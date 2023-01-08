Red flags. Although we love to hate 'em, everyone's got 'em. This week on Love Thang, Punkie and Dicey share their very long list of red flags and help a loving husband balance the relationship between his wife and mom.

We're live from Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World in Vegas, where Punkie wears her officiant hat and marries a couple on the show. And stay tuned for an extra special session of pre-martial counseling with Punkie and Dicey sponsored by Extra Gum.

About Love Thang

Drawing on her own experiences — from her 14-year relationship, 7 years of marriage, and unfriendly divorce — Punkie will take calls from listeners and give her honest opinions on their romance drama and situationship. As the self-proclaimed “Stephen A. Smith of Love Radio,” Punkie’s not afraid to check you and tell you what nobody else will. She doesn’t promise to solve anyone’s problems, but she will lend her most heartfelt (not to be confused with nice) advice. Punkie’s not afraid to get into the details and really dig into your sh*t – after all, she’s all about the drama.