Pro Bono work helps students develop as lawyers and not just people who know the law - Dean Theresa Radwan

Judge Desai asks the Interim Dean of Stetson Law School Theresa Radwan questions about the Law School’s history and its current program. Listen to Dean Radwan explain the importance of law students and lawyers reaching out to community, how Stetson Law makes sure students are “practice ready” lawyers, and Stetson Law’s own unofficial rock band.This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 0.5 hours of General CLE credit, and 0.5 hours of Professionalism CLE credit. Course #7366.