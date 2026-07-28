Chad Farrell, the founder and president of Encore Renewable Energy, joins the podcast to break down the evolving world of solar energy. Discover how Vermont’s recently doubled Renewable Energy Standard is reshaping the local grid and paving the way for larger, more economical multi-megawatt projects. This episode explores the challenges of modern energy permitting, the spatial constraints of urban solar development, and the critical role battery storage will play in stabilizing our grid to meet escalating electricity demands. Learn how local solar powers Burlington's clean energy future!

Chris Burns, the Director of Energy Services at Burlington Electric Department, joins the podcast to share the fascinating history and future of the city’s Energy Efficiency Utility. Discover how BED establishes deep community trust, goes across the threshold to assist local homes and businesses, and partners with Vermont Gas to deliver unified energy solutions. Learn how strategic beneficial electrification and targeted weatherization work hand-in-hand to lower utility loads, maximize comfort, and advance Burlington's Net Zero Energy goals.

Burlington Electric Department Policy and Equity Analyst Ita Meno discusses an exciting new multi-lingual video library designed to demystify household energy decisions. Funded by an American Public Power Association DEED grant, this project translates crucial information on weatherization, efficient heating and cooling, electric appliances, and transportation alternatives into 18 different languages. Discover how these accessible resources help residents lower utility bills and maintain comfortable lifestyles without giving up modern conveniences.

Kelly Stoddard, the associate state director from AARP, discusses how aging well in Burlington connects with sustainable transit options. Discover how sidewalk maintenance, slower speed limits, and protected bike lanes create a safer environment for everyone. We explore the impact of local bus service reductions and how electric bikes help seniors stay active. Learn about Burlington Electric Department point of sale rebates that make clean transportation affordable. Join us to build social capital and support Burlington's Net Zero Energy future.

Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak joins the Net Zero Energy podcast to discuss the city's critical climate resilience and adaptation strategies. Discover how municipal departments are breaking down silos to integrate equity, affordable green infrastructure, and ecological solutions into future planning. Learn about exciting updates regarding wastewater phosphorus removal, public EV charging, and a responsible local energy transition. This landmark 100th episode offers residents an incredibly transparent look at building a sustainable, healthy, and resilient Burlington community for every single neighbor.

About Net Zero Energy Burlington VT

About Net Zero Energy Burlington VT

About Net Zero Energy Burlington VT

The City of Burlington, Vermont's goal is to reduce, and eventually eliminate, fossil fuel usage. In this podcast series, Burlington's Director of Sustainability Jennifer Green and her guests will be sharing ways we can all reduce our energy usage for heating, driving, and everything else we plug in. All while sourcing our entire energy supply from renewables. We will be talking with your neighbors about what steps they’ve taken on the path to Net Zero Energy. We’ll also chat with City and Burlington Electric Department employees about the technology behind this mission as well as rebates and programs that can help start you on your path.