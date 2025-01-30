Locked On NFL – Daily Podcast On The National Football League

New Orleans Saints Kellen Moore Hire Imminent, Russell Wilson Raiders Connection & Pro Bowl Fixes
The New Orleans Saints head coaching position is still open and while it has seemed like the spot is undesirable as candidates like Mike McCarthy and Kliff Kingsbury dropped out, the truth appears to be the Saints had their eyes set on Kellen Moore all along. If Moore gets the job how would that affect incumbent quarterback Derek Carr? Speaking of veteran quarterbacks and their futures, Russell Wilson reuniting with Pete Carrol seems like a logical possibility now more than ever. Aaron Glenn is rumored to be interested in keeping Aaron Rodgers around and if he hopes to win right away, that would be the wise decision. Finally, the pro bowl takes place this weekend and of course it will be unsurprisingly unentertaining. Take a turn to classic AM radio as Tyler and Michelle makes suggestions on what could pep things up.
--------
29:58
Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady: Who's the Playoff King?
Are Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady the ultimate playoff quarterbacks? Dive into a spirited discussion comparing these NFL legends, exploring their playoff performances and what sets them apart. This episode tackles the Detroit Lions' coaching shake-up, with John Morton stepping in as offensive coordinator, and the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback dynamics with Jalen Hurts. Tony Wiggins and David Harrison provide insights into the New Orleans Saints' coaching search and the Dallas Cowboys' strategic changes, featuring Brian Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus.Join the conversation as we dissect these pivotal NFL developments and speculate on their impact. Don't miss out on this engaging analysis—tune in for a fresh perspective on the league's hottest topics!
--------
33:46
Chicago Bears Ben Johnson BEST HIRE, Patriots Mike Vrabel Concerns & Saints Interview Kellen Moore
The Chicago Bears hired the top candidate on the market in Ben Johnson and his fit with young quarterback Caleb Williams make it the top pairing between coach and team that we have seen this hiring cycle. Mike Vrabel was hired by the New England Patriots in what is considered one of the best hires of the offseason, but Vrabel comes with some concerns that Patriots fans should keep in the back of their head. While the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars all hired coaches as well, none of them were quite the disaster situation the Dallas Cowboys looked to be during the process. Finally, the New Orleans Saints are the only team remaining without a head coach, but Kellen Moore of the Philadelphia Eagles is their clear top target.
--------
28:14
Can The Buffalo Bills Ever Overcome The Kansas City Chiefs Dominance?
Can the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens finally topple the Kansas City Chiefs from their playoff throne one day? As the Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl, we wonder if those teams that are close will ever beat Kansas City.The discussion also shifts to the highly anticipated Super Bowl showdown between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, with Jalen Hurts' pivotal role in the Eagles' success taking center stage. Host Tony Wiggins and guest Kevin Ostricker provide expert analysis, while clips from Lou Debiase and Solomon Wilcox offer additional insights into team strategies and management decisions.
--------
32:27
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles GREAT SUPER BOWL, Bills Next Move & Saints Next Head Coach
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will take on the Philadelphia Eagles and Saquon Barkley in Super Bowl 59. Some are complaining about this matchup and it is absurd because this is one of the best matchups we could have asked for. The Buffalo Bills took another devastating loss at the hands of the Chiefs, so where do they go from here? The Bills must look to add playmakers on defense. The Commanders look like a rising team, but beware the NFL's tendency to ruin those dreams. Finally, the New Orleans Saints are without a head coach still and Ross Jackson gives us the finalists for the job.
About Locked On NFL – Daily Podcast On The National Football League
Locked On NFL podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for all of the National Football League. Hosted by podcasters around the Locked On NFL channel, Kevin Oestreicher, Luke Braun, Ross Jackson, Tony Wiggins, James Rapien, Tyler Rowland, Alex Clancy, Your Boy Q and Christopher Carter, the Locked On NFL podcast will get you your daily NFL fix with expert, local analysis, rumors, opinions, breaking news, special guests, and coverage of all aspects of the NFL. The Locked On NFL podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within board rooms and locker rooms all over the NFL. The Locked On NFL podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.