeder



(03:27) - Distractions



(05:52) - Afrofuturism



(07:00) - Sun Ra Meets Bob Moog



(09:15) - Omnisphere History



(10:31) - FlyLo Live Setup



(12:37) - Live Mode Tricks



(16:47) - Creative FX Tricks



(21:15) - Omni FX Plugin



(24:30) - Desert Island Picks



(29:21) - What's Next?



(30:43) - Final Thoughts