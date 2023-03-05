Learn to see the layers in everyone, by Jay Shetty

"Why?" asks an insistent high school art teacher. "Why? Why? Why?" Staring blankly back, a young Jay Shetty has nothing to say. It's an art project, it's just homework. A collage. It's just … layers. The next day in a subway station, Jay's chance encounter with an ad peeling off the wall unlocks the truest answer. What he discovers that day about himself carries forward into college, when Jay meets a fellow student who's consumed by negativity and pain. There, the art project from so many years ago comes in handy in ways he never anticipates.