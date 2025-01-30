Locked On NFL – Daily Podcast On The National Football League

New Orleans Saints Kellen Moore Hire Imminent, Russell Wilson Raiders Connection & Pro Bowl Fixes

The New Orleans Saints head coaching position is still open and while it has seemed like the spot is undesirable as candidates like Mike McCarthy and Kliff Kingsbury dropped out, the truth appears to be the Saints had their eyes set on Kellen Moore all along. If Moore gets the job how would that affect incumbent quarterback Derek Carr? Speaking of veteran quarterbacks and their futures, Russell Wilson reuniting with Pete Carrol seems like a logical possibility now more than ever. Aaron Glenn is rumored to be interested in keeping Aaron Rodgers around and if he hopes to win right away, that would be the wise decision. Finally, the pro bowl takes place this weekend and of course it will be unsurprisingly unentertaining. Take a turn to classic AM radio as Tyler and Michelle makes suggestions on what could pep things up.