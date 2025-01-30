Burning $1 Million per month on the Wrong Strategy with Aaron Witt

In the premiere episode of My Biggest Marketing Mistake, host Kacy Maxwell, CMO of Provisions Group, sits down with Aaron Witt, the unapologetically transparent Founder and CEO of BuildWitt. Known for shaking up the construction industry's image, Aaron opens up about one of the most pivotal and painful missteps in his company's journey—from skyrocketing growth fueled by authentic content creation to burning $1M per month on a misaligned marketing strategy.This story of marketing failure explores:🔥 Why "marketing strategies" can sometimes kill your momentum.🔥 How proximity to your customers can make or break your content.🔥 The power of transparency as a brand strategy—and why big companies miss the mark.🔥 Why the best marketing often doesn't come from a "playbook."If you're tired of hearing the same cookie-cutter marketing advice and want to learn from someone who isn't afraid to fail forward, this episode is for you.💡 This isn't just a conversation—it's a wake-up call for leaders everywhere to rethink how they approach growth, failure, and their company's true strengths.Subscribe and listen now to hear how mistakes shape success—and why you should embrace your own missteps!