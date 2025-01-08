What’s Happening to Our Kids? Autism, Chronic Illness, and the Role of Modern Medicine with Pediatrician Dr. Joel Gator Warsh

Dr. Joel "Gator" Warsh is a Board-Certified Pediatrician based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in Parenting, Wellness, and Integrative Medicine.He grew up in Toronto, Canada, where he completed his undergraduate studies in Kinesiology and Health Sciences. Dr. Warsh then earned a Master's Degree in Epidemiology and Community Health from Queen's University, receiving the Canadian Institute of Health Research Master's Award. He completed his Pediatric Medicine training at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA), where he also served as a resident. Following his residency, he worked in private practice in Beverly Hills before founding his current practice, Integrative Pediatrics and Medicine Studio City. His new book, "Between A Shot And A Hard Place" is available for pre-order on Amazon. For more of Dr. Joel visit him @DrJoelGator on instagram and XSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.