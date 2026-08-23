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136 episodes
- How do Flock cameras work, and how are they used by the Novi Police Department?Novi Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Erick Zinser explains what Flock cameras are, how they assist law enforcement, and the policies Novi has in place to help prevent misuse and protect the public.Watch to learn more about how this technology is being used in Novi and the safeguards surrounding it.#NowYouNovi #NoviMichigan #NoviPolice #FlockCameras #PublicSafety #LawEnforcement
- The August 4th Primary Election is almost here. Novi City Clerk Cortney Hanson joins us to talk about the different ways you can vote, what can cause a ballot to be rejected, and how residents can sign up to work the polls.If you have questions about voting, need to check your registration, find your polling place, view your sample ballot, or track an absentee ballot, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.
- Our Parks Deputy Director Tracie Ringle and Recreation Supervisor John Gillingham stop by to talk about what is shaping up to be an epic summer in Novi. If you're looking for things to do this summer, this episode is a great place to start. Learn about some of the biggest events of the season, find out what's new, and hear how Novi Parks is helping residents make the most of summer.
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About Now You Novi
The City of Novi is a full-service, municipal government in southeast Michigan. Providing quality communications for its more than 60,000 residents and businesses is a community hallmark. The lighthearted, sometimes witty dialogue is intended to provide an in-depth look at City operations and topics of local interest. If there is a topic you’d like covered, simply email communityrelations@cityofnovi.org.Podcast website
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