Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Love Thang in the App
Listen to Love Thang in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
Love Thang

Love Thang

Podcast Love Thang
Podcast Love Thang

Love Thang

SiriusXM
add
Drawing on her own experiences — from her 14-year relationship, 7 years of marriage, and unfriendly divorce — Punkie will take calls from listeners and give her...
More
ComedySociety & CulturePersonal Journals
Drawing on her own experiences — from her 14-year relationship, 7 years of marriage, and unfriendly divorce — Punkie will take calls from listeners and give her...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Ice Cream Dates Anyone?
    Is an ice cream date the "bare minimum?" On this week's episode of Love Thang, Punkie and Dicey discuss their ideal first date and decide, "Is Punkie Tripping?"
    8/1/2023
    42:35
  • Cosmic Love
    From Capricorns to Scorpios, this week's Love Thang episode is about astrology and relationships. Punkie discusses her deep-seated dislike of Geminis, and Dicey channels the mind of a thot during Thotress Thoughts.
    7/25/2023
    43:35
  • Vegas Wedding
    We're live from Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World in Vegas, where Punkie wears her officiant hat and marries a couple on the show. And stay tuned for an extra special session of pre-martial counseling with Punkie and Dicey sponsored by Extra Gum.
    7/18/2023
    29:09
  • All About Side Chicks
    We can't avoid them; you've probably had one. Let's talk about side chicks with Punkie and Dicey and help a high-value young lady find a high-value man. 
    7/11/2023
    49:58
  • Red Flags & No-Gos
    Red flags. Although we love to hate 'em, everyone's got 'em. This week on Love Thang, Punkie and Dicey share their very long list of red flags and help a loving husband balance the relationship between his wife and mom. 
    7/4/2023
    55:16

More Comedy podcasts

About Love Thang

Drawing on her own experiences — from her 14-year relationship, 7 years of marriage, and unfriendly divorce — Punkie will take calls from listeners and give her honest opinions on their romance drama and situationship. As the self-proclaimed “Stephen A. Smith of Love Radio,” Punkie’s not afraid to check you and tell you what nobody else will. She doesn’t promise to solve anyone’s problems, but she will lend her most heartfelt (not to be confused with nice) advice. Punkie’s not afraid to get into the details and really dig into your sh*t – after all, she’s all about the drama.
Podcast website

Listen to Love Thang, Don't Panic with Anthony Atamanuik and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Love Thang

Love Thang

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Love Thang: Podcasts in Family