Metabolic Matters
Metabolic Matters
Metabolic Matters

Dr. Nasha Winters
Health & Wellness
Metabolic Matters
  • Living Soil Changed Everything: Gail Fuller’s Farming & Life Transformation
    In this deeply moving episode of Metabolic Matters, I sit down with my dear friend and colleague, Gail Fuller, a farmer, healer, and visionary who has redefined what it means to steward both land and life. Gail’s journey took him from running a 3,200-acre industrial corn and soybean operation to nurturing a 162-acre regenerative food farm. Along the way, he discovered that true healing—whether of soil, food, or self—begins with remembering our relationship to nature.What unfolds in our conversation is not just about farming. It’s about trauma and truth, community and courage, soil and soul. Gail courageously shares his personal reckoning with mental health and the silent crisis faced by farmers across America, reminding us that healing our land and healing ourselves are inseparable journeys.Upcoming EventI am thrilled to share that Gail will be joining us as a speaker at the Metabolic Health Day Conference, happening October 9–11, 2025. Alongside leading voices in medicine, science, and ecology, Gail will help us explore how reconnecting with the land can transform our health from the ground up.🎟️ Save $100 on in-person tickets w/ code EMPOWER (by Oct. 1)💻 Virtual Watch Party option available (discount does not apply)Get your tickets today! https://metabolichealthday.life/Resources & LinksLearn more about Gail and Lynette’s work: Fuller Field SchoolBook: Ordinary Soil by Alex Woodard (inspired in part by Gail’s and Dr. Zach Bush’s stories)About Your Host:Dr. Nasha Winters is a global healthcare authority, best-selling author, and educator in the emerging field of integrative oncology and terrain-based cancer care. She hosts Metabolic Matters to explore the critical intersections between metabolism, medicine, and meaning.Connect with Dr. Nasha:Website: www.drnasha.comMTIH (Non Profit): www.mtih.orgSupplements: www.mitovida.comEducation: www.metabolicregen.comDr. Nasha Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drnashawinters/ Metabolic Matters IG: https://www.instagram.com/metabolicmatters_/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/drnashainc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-nasha-inc Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drnashawinters Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrNashaInc Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Language of Healing with Dr. Katie Deming: Cancer, Consciousness, and Letting Intuition Lead
    What happens when a top-tier radiation oncologist walks away from a thriving career to pursue a deeper truth in healing?In this powerful and profoundly moving conversation, Dr. Nasha Winters is joined by Dr. Katie Deming, a board-certified radiation oncologist, TEDx speaker, and founder of Make Mary, a line of healing garments for women with cancer. Together, they dive into the intersection of science, spirit, and systems—and the life-altering experiences that led Dr. Deming to redefine what it truly means to heal.Dr. Deming shares her transformational journey from conventional medicine into holistic healing after a shared-death experience cracked open her worldview. She reflects on the power of intuitive knowing, trauma’s role in disease, and the importance of language in cancer care—including her deep discomfort with the word “survivor” and the problematic battle metaphors often used in oncology.This is a heartfelt, hopeful episode that reminds us healing is possible—not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually.In This Episode, You'll Learn:How a shared-death experience inspired Dr. Deming to leave Western medicineWhy words like “survivor” can unintentionally harm patients—and what to say insteadThe profound role of emotional trauma and the nervous system in chronic diseaseHow German New Medicine and Psych-K inform her new model of careThe transformational potential of prolonged water fasting, not just physically but spirituallyStories of radical remission, intuitive awakenings, and redefining what “healthcare” can mean🧠 Guest Bio:Dr. Katie Deming is an integrative oncologist, inventor, and TEDx speaker who is redefining cancer prevention, treatment, and healing. After 20 years as a high-ranking radiation oncologist and medical leader, she transitioned into a holistic model of care that supports the emotional, spiritual, and physical wellbeing of her clients. She is also the host of the Born to Heal podcast and a respected voice in the movement to re-humanize medicine.🧭 Episode Resources🔗 Learn more: www.katiedeming.com 🎧 Listen to her podcast: Born to Heal📕 Ultimate Guide to Water Fasting for Healing Cancer and Chronic Illness: ⁠https://www.katiedeming.com/prolonged-water-fasting/⁠ 🔗 Connect with Dr. Katie Deming:Website: https://www.katiedeming.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katiedemingmd/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katiedemingmdYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@katiedemingmd💬 Subscribe, Share & Review:Loved this episode? Please take a moment to rate & review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify—and share with a friend or clinician who needs to hear it.Connect with Dr. Nasha & the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health💖 Donate to support Cancer Patient Treatment 📖 Purchase “The Metabolic Approach to Cancer” Book📘 Learn about our programs for Practitioners and Wellness Enthusiasts! https://metabolicregen.com/ 💊Shop my Supplement Line: www.mitovida.com 🎟Register for our Metabolic Health Day Conference | October 10th-11th, 2025 https://metabolichealthday.life/ Follow on Socials: Dr. Nasha Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drnashawinters/ Metabolic Matters Insta: https://www.instagram.com/metabolicmatters_/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/drnashainc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-nasha-inc Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drnashawinters Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrNashaInc  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Future of Food Is Decentralized | Neil Smith on Soil, Blockchain & Health
