Luthier on Luthier with Michael Bashkin

Every month, luthier Michael Bashkin interviews some of his favorite fellow guitar builders, makers and creatives on the Luthier on Luthier podcast. Acoustic, e...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 80
80. Larry Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald is considered one of the world’s top guitar repairmen. As a teenager, Larry was often hanging around NYC’s famous guitar shops on 48th Street. After a year at the Berklee College of Music, he worked at Rudy’s doing repairs and eventually assisted John Suhr in making the renowned Pensa/Suhr guitars. Larry then worked at Mandolin Brothers before opening up his own shop. For episode 80 of the podcast, he shares his thoughts on fretting, neck angles and so much more. Larry also tells us how it all got started thanks to some sage advice from his grandfather. Link: https://www.fitzgeraldguitars.com/ Luthier on Luthier is hosted by Michael Bashkin of Bashkin Guitars and brought to you by the Fretboard Journal. This episode is sponsored by Dream Guitars. Want to support Luthier on Luthier? Join our Patreon.
7/28/2023
1:17:39
79. Mitsuhiro Uchida
Support Luthier on Luthier with our new Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/luthieronluthier You may not know the name Mitsuhiro Uchida, but you should. Mitsuhiro is a national treasure of Japan and has influenced makers like Michi Matsuda and Isaac Jang, who join me for today's podcast. Uchida-san started his international lutherie journey working for guitar companies in Japan and then moved to Germany to do repairs before working at Lowden Guitars in Ireland. In the 1990s, he moved back to Japan to set up shop on a remote mountainside where he builds incredible one-of-a-kind creations. For episode 79 of the podcast, Uchida-san tells us his story and his philosophy of guitar making. Links: http://www.melodist-net.com/~harpguitar/UchidaGuitarEng.htm https://asamiuchida.thebase.in/ Luthier on Luthier is hosted by Michael Bashkin of Bashkin Guitars and brought to you by the Fretboard Journal. This episode is sponsored by Dream Guitars.
6/28/2023
39:05
78. Keisuke Nishi (Keystone Guitars)
This month's podcast features one of my favorite builders, Keisuke Nishi of Keystone Guitars. Keisuke went to luthier school in both Japan and the US, worked for First Act, and then did an apprenticeship with acclaimed guitarmaker Mario Beauregard. For episode 78 of the podcast, Keisuke compares his educational experiences and discusses how he was eventually able to start his own shop in Tokyo. He also shares his thoughts on design, the luthier scene in Japan, and much more. Links: https://www.keystone-si.com/ https://ogawainlay.com/ Love Luthier on Luthier? Support it via our new Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/luthieronluthier Luthier on Luthier is hosted by Michael Bashkin of Bashkin Guitars and brought to you by the Fretboard Journal. This episode is sponsored by Dream Guitars.
5/30/2023
53:13
77. Joshia de Jonge
Joshia de Jonge builds world-renowned classical guitars out of her one-person shop in Western Quebec. Joshia grew up in a famed guitar-building family and was helping her dad, Sergei, build and teach guitarmaking while she was still a teenager. For episode 77 of the podcast, Joshia tells us when she decided to make lutherie her full-time profession and why she now focuses on nylon-string creations. We also talk about double tops, tornavoz, side ports, laminations and much more. Link: https://joshiadejonge.com/ Luthier on Luthier is hosted by Michael Bashkin of Bashkin Guitars and brought to you by the Fretboard Journal. This episode is sponsored by Acoustic Coffee Company, Stringjoy Strings, and Dream Guitars.
5/2/2023
50:28
76. Dick Boak
Dick Boak started as a draftsman at Martin guitars and stayed for 42 years taking on numerous roles at the company, including Director of the Martin Museum and Archives; Director of Advertising and Artist Models; Guitar Designer, Founder of the 1833 Shop; and more. For episode 76 of the podcast, Dick tells us about his first attempt at guitarmaking, the influence of the Whole Earth Catalog, and how he ended up Martin, thanks to some enterprising dumpster diving. We also talk about how his role at Martin changed over the years, what it's like to collaborate with well-known artists on signature models, and how Martin as a company has changed over the decades. Lastly, we hear about Dick's other pursuits and passions as an artist, solo luthier, author, poet, musician, teacher and archivist for none other than Mario Andretti. Link: https://www.dickboak.com Luthier on Luthier is hosted by Michael Bashkin of Bashkin Guitars and brought to you by the Fretboard Journal. This episode is sponsored by Acoustic Coffee Company (check out their new Gruhn Guitars blend), Stringjoy Strings, and Dream Guitars.
Every month, luthier Michael Bashkin interviews some of his favorite fellow guitar builders, makers and creatives on the Luthier on Luthier podcast. Acoustic, electric, flattop, archtop and everything in-between... brought to you by the Fretboard Journal