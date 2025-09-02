Detoxing in a Toxic World: Spencer Feldman’s Groundbreaking New Way to Heal from the Inside Out

In this powerful and information-rich episode, Dr. Nasha Winters sits down with detox expert and RemedyLink founder Spencer Feldman to unravel the complexities of modern toxicity and detoxification. With over 20 years of experience in formulating novel detox protocols and delivery systems, Spencer shares a science-backed, deeply nuanced approach to helping the body eliminate harmful substances—ranging from heavy metals and forever chemicals to spike protein remnants and gadolinium toxicity.What starts as a discussion about the need for detoxification in our increasingly toxic world evolves into a compelling breakdown of how detox pathways really function, why certain therapies fail, and how to navigate these challenges using precise, phase-based support. Plus, Spencer gives us a rare look into his off-grid lifestyle, revealing the daily rituals and biohacks he uses to optimize his health and circadian rhythm.🎧 In This Episode:Why "we don't need to detox" is a dangerously outdated mythThe three phases of detoxification — and why they must work in harmonyHow fat-soluble toxins, microplastics, and "forever chemicals" get stuck in the bodyA new model of chelation: matching metal types with proper chelators (hard vs. soft metals)Spencer's phase-based detox protocol using DOTA, MIADMSA, and moreThe dangers of IV chelation and how new delivery methods are safer and more effectiveUsing detox diagnostically to assess toxic loadA deep dive into spike protein exposure: shedding, testing, and recovery strategiesProtocols for people with gadolinium toxicity, post-MRI injury, and kidney vulnerabilityUV light therapy, prion mop-up, immune rebalancing, and stealth infectionsSpencer's unique, low-tech, high-integrity off-grid lifestyle for sustainable detox🧬 Who Should Listen? This episode is a must-listen for anyone dealing with chronic illness, environmental toxicity, long COVID, cancer recovery, autoimmune disorders—or anyone seeking a smarter, safer, and more personalized approach to detox.🧠 About Our Guest: Spencer Feldman is the founder of RemedyLink, a company dedicated to developing cutting-edge detoxification products and protocols. With a background in biochemistry and decades of hands-on research, Spencer's formulations have helped thousands safely eliminate toxic burdens from their body. He lives off-grid on 100 acres, practicing what he preaches when it comes to natural living and bioresonance with nature.📍 Learn more at: https://remedylink.com🎥 Browse his educational video library: https://remedylink.com/videos👩‍⚕️ About Your Host:Dr. Nasha Winters is a global healthcare authority, best-selling author, and educator in the emerging field of integrative oncology and terrain-based cancer care. She hosts Metabolic Matters to explore the critical intersections between metabolism, medicine, and meaning.