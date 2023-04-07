Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Education
Available Episodes

  • #93 ORGIES, GREAT DICKS, AND PORN STAR TRICKS! WITH KAZUMI
    It's Kazumi’s world, and were all just living in it! This is by far the most action-packed episode of Luvbites EVER. We’ve got orgies, gang bangs, sex parties, porn star sloppy toppy, and more! Kazumi gets DEEP about her most cuckoo banana’s orgie story, banging her coworkers, and more interesting facts about the porn industry.  Kazumi is a social media guru, OnlyFans star, and Porn Star. She has been featured in Forbes and won best newcomer for a porn award! Links:  https://www.instagram.com/kazumisworld/ https://snipfeed.co/kazumi Love Bites Desire & Stimulation Gummies - Winged Wellness https://wingedwellness.com/products/love-bites?utm_source=TikTok&utm_campaign=Dr-Tara&utm_medium=Influencer&utm_content=Dr-Tara-June-2023 https://luvbitesbydrtara.gumroad.com/l/bestsexyself TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@luvbites.co Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luvbites.co Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drtaraconsult Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/luvbites-by-dr-tara/id1587042783 Web: https://www.luvbites.co/ In the Episode:  Great Gang Bangs Porn Stars Porn Industry The Best Sloppy Toppy Only Fans Star Kink and BDSM Sex Parties Sugar Daddies
    7/4/2023
    40:27
  • #93 ORGIES, GREAT DICKS, AND PORN STAR TRICKS! WITH KAZUMI [VIDEO]
    [Video Episode] It's Kazumi’s world, and we're all just living in it! This is by far the most action-packed episode of Luvbites EVER. We’ve got orgies, gang bangs, sex parties, porn star sloppy toppy, and more! Kazumi gets DEEP about her most cuckoo banana’s orgie story, banging her coworkers, and more interesting facts about the porn industry.  Kazumi is a social media guru, OnlyFans star, and Porn Star. She has been featured in Forbes and won best newcomer for a porn award! Links:  https://www.instagram.com/kazumisworld/ https://snipfeed.co/kazumi QUEEN V - A One-Stop Shop for Feminine Wellness  https://queenvlife.com My E-Book “30 Days to My Best Sexy Self: A Sexual Mindfulness Journal” https://luvbitesbydrtara.gumroad.com/l/bestsexyself TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@luvbites.co Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luvbites.co Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drtaraconsult Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/luvbites-by-dr-tara/id1587042783 Web: https://www.luvbites.co/ In the Episode:  Great Gang Bangs Porn Stars Porn Industry The Best Sloppy Toppy Only Fans Star Kink and BDSM Sex Parties Sugar Daddies 
    7/4/2023
    33:47
  • #92 THE ART OF SUBMISSION WITH PAMELA MADSEN
    Submission is power! Pamela Madsen is turning up the heat and spilling her secrets about becoming an advanced erotic submissive and unveiling the art of submission. How can you become your sexiest inner sub? Tune in to find out!Pamela Madsen is a somatic Wellness Educator. Pamela founded Back to the Body, Inc, a sexual wellness retreat for women now in its twelfth year with a study recently published on their transformative power. She was featured in Oprah, Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, CNN, The New York Times, and more. Links: https://backtothebody.orghttps://instagram.com/backtothebodyorgQUEEN V - A One-Stop Shop for Feminine Wellness https://queenvlife.comMy E-Book “30 Days to My Best Sexy Self: A Sexual Mindfulness Journal”https://luvbitesbydrtara.gumroad.com/l/bestsexyselfTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@luvbites.coInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/luvbites.coFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/drtaraconsultApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/luvbites-by-dr-tara/id1587042783Web: https://www.luvbites.co/In the Episode: Dom and Sub RelationshipsHot DominatrixSexy Submission Hot Monogamy Daddy Kinks Dolly Play Active Submission
    6/27/2023
    30:01
  • #91 CELEBRATING PRIDE MONTH WITH TV WRITER GABE DUNN!
    “Disney princesses are basically drag queens!” - Gabe Dunn.In this hilarious episode, Dr. Tara sits down with Big Mouth Writer Gabe Dunn (formerly Gaby Dunn) and discusses his recent transition, gender euphoria, how his sex change has benefited his sex life, and the basics! Like, what would happen if a top from West Hollywood got abducted by aliens and had the opportunity to have an orgy with their alien leader!Gabe Dunn is a bestselling author, comedian, and LGBTQ+ advocate. Gabe has served as a writer and has developed pilots for MTV, FX, Netflix, and more!Links: https://www.instagram.com/gabesdunn/?hl=enhttps://linktr.ee/gabesdunnQUEEN V - A One-Stop Shop for Feminine Wellness https://queenvlife.comMy E-Book “30 Days to My Best Sexy Self: A Sexual Mindfulness Journal”https://luvbitesbydrtara.gumroad.com/l/bestsexyselfTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@luvbites.coInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/luvbites.coFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/drtaraconsultApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/luvbites-by-dr-tara/id1587042783Web: https://www.luvbites.co/In the Episode: Trans Masculine Representation Hot and LGBTQIA+Sexual Challenges as a Trans PersonTrans Dating Drag and Drag Queens Kinks and the Kink Community
    6/20/2023
    32:21
  • #90 HOT AUDIO EROTICA FT. CERA GIBSON!
    Ooooohh yeah daddy, just like that! This week on Luvbites, we are discussing the orgasmic world of audio porn with Cera Gibson! Open those ears and immerse yourself into the erotic as Dr. Tara explores tips for turning on your partner with dirty talk, and erotic language. In contrast, discussing the pitfalls of the patriarchy and how masculinity can be sexy and not toxic. Who knew?! Cera Gibson is a widespread audio porn content creator, comedian, and singer-songwriter known for her songs like Daddy, Sad Bitch, and Mad Dog. Links: Follow Cera Gibson https://www.instagram.com/ceragibson/?hl=enhttps://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/ceragibson/mad-dog-2QUEEN V - A One-Stop Shop for Feminine Wellness https://queenvlife.comMy E-Book “30 Days to My Best Sexy Self: A Sexual Mindfulness Journal”https://luvbitesbydrtara.gumroad.com/l/bestsexyselfTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@luvbites.coInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/luvbites.coFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/drtaraconsultApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/luvbites-by-dr-tara/id1587042783Web: https://www.luvbites.co/In this episode: Audio EroticaPolyamouryCompersionHot MonogamyDaddy KinksToxic MasculinityThe Patriarchy Audio Porn
    6/13/2023
    25:50

About Luvbites by Dr. Tara

Become sexually powerful. Every week on Luvbites, sexual communication expert and professor of sex and relationship, Dr. Tara, guides you to explore your sexuality. Learn to develop habits for long term sexual wellness and cultivate passionate and fulfilling relationships.
