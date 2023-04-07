#92 THE ART OF SUBMISSION WITH PAMELA MADSEN

Submission is power! Pamela Madsen is turning up the heat and spilling her secrets about becoming an advanced erotic submissive and unveiling the art of submission. How can you become your sexiest inner sub? Tune in to find out!Pamela Madsen is a somatic Wellness Educator. Pamela founded Back to the Body, Inc, a sexual wellness retreat for women now in its twelfth year with a study recently published on their transformative power. She was featured in Oprah, Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, CNN, The New York Times, and more.