    What if the prescription for better health started in the soil—not the pharmacy?In this thought-provoking episode, Dr. Nasha Winters sits down with Neil Smith, regenerative agriculture advisor, farmer, and co-founder of the Grow blockchain project (kohima.io). With decades of hands-on experience and a mission rooted in abundance, Neil is helping farmers—and communities—redefine what it means to heal, from the land up.From soil remediation to landscape restoration, and from decentralized systems to local food sovereignty, Neil shares how Web3 technologies are creating new opportunities for farmers to reclaim their data, their profits, and their purpose. It’s a conversation about systems thinking, global health, and why healthy soil is the most overlooked cornerstone of public wellness.🔑 What You’ll Learn:Why Neil believes regenerative agriculture is a “system of systems” that holds the key to true health and resilience.How blockchain and decentralization are empowering farmers to own their data and transform the food supply chain.The emotional and financial obstacles traditional farmers face—and how Neil guides them through change with compassion and strategy.Why the food you eat is only as good as the soil it came from.How intentionality, ancestry, and ancient wisdom still have a place in modern ecological design.🌾 Key Topics Discussed:The broken narratives around “organic” and “regenerative” labeling.The link between glyphosate, public health decline, and deceptive supply chains.Transitioning from conventional to regenerative farming without losing your livelihood.Localizing food economies through decentralization.Neil’s call to consumers: Know your farmer. Ask more questions. Demand transparency.🔗 Connect w/ Neil Smith:🌍 Learn more about Neil’s work: https://www.growunited.com 🌿 Explore Kohima: http://kohima.io Grow UnitedInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegrowrenaissance/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/growunited1/ Website: www.growunited.comTwitter (X): https://x.com/grow_united Twitter (X): https://x.com/kohima_io YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGrowRenaissance Discord: https://discord.gg/grow 💬 Subscribe, Share & Review:Loved this episode? Please take a moment to rate & review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify—and share with a friend or clinician who needs to hear it.👩‍⚕️ About Your Host Dr. Nasha Winters:Dr. Nasha Winters is a global healthcare authority, best-selling author, and educator in the emerging field of integrative oncology and terrain-based cancer care. She hosts Metabolic Matters to explore the critical intersections between metabolism, medicine, and meaning.Connect with Dr. Nasha & the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health💖 Donate to support Cancer Patient Treatment 📖 Purchase “The Metabolic Approach to Cancer” Book📘 Learn about our programs for Practitioners and Wellness Enthusiasts! https://metabolicregen.com/ 💊Shop my Supplement Line: www.mitovida.com 🎟Register for our Metabolic Health Day Conference | October 10th-11th, 2025 https://metabolichealthday.life/ Follow on Socials: Dr. Nasha Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drnashawinters/ Metabolic Matters Insta: https://www.instagram.com/metabolicmatters_/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/drnashainc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-nasha-inc Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drnashawinters Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrNashaInc  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Unlocking Energetic Healing with Pearly Montagu: A Journey Through the Body’s Hidden Language
    Is it possible to resolve chronic pain, anxiety, or trauma—not through traditional medicine, but by shifting your energy? In this compelling episode of Metabolic Matters, Dr. Nasha Winters sits down with renowned energetic healer Pearly Montagu, whose extraordinary work has impacted high-powered executives, trauma survivors, and even the skeptical minds of scientists and physicians.From surviving a near-fatal accident to becoming a transformational healer, Pearly shares her deeply personal path and breaks down the science and soul of energetic medicine. Tune in as we explore:What energetic trauma really is—and how it lingers in the nervous systemThe science behind mantra, vibration, and energetic memoryWhy ancient healing methods are more relevant than everReal-world examples of energetic work affecting business, legal matters, and chronic illnessHow YOU can start accessing your own energetic healingWhether you’re skeptical or curious, this episode will stretch your mind, open your heart, and perhaps even shift your vibration.✨ Listener Special Offer – Limited Time OnlyPearly is offering an exclusive 50% OFF for Metabolic Matters listeners on her signature 2-hour private session:"A Journey Into Energetics: Releasing Anxiety, Trauma, Emotional & Physical Pain" Regular Price: $650 → Only $300 for our community🧘‍♀️ Book your discounted session here: 👉 https://calendly.com/pearlyconnection/online-pearly-healing-energy-medecine-session-clone-1👤 About Our Guest: Pearly MontaguPearly Montagu is a visionary healer with a rare gift: the ability to see energetic trauma within the body in vibrant color and structure, directly affecting physiological and biological systems. A near-death experience catalyzed her path into healing, guiding her to integrate her innate abilities with training in modalities like craniosacral therapy and energy medicine.Today, Pearly is trusted by individuals and corporations alike—from those navigating deep emotional trauma to legal teams and C-suite leaders needing clarity and flow in complex situations. Her micro energetic surgery approach is helping clients realign with their highest potential, in body, mind, and mission🔗 Connect with Pearly Montagu🌐 Website: manderley.org | manderleyconcierge.org📥 Contact to access Pearly’s services: Sign up here📸 Instagram: @a.pearly.way.of.life👩‍⚕️ About Your Host Dr. Nasha Winters:Dr. Nasha Winters is a global healthcare authority, best-selling author, and educator in the emerging field of integrative oncology and terrain-based cancer care. She hosts Metabolic Matters to explore the critical intersections between metabolism, medicine, and meaning.