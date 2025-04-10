227: From Ghosting to Growth: Relationship Skills, Brand Talk & Beauty as Medicine
In this episode, I’m talking about what’s really been on my mind lately.
First, we get into relationship skills—the ones many of us never learned and why so many people end relationships when things get hard. Then, a little culture check: what’s going on with Meghan Markle, brand timing, and who gets the freedom to try (and fail) publicly. And finally, a reminder we didn’t know we needed—why so many of us are starving for art, beauty, and aesthetics…and how they might just be the medicine we’ve been missing.
Resources Mentioned:
Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us
Connect With Me:
Website: myleik.com
Instagram: @myleik
Community: Myleik & Mommas
Newsletter: Sign up here
Substack
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
25:39
226: Morgan DeBaun Built It All—Then Rebuilt Herself
Morgan DeBaun joins me to talk about her new book, Rewrite Your Rules, and the journey from burnout to balance. We get into redefining success, building a life on your own terms, and why being a “rough draft” is more powerful than perfection. A must-listen for anyone ready to stop performing and start living.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
36:19
225: Stop Quitting Too Soon
Feeling like it’s not working? In this episode, I break down what I think that really means — and why most people quit too soon. We’re talking commitment over motivation, building in the quiet, and how to keep going when no one’s clapping (yet).
Resources
Magic Hour Workshop
My Coaching Programs
DO. SEE. EAT. DRINK
Connect With Me
Website: myleik.com
Instagram: @myleik
Community: Myleik & Mommas
Newsletter: Sign up here
Substack: Shelf Medicine
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
20:57
224: Consistency Isn’t the Problem
Are you judging yourself for not mastering things no one ever taught you? In this episode, I unpack the shame hidden in phrases like “at this big age,” and why adulthood was never meant to be a finish line. From emotional regulation to money management, we’re talking about skills—not character flaws. It’s not too late. You’re not too old. You’re just learning—and that’s powerful.
Resources:
Magic Hour Workshop – For reclaiming your time and energy with compassionate structure
Private Coaching – Support to shift your story and build new skills
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
19:40
223: Let’s Give ‘Best Self’ a Rest
I’m giving “best self” a rest. Lately, it feels like everywhere I turn, someone is refining, optimizing, or reinventing themselves—and honestly, I’m exhausted by it. In this episode, I’m unpacking why the constant pursuit of better can turn into a never-ending loop of dissatisfaction. What if real growth isn’t about proving anything but simply allowing yourself to be present? Let’s talk about it.
Resources Mentioned
My Substack
Connect With Me
Website: myleik.com
Instagram: @myleik
Community: Myleik & Mommas
Newsletter: Sign up here
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
In our ever-evolving world and constant barrage of content and information, most people feel paralyzed and unable to sift through how to proceed. Despite the acceleration of change, what remains consistent -- are the rules of managing oneself. Myleik Teele, an entrepreneur, and mentor to the masses, helps people position themselves over a lifetime by mastering themselves over and over again. You can listen to her insights every week.