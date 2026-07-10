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Never Contemplated

The Florida Bar
GovernmentSociety & Culture
Never Contemplated
Latest episode

30 episodes

  • Never Contemplated

    Pick it and Stick It

    07/10/2026 | 53 mins.
    Join us for this fresh reboot of Never Contemplated where our host Judge Hetal Desai talks to Judge Carrie Ann Wozniak, the incoming Chair of The Florida Bar Appellate Court Rules Committee. Listen to Judge Wozniak discuss the importance of travel, what it is like to be a judge in the newest appellate district, and why young attorneys should do pro bono and guardian ad litem work. Judge Wozniak gives us tips on writing (keep it short), re-writing (edit, edit, edit), and preparing for oral argument (overprepare but treat it like a conversation). This episode is a great kick off to what should be an educational and entertaining new season.
    Links to Guardian Ad Litem and Appellate Law Section:
    https://guardianadlitem.org/
    (https://clicktime.symantec.com/15xVcJcfzbVxsnwpg1Cuk?h=xrYsr-UqQoVs3-9daVXARJGC-_LHHBGlwPk3-zL4ip8=&u=https://guardianadlitem.org/)
    https://flabarappellate.org/
    https://www.floridabar.org/about/cmtes/cmtes-cm/cmte-cm205/
    This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 0.5 hour of General and 0.5 hour of Professionalism. CLE credit Course #9930
  • Never Contemplated

    The Practice of Law May be Different Than You Imagined

    09/05/2024 | 36 mins.
    Listen to our episode with Magie Ozarowski, the new host of the On Civility podcast. Judge Desai and Ms. Ozarowski talk about what it’s like to be a government attorney, to regulate alcohol, to be a Fellow in The Florida Bar's Leadership Academy, and to explore the world.
    This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 1.0 hour of General CLE credit, and 1.0 hour of Professionalism CLE credit. Course #8694.
  • Never Contemplated

    Never Contemplated with Renée E. Thompson Chair-Elect of The Florida Bar’s Solo & Small Firm Section

    06/27/2024 | 33 mins.
    Enjoy this interactive session as our host, Judge Hetal Desai talks with Renée E. Thompson Chair of The Florida Bar’s Solo & Small Firm Section as they discuss the many benefits of section membership. CLE #8573 .5 Professionalism and General Credit.
  • Never Contemplated

    Committee Work -Collaborating to Create a Better World for Colleagues and Florida Families

    04/16/2024 | 46 mins.
    In this episode of Never Contemplated, host Judge Hetal Desai talks with two distinguished members of The Florida Bar’s Family Law Section, Sarah Kay, and Shannon Novey. Tune in as they share their expertise and shed light on the intricacies of this multifaceted legal field. 
    CLE Number: 8460
  • Never Contemplated

    Immerse Yourself and Just Get Involved - Victoria Heuler and Sarah Butters

    01/23/2024 | 49 mins.
    Meet Victoria Heuler and Sarah Butters, leaders of the Florida Bar’s Elder Law and Real Property Probate and Trust Law (RPPTL) Sections. Learn about the differences and similarities between these practice areas, and the professional and practical benefits to joining a Bar Section.
    This podcast has been approved by The Florida Bar Continuing Legal Education Department for 1.0 hour of General CLE credit, and 0.5 hours of Professionalism CLE credit. Course #8306.
    Links:
    The Florida Bar RPPTL Section
    Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar (eldersection.org)
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About Never Contemplated
The Florida Bar’s Henry Latimer Center for Professionalism presents Never Contemplated, a candid discussion with female judges from across the state about gender bias, professionalism, and civility in the judicial system, hosted by Judge Hetal Desai.Disclaimer: The views expressed by the participants of this program are their own and do not represent the views of, nor are they endorsed by The Florida Bar, their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, or representatives. None of the content should be considered legal advice. As always, consult a lawyer.
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