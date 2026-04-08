Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
4 episodes
- Hey guys! Welcome back to the NC Politics Podcast. Today, we have a bit of a different kind of episode. Instead of taking a look at local North Carolina politics, I thought we would look at the national political picture Thanks for listening!
- Hey guys and welcome back to the NC Politics Podcast! Today we will be taking a look at former President Donald Trump's recent endorsement of Representative Ted Budd in the 2022 North Carolina Senate Race. Thanks for listening and enjoy!
- Welcome back to the NC Politics Podcast! Today I will be discussing why I believe former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Cheri Beasley, is the Democrats' best hope at winning the 2022 NC Senate Race. Thanks for listening!
- Welcome to the first episode of the NC Politics Podcast! Today we will be discussing the problems facing former Rep. Mark Walker and Rep. Ted Budd as they compete against each other in the 2022 NC Senate Republican Primary. Thanks for listening!
More Government podcasts
- What Trump Can Teach Us About Con LawGovernment
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- DC EKGGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- The Jedburgh PodcastBusiness, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, Management, Mental Health, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports News
- Divided ArgumentGovernment, News, Politics
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
Trending Government podcasts
- The Soldier for Life PodcastGovernment
- Transparency TalksGovernment
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Fifth CircuitGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- Scholars Strategy Network's No JargonGovernment, Science, Social Sciences
- Democracy in America - Alexis de TocquevilleArts, Books, Education, Government, History
- Bound By Oath by IJGovernment
- Best of News Talk 590 WVLK AMGovernment, News, News Commentary
- The Cognitive CrucibleGovernment, Science
- Public DefenselessGovernment, News, Politics
- The Michigan DNR's Wildtalk PodcastGovernment, Nature, News, Science
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Ball of ThreadGovernment, True Crime
- Ray AppletonGovernment, News, News Commentary
- Around the RoundhouseGovernment, News, Politics
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- Amherst Town TalkGovernment
- What Trump Can Teach Us About Con LawGovernment
- Mailin’ It! - The Official USPS PodcastBusiness, Government, History
- Well Versed World PodcastChristianity, Government, History, Religion & Spirituality
- U.S. Supreme Court Opinion AnnouncementsGovernment
- No CompromiseGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- World Bank | The Development PodcastBusiness, Government, News, Non-Profit
About NC Politics Podcast
Weekly episodes going over the political issues, debates, and events surrounding North Carolina politicsPodcast website
Listen to NC Politics Podcast, What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
NC Politics Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.