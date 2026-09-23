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58 episodes
- You know exactly why you react the way you do. You've done the therapy, read the books, and can explain your triggers with real precision. And your body still reacts before any of that knowledge gets a chance to step in. If you've ever said "I know better" and felt your chest tighten anyway, this episode is for you.
Britt Piper, Somatic Experiencing® Practitioner, unpacks why understanding a pattern doesn't always change it. She introduces procedural memory, the body's "memory of how," and explains why the nervous system keeps running old predictions long after the mind has moved on.
You'll be guided through a short orienting practice. Then Britt draws the line between a somatic moment and real capacity, why "slower is faster," and what six months inside the Body-First Healing Program actually looks like, including stories from two program graduates.
The body isn't failing to listen to you. It learned through a language other than words.
Related episode: Why You Feel Stuck & How to Break Nervous System Patterns
Join the Program: bodyfirsthealing.com/program
This month only, receive $500 off the Body-First Healing Program. Email info@bodyfirsthealing.com for the promo code or DM @healwithbritt!
Connect with Britt
Instagram: @healwithbritt
TikTok: @healwithbritt
YouTube: Brittany Piper
Body-First Healing Resources:
Somatic Practitioner Training: bodyfirsthealing.com/somatic-certificate
Read the Book: bodyfirsthealing.com/the-book
Take the Free Mini Course: myhealinghub.com/minicourseoptin
Website: bodyfirsthealing.com
- Cortisol has become the latest casualty of our obsession with making biology binary. Good hormone versus bad hormone. Regulated, dysregulated. Safe, unsafe. And somewhere inside this endless conversation about lowering cortisol, balancing cortisol, or avoiding a spike, we've forgotten something fundamental about being alive: your body was not designed for the absence of stress. It was designed for a relationship with it.
In this episode, Britt Piper, Somatic Experiencing® Practitioner, helps you tell the difference between the stress that's depleting you and the stress that's developing you, so you can feel a little less afraid of the natural activation that comes with being fully alive. She explains what cortisol does, why regulation is a capacity and not a feeling, and where nervous system culture has started to overcorrect.
You'll be guided through a short somatic pause. Then Britt shares three tools: building capacity instead of tolerance, noticing when a demand has ended, and paying attention to dosage so rest doesn't only arrive after collapse.
The goal isn't to become unstressed. It's to become recoverable.
Connect with Britt
Instagram: @healwithbritt
TikTok: @healwithbritt
YouTube: Brittany Piper
Body-First Healing Resources:
Join the Program: bodyfirsthealing.com/program
Somatic Practitioner Training: bodyfirsthealing.com/somatic-certificate
Read the Book: bodyfirsthealing.com/the-book
Take the Free Mini Course: myhealinghub.com/minicourseoptin
Website: bodyfirsthealing.com
Somatic Practice for Seasons of Transition: Finding Choice When Certainty Isn't Available09/09/2026 | 37 mins.If you are in a season where the old version of your life has already ended and the new one hasn't become familiar yet, this episode is for you. Maybe you got the thing you wanted and still feel unsettled inside it. Maybe you know the ending was right and you still miss what you left. Maybe you have been calling it stuckness and wondering what's wrong with you.
Nothing is wrong with you. In this short somatic practice episode, Britt Piper, Somatic Experiencing® Practitioner, explains what your nervous system is actually doing when you feel suspended between chapters, and why that feeling makes sense.
Then she guides you through a practice you can do sitting right where you are. The point isn't to figure out your future. It's to give your body a direct experience of something it can actually use right now: that you can move, you can stop, and you can change direction.
Come back to this one on the days you feel caught in between. You don't need the whole map to take the next step.
Connect with Britt:
Instagram: @healwithbritt
TikTok: @healwithbritt
YouTube: Brittany Piper
Body-First Healing Resources:
Join the Program: bodyfirsthealing.com/program
Somatic Practitioner Training: bodyfirsthealing.com/somatic-certificate
Read the Book: bodyfirsthealing.com/the-book
Take the Free Mini Course: myhealinghub.com/minicourseoptin
Website: bodyfirsthealing.com
What Burnout Is Actually Telling You: Protection, Resistance & Finding Safety in the Body09/02/2026 | 40 mins.Hot take: burnout is not a productivity problem but as a nervous system doing exactly what it learned to do. In this episode combining three of our most popular episodes, we look at why slowing down can feel like a threat instead of a relief, and finally at how the body actually receives safety through neuroception, glimmers, and resourcing. If you have ever wondered why stillness makes you restless, why your body seems to give out only when you have run out of other options, or why insight alone has not been enough to change the pattern, this conversation offers context instead of blame. It closes with a full guided somatic practice you can return to any time. Remember, your symptoms are communication, not failure.
Connect with Britt:
Instagram: @healwithbritt
TikTok: @healwithbritt
YouTube: Brittany Piper
Body-First Healing Resources:
Take the Free Mini Course: myhealinghub.com/minicourseoptin
Join the Program: bodyfirsthealing.com/program
Somatic Practitioner Training: bodyfirsthealing.com/somatic-certificate
Read the Book: bodyfirsthealing.com/the-book
Website: bodyfirsthealing.com
- If you have done years of healing work and you still feel stuck, maybe the question isn't, what haven't I healed yet? Maybe the question is, what am I ready to live now? In this episode, Britt Piper, Somatic Experiencing® Practitioner, explores what happens when healing stops being a season and starts being a permanent way of life. She walks through why a nervous system that survived through vigilance and self-monitoring can find healing work strangely seductive, how the old question of "is everyone okay with me" quietly becomes "am I regulated enough," and why safety was always meant to be the foundation rather than the destination. This is not a case against healing work, it is an invitation to notice whether you have been preparing to live instead of living, and to consider that the disorientation you have been calling stuck may actually be evidence the work is working. Remember this: the opposite of survival isn't calm, it's aliveness.
Related episode: You're Not Lost, You're Changing
Connect with Britt:
Instagram: @healwithbritt
TikTok: @healwithbritt
YouTube: Brittany Piper
Body-First Healing Resources:
Join the Program: bodyfirsthealing.com/program
Somatic Practitioner Training: bodyfirsthealing.com/somatic-certificate
Read the Book: bodyfirsthealing.com/the-book
Take the Free Mini Course: myhealinghub.com/minicourseoptin
Website: bodyfirsthealing.com
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About Body-First Healing Podcast
Join Somatic Experiencing® Practitioner, author, and survivor Britt Piper as she guides you through what it truly means to heal through the body. Known as @healwithbritt across social media, Britt’s mission is to help you come home to yourself using nervous system science, somatic tools, and lived experience.After losing her brother in high school and surviving an assault in her early twenties, Britt spent years searching for answers. What finally brought her lasting healing was reconnecting with her body, and now she’s here to walk alongside you on your journey.The Body-First Healing Podcast is an honest, grounded space to explore somatic healing, trauma recovery, and nervous system regulation. Expect unfiltered solo episodes, vulnerable shares, and powerful conversations with experts and everyday people alike.Whether you’re deep in trauma work or just beginning to listen to your body’s wisdom: this space is for you. Tune in every Wednesday for a healing journey that meets you right where you are.Podcast website
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