227: From Ghosting to Growth: Relationship Skills, Brand Talk & Beauty as Medicine

In this episode, I’m talking about what’s really been on my mind lately. First, we get into relationship skills—the ones many of us never learned and why so many people end relationships when things get hard. Then, a little culture check: what’s going on with Meghan Markle, brand timing, and who gets the freedom to try (and fail) publicly. And finally, a reminder we didn’t know we needed—why so many of us are starving for art, beauty, and aesthetics…and how they might just be the medicine we’ve been missing. Resources Mentioned: Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us Connect With Me: Website: myleik.com Instagram: @myleik Community: Myleik & Mommas Newsletter: Sign up here Substack Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices