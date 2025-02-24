Embracing Lifestyle Medicine: Dr. Jonar de Guzman’s Approach to Health and Well-Being
Today, you're diving into the inspiring journey of Dr. Jonar de Guzman and his passion for lifestyle medicine.By the time you finish listening, you'll gain valuable insights into how lifestyle medicine can transform patient care, the power of plant-based nutrition, and the role of mindfulness in health and well-being.This episode is packed with personal stories, practical advice, and motivation for anyone looking to embrace a healthier, more intentional approach to medicine and life.Learn more about Dr. de Guzman's work: https://www.drjonar.com/
Plant-Based Medicine: Dr. Beth Motley’s Journey to Lifestyle Medicine
Today, you're diving into the transformative power of lifestyle medicine and how it's changing the future of healthcare.Dr. Beth Motley, a dual board-certified family medicine and lifestyle medicine physician, is here to share her inspiring journey into plant-based care and preventive medicine. From her roots as a figure skater exploring the connection between nutrition and performance to her current work in Greenville, South Carolina, Dr. Motley has dedicated her career to leveraging evidence-based lifestyle interventions to prevent and reverse chronic diseases.By the time you finish listening, you'll gain valuable insights into how lifestyle medicine can revolutionize healthcare—and how small, intentional changes can lead to big health transformations.This episode is packed with practical advice, inspiration, and leadership insights for anyone passionate about health and well-being.Learn more about Dr. Motley's work:https://www.bethmotleymd.com/For more resources, view the episode page:https://lifestylemedicine.org/project/episode-1/
Welcome to the Next Gen LM: Mentorship in Medicine Podcast!
Inspiration starts with learning from those who paved the way. Growth starts with sharing insights across generations. Leadership starts with embracing the power of lifestyle medicine. If you're passionate about transforming healthcare, redefining leadership, and advancing the practice of lifestyle medicine, this Next Gen LM podcast is for you.Mentorship in medicine is essential for personal and professional growth, guiding medical students, residents, and even seasoned professionals through the complexities of the field.In this podcast, each episode features an early-career lifestyle medicine professional in conversation with a seasoned expert, offering valuable insights into what it means to practice lifestyle medicine across generations—one conversation at a time.Get ready to be inspired and empowered as we explore these insightful discussions. Let's dive in!The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the medical professional society for physicians and other professionals dedicated to clinical and worksite practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable healthcare system. Lifestyle medicine is a medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Lifestyle medicine-certified clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle change to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse such conditions. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine—a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connections—also provides effective prevention for these conditions.
