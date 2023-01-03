The Florida Bar’s Henry Latimer Center for Professionalism presents Never Contemplated, a candid discussion with female judges from across the state about gende...
Recognize Your Own Talents - Melanie S. Griffin
Enjoy this speed session with Judge Desai and Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), where they discuss mentorship, the FSU J.D./M.B.A. program, evaluating life-work balance in the long term, getting over imposter syndrome, the workings of DBPR, and the Secretary’s personal story of motherhood.http://www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/ Twitter:@[email protected] podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 0.5 hours of General CLE credit, and 0.5 hours of Professionalism CLE credit. Course #7463.
Pro Bono work helps students develop as lawyers and not just people who know the law - Dean Theresa Radwan
Judge Desai asks the Interim Dean of Stetson Law School Theresa Radwan questions about the Law School’s history and its current program. Listen to Dean Radwan explain the importance of law students and lawyers reaching out to community, how Stetson Law makes sure students are “practice ready” lawyers, and Stetson Law’s own unofficial rock band.This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 0.5 hours of General CLE credit, and 0.5 hours of Professionalism CLE credit. Course #7366.
Education Can Change Everything - Dean Deidré A. Keller
In the third installment of this season’s “Never Contemplated - The Making of a Good Lawyer,” Judge Hetal Desai interviews Deidré A. Keller, the Dean of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), College of Law. Learn about the historic significance of FAMU Law and the Parramore neighborhood in Orlando. Dean Keller also talks about growing up in Guyana, going from the Bronx to Yale, law and literature, and the importance of providing access to a solid practical legal education to non-traditional law students.This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 1 hour of General CLE credit, and 1 hour of Professionalism CLE credit. Course #7242.
Be Curious, Be Bold, and Take the Leap - Dean Laura A. Rosenbury
In the second installment of this season’s “Never Contemplated - The Making of a Good Lawyer,” Judge Hetal Desai interviews Dean Laura A. Rosenbury of the University of Florida, Levin College of Law. Dean Rosenbury talks about her journey from rural America to Harvard to the flagship law school in Florida. Learn about how UF Law has climbed to and remained in the top 25 law schools in the nation (and # 1 in Florida) by not only upping its game academically, but also by increasing the diversity of its faculty and student body. Listen to all the ways the GatorLaw Nation is helping UF Law students get practical experience and learn about professionalism.This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 1 hour of General CLE credit, and 1 hour of Professionalism CLE credit. Course #7219.
The Making of a Good Lawyer- Dean Erin O'Hara O'Connor
In the first installment of this season’s “Never Contemplated - The Making of a Good Lawyer,” Judge Hetal Desai interviews Dean Erin O’Hara O’Conner, who discusses her role as the Dean of FSU College of Law and how she got there. This episode explores the changes in law students and teaching methods over the years, and how to prevent burnout in the legal profession.This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 0.5 hours of Professionalism CLE credit. Course #7182.
The Florida Bar’s Henry Latimer Center for Professionalism presents Never Contemplated, a candid discussion with female judges from across the state about gender bias, professionalism, and civility in the judicial system, hosted by Judge Hetal Desai.Disclaimer: The views expressed by the participants of this program are their own and do not represent the views of, nor are they endorsed by The Florida Bar, their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, or representatives. None of the content should be considered legal advice. As always, consult a lawyer.