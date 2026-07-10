Join us for this fresh reboot of Never Contemplated where our host Judge Hetal Desai talks to Judge Carrie Ann Wozniak, the incoming Chair of The Florida Bar Appellate Court Rules Committee. Listen to Judge Wozniak discuss the importance of travel, what it is like to be a judge in the newest appellate district, and why young attorneys should do pro bono and guardian ad litem work. Judge Wozniak gives us tips on writing (keep it short), re-writing (edit, edit, edit), and preparing for oral argument (overprepare but treat it like a conversation). This episode is a great kick off to what should be an educational and entertaining new season.

Links to Guardian Ad Litem and Appellate Law Section:

https://guardianadlitem.org/

(https://clicktime.symantec.com/15xVcJcfzbVxsnwpg1Cuk?h=xrYsr-UqQoVs3-9daVXARJGC-_LHHBGlwPk3-zL4ip8=&u=https://guardianadlitem.org/)

https://flabarappellate.org/

https://www.floridabar.org/about/cmtes/cmtes-cm/cmte-cm205/

This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 0.5 hour of General and 0.5 hour of Professionalism. CLE credit Course #9930