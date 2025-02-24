Welcome to the Next Gen LM: Mentorship in Medicine Podcast!

Inspiration starts with learning from those who paved the way. Growth starts with sharing insights across generations. Leadership starts with embracing the power of lifestyle medicine. If you're passionate about transforming healthcare, redefining leadership, and advancing the practice of lifestyle medicine, this Next Gen LM podcast is for you.Mentorship in medicine is essential for personal and professional growth, guiding medical students, residents, and even seasoned professionals through the complexities of the field.In this podcast, each episode features an early-career lifestyle medicine professional in conversation with a seasoned expert, offering valuable insights into what it means to practice lifestyle medicine across generations—one conversation at a time.Get ready to be inspired and empowered as we explore these insightful discussions. Let’s dive in!The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is the medical professional society for physicians and other professionals dedicated to clinical and worksite practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable healthcare system. Lifestyle medicine is a medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Lifestyle medicine-certified clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle change to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse such conditions. Applying the six pillars of lifestyle medicine—a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connections—also provides effective prevention for these conditions.Connect with ACLM Online! Visitlifestylemedicine.orgFind ACLM onFacebookFind ACLM onXFind ACLM onInstagramFind ACLM onLinkedIn