Burning $1 Million per month on the Wrong Strategy with Aaron Witt
In the premiere episode of My Biggest Marketing Mistake, host Kacy Maxwell, CMO of Provisions Group, sits down with Aaron Witt, the unapologetically transparent Founder and CEO of BuildWitt. Known for shaking up the construction industry's image, Aaron opens up about one of the most pivotal and painful missteps in his company's journey—from skyrocketing growth fueled by authentic content creation to burning $1M per month on a misaligned marketing strategy.This story of marketing failure explores:🔥 Why "marketing strategies" can sometimes kill your momentum.🔥 How proximity to your customers can make or break your content.🔥 The power of transparency as a brand strategy—and why big companies miss the mark.🔥 Why the best marketing often doesn't come from a "playbook."If you're tired of hearing the same cookie-cutter marketing advice and want to learn from someone who isn't afraid to fail forward, this episode is for you.💡 This isn't just a conversation—it's a wake-up call for leaders everywhere to rethink how they approach growth, failure, and their company's true strengths.
--------
31:45
Introducing My Biggest Marketing Mistake
Are you responsible for making marketing decisions for your company? Don't make the same mistakes that have cost other companies big! My Biggest Marketing Mistake shines a spotlight on one of the most undervalued aspects of marketing: when it fails. Join Kacy Maxwell, CMO for Provisions Group with over 17 years of marketing experience, as he sits down with CEOs as they unpack their greatest and most costly marketing fails and how they ultimately made them better leaders. These powerful stories cover key problems facing most businesses, including:How should I position my company?What channels are most effective?How much should I spend on marketing tech?Should I insource, outsource, or work with an agency?And much more.These honest, insightful, and practical conversations will help you avoid these common pitfalls, make better decisions, and grow your business. Join us for our first episode on Thursday, January 30th.
