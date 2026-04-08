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NC Politics Podcast

NC Politics Podcast
Government
NC Politics Podcast
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • NC Politics Podcast

    Episode 4 - 2022 National Senate Projection

    06/21/2021 | 23 mins.
    Hey guys! Welcome back to the NC Politics Podcast. Today, we have a bit of a different kind of episode. Instead of taking a look at local North Carolina politics, I thought we would look at the national political picture Thanks for listening!
  • NC Politics Podcast

    Episode 3 - Trump Endorses Rep. Ted Budd in NC Senate Race

    06/10/2021 | 11 mins.
    Hey guys and welcome back to the NC Politics Podcast! Today we will be taking a look at former President Donald Trump's recent endorsement of Representative Ted Budd in the 2022 North Carolina Senate Race. Thanks for listening and enjoy!
  • NC Politics Podcast

    Episode 2 - Cheri Beasley: NC Dems' New Hope

    06/03/2021 | 9 mins.
    Welcome back to the NC Politics Podcast! Today I will be discussing why I believe former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Cheri Beasley, is the Democrats' best hope at winning the 2022 NC Senate Race. Thanks for listening!
  • NC Politics Podcast

    Episode 1 - There's Only Room for Walker or Budd in the GOP Senate Primary

    06/01/2021 | 15 mins.
    Welcome to the first episode of the NC Politics Podcast! Today we will be discussing the problems facing former Rep. Mark Walker and Rep. Ted Budd as they compete against each other in the 2022 NC Senate Republican Primary. Thanks for listening!
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About NC Politics Podcast
Weekly episodes going over the political issues, debates, and events surrounding North Carolina politics
Podcast website
Government

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