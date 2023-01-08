Drawing on her own experiences — from her 14-year relationship, 7 years of marriage, and unfriendly divorce — Punkie will take calls from listeners and give her...
Ice Cream Dates Anyone?
Is an ice cream date the "bare minimum?" On this week's episode of Love Thang, Punkie and Dicey discuss their ideal first date and decide, "Is Punkie Tripping?"
8/1/2023
42:35
Cosmic Love
From Capricorns to Scorpios, this week's Love Thang episode is about astrology and relationships. Punkie discusses her deep-seated dislike of Geminis, and Dicey channels the mind of a thot during Thotress Thoughts.
7/25/2023
43:35
Vegas Wedding
We're live from Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World in Vegas, where Punkie wears her officiant hat and marries a couple on the show. And stay tuned for an extra special session of pre-martial counseling with Punkie and Dicey sponsored by Extra Gum.
7/18/2023
29:09
All About Side Chicks
We can't avoid them; you've probably had one. Let's talk about side chicks with Punkie and Dicey and help a high-value young lady find a high-value man.
7/11/2023
49:58
Red Flags & No-Gos
Red flags. Although we love to hate 'em, everyone's got 'em. This week on Love Thang, Punkie and Dicey share their very long list of red flags and help a loving husband balance the relationship between his wife and mom.