💬 Subscribe, Share & Review:Loved this episode? Please take a moment to rate & review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify—and share with a friend or clinician who needs to hear it.Connect with Dr. Nasha & the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health💖 Donate to support Cancer Patient Treatment 📖 Purchase “The Metabolic Approach to Cancer” Book📘 Learn about our programs for Practitioners and Wellness Enthusiasts! https://metabolicregen.com/ 💊Shop my Supplement Line: www.mitovida.com 🎟Register for our Metabolic Health Day Conference | October 10th-11th, 2025 https://metabolichealthday.life/ Follow on Socials: Dr. Nasha Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drnashawinters/ Metabolic Matters Insta: https://www.instagram.com/metabolicmatters_/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/drnashainc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-nasha-inc Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drnashawinters Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrNashaInc  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Detoxing in a Toxic World: Spencer Feldman’s Groundbreaking New Way to Heal from the Inside Out
    In this powerful and information-rich episode, Dr. Nasha Winters sits down with detox expert and RemedyLink founder Spencer Feldman to unravel the complexities of modern toxicity and detoxification. With over 20 years of experience in formulating novel detox protocols and delivery systems, Spencer shares a science-backed, deeply nuanced approach to helping the body eliminate harmful substances—ranging from heavy metals and forever chemicals to spike protein remnants and gadolinium toxicity.What starts as a discussion about the need for detoxification in our increasingly toxic world evolves into a compelling breakdown of how detox pathways really function, why certain therapies fail, and how to navigate these challenges using precise, phase-based support. Plus, Spencer gives us a rare look into his off-grid lifestyle, revealing the daily rituals and biohacks he uses to optimize his health and circadian rhythm.🎧 In This Episode:Why "we don’t need to detox" is a dangerously outdated mythThe three phases of detoxification — and why they must work in harmonyHow fat-soluble toxins, microplastics, and “forever chemicals” get stuck in the bodyA new model of chelation: matching metal types with proper chelators (hard vs. soft metals)Spencer’s phase-based detox protocol using DOTA, MIADMSA, and moreThe dangers of IV chelation and how new delivery methods are safer and more effectiveUsing detox diagnostically to assess toxic loadA deep dive into spike protein exposure: shedding, testing, and recovery strategiesProtocols for people with gadolinium toxicity, post-MRI injury, and kidney vulnerabilityUV light therapy, prion mop-up, immune rebalancing, and stealth infectionsSpencer’s unique, low-tech, high-integrity off-grid lifestyle for sustainable detox🧬 Who Should Listen? This episode is a must-listen for anyone dealing with chronic illness, environmental toxicity, long COVID, cancer recovery, autoimmune disorders—or anyone seeking a smarter, safer, and more personalized approach to detox.🧠 About Our Guest: Spencer Feldman is the founder of RemedyLink, a company dedicated to developing cutting-edge detoxification products and protocols. With a background in biochemistry and decades of hands-on research, Spencer’s formulations have helped thousands safely eliminate toxic burdens from their body. He lives off-grid on 100 acres, practicing what he preaches when it comes to natural living and bioresonance with nature.📍 Learn more at: https://remedylink.com🎥 Browse his educational video library: https://remedylink.com/videos📩 Share Your Feedback: What insights did you find most powerful? What topics do you want us to cover in a follow-up episode with Spencer? Drop us a message or leave a review!👩‍⚕️ About Your Host:Dr. Nasha Winters is a global healthcare authority, best-selling author, and educator in the emerging field of integrative oncology and terrain-based cancer care. She hosts Metabolic Matters to explore the critical intersections between metabolism, medicine, and meaning.Connect with Dr. Nasha & the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health💖 Donate to support Cancer Patient Treatment 📖 Purchase “The Metabolic Approach to Cancer” Book📘 Learn about our programs for Practitioners and Wellness Enthusiasts! https://metabolicregen.com/ 💊Shop my Supplement Line: www.mitovida.com 🎟Register for our Metabolic Health Day Conference | October 10th-11th, 2025 https://metabolichealthday.life/ Follow on Socials: Dr. Nasha Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drnashawinters/ Metabolic Matters Insta: https://www.instagram.com/metabolicmatters_/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/drnashainc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-nasha-inc Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drnashawinters Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrNashaInc  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Metabolic Matters

I’m Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO—a stage IV cancer thriver turned integrative oncologist and lifelong advocate for metabolic health. On Metabolic Matters, I sit down with trailblazers, disruptors, and passionate visionaries to uncover what truly matters in the pursuit of health and healing. Together, we’ll explore the intersections of science, terrain, and self-empowerment—so you can metabolize these conversations into real transformation in your own life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Health & Wellness

