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Now You Novi

City of Novi
Government
Now You Novi
Latest episode

136 episodes

  • Now You Novi

    Use of Flock Cameras in Novi Explained

    08/19/2026 | 16 mins.
    How do Flock cameras work, and how are they used by the Novi Police Department?Novi Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Erick Zinser explains what Flock cameras are, how they assist law enforcement, and the policies Novi has in place to help prevent misuse and protect the public.Watch to learn more about how this technology is being used in Novi and the safeguards surrounding it.#NowYouNovi #NoviMichigan #NoviPolice #FlockCameras #PublicSafety #LawEnforcement
  • Now You Novi

    Ever Wonder Why There is a Novi Township?

    08/05/2026 | 11 mins.
    Ever wonder why Novi still has a township? Novi Township Supervisor Tony Galdikas joins the show to share the unique history of Novi Township.
  • Now You Novi

    Voting in the August Primary Election

    07/29/2026 | 12 mins.
    The August 4th Primary Election is almost here. Novi City Clerk Cortney Hanson joins us to talk about the different ways you can vote, what can cause a ballot to be rejected, and how residents can sign up to work the polls.If you have questions about voting, need to check your registration, find your polling place, view your sample ballot, or track an absentee ballot, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.
  • Now You Novi

    Epic Summer in Novi Parks

    06/17/2026 | 20 mins.
    Our Parks Deputy Director Tracie Ringle and Recreation Supervisor John Gillingham stop by to talk about what is shaping up to be an epic summer in Novi. If you're looking for things to do this summer, this episode is a great place to start. Learn about some of the biggest events of the season, find out what's new, and hear how Novi Parks is helping residents make the most of summer.
  • Now You Novi

    Summer Fun at Fountain Walk

    06/10/2026 | 16 mins.
    From free concerts, to big top circus performances, to bounce houses, and tacos, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain walk offers a fantastic lineup of entertainment this summer in Novi. Check out twelvemilecrossing.com/ to learn more.
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About Now You Novi
The City of Novi is a full-service, municipal government in southeast Michigan. Providing quality communications for its more than 60,000 residents and businesses is a community hallmark. The lighthearted, sometimes witty dialogue is intended to provide an in-depth look at City operations and topics of local interest. If there is a topic you’d like covered, simply email communityrelations@cityofnovi.org.
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