Episode 39: How to Heal from Back-to-Back Breakups
I recently went through a breakup, again. Heartbreak is never easy, and when you're dating with the intention to find your life partner while trying to beat a biological clock, it involves a new level of hurt, grief, and sense of urgency to move on. How do we know when we've healed? How do we approach asking for support from friends and family? How can we focus on hope when all we want to do is be angry and negative? I talk about all of this and more in this episode.
Be sure to follow/subscribe to this new feed to be updated when new episodes release!
__________________________________________
Host: Janet Wang
Editor: Victoria Cheng
__________________________________________
P A R T N E R S
• Quince: Get free shipping and 365-day returns at Quince.com/abg
• BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month with code “ABG” at betterhelp.com/ABG
__________________________________________
C O N N E C T W I T H U S
• Subscribe and Follow us @asianbossgirl on Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Amazon Music/YouTube/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook
• Listener Survey: Let us know your thoughts on the podcast here
• Email: [email protected]
__________________________________________
S U P P O R T U S
• Merch: asianbossgirl.myshopify.com
• Donate: anchor.fm/asianbossgirl/support
• More about us at asianbossgirl.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
42:42
Episode 38: Winter Skin, Hair, and Nail Care with Dr. Joyce Park, Dermatologist of @TeamwithMD
How can I keep my skin barrier healthy during cold months? Should I wear sunscreen even when I don’t get sun exposure? What do I do about frizzy hair - thoughts on gummies and supplements?
I’ve invited Dr. Joyce Park, otherwise known as Tea with MD (@teawithmd) to answer these questions and more. She is a board-certified dermatologist based in Washington, founder of Skin Refinery, a virtual dermatology clinic, and a skincare and beauty content creator at Tea with MD. She attended college and medical school at Stanford University, and completed her dermatology residency at NYU. During medical school, she completed the Stanford-NBC News Global Health Media Fellowship, working in the communications office of the World Health Organization in Switzerland and as part of the medical unit at NBC News. She is a skincare media expert and has been featured in Forbes, Good Morning America, Allure, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Huffington Post, Time, Marie Claire, the Gloss Angeles Podcast, and more.
Become an ABG Bestie to get new audio episodes ad-free, monthly “Dear ABG” AMA sessions, discounts on merch, and shout-outs in our episodes. https://abg.supercast.com/
__________________________________________
Host: Janet Wang
Editor: Victoria Cheng
__________________________________________
P A R T N E R S
• BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month with code “ABG” at betterhelp.com/ABG
__________________________________________
C O N N E C T W I T H U S
• Subscribe and Follow us @asianbossgirl on Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Amazon Music/YouTube/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook
• Listener Survey: Let us know your thoughts on the podcast here
• Email: [email protected]
__________________________________________
S U P P O R T U S
• Merch: asianbossgirl.myshopify.com
• Donate: anchor.fm/asianbossgirl/support
• More about us at asianbossgirl.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
55:39
Episode 37: Real Life Connections over Digital Noise with Palak Dave
One of the biggest challengers to living in the present moment are digital distractions. The advancement of consumer technology has resulted in a lot of habits and behaviors that are detrimental to our health - negative effects on our brains, our ability to focus, our ideas about ourselves, and the quality of our social skills and relationships which have resulted in a loneliness epidemic.
In this episode, I chat with Palak Dave, Founder and CEO of Embiria – a movement and membership community designed to help people slow down and savor life, about this very issue. Through Embiria, she promotes intentional living, urging you to prioritize real-life experiences and connection over digital noise. She is also a speaker, investor, and author of the newly released book Beautiful Everydays: A Guide to Living in the Here and Now. We also chat about her previous career as an award-winning marketer in corporate settings, making the shift to entrepreneurship, being a woman of color and child of immigrants, and her perspective on work-life balance as an entrepreneur in the wellness space.
Become an ABG Bestie to get new audio episodes ad-free, monthly “Dear ABG” AMA sessions, discounts on merch, and shout-outs in our episodes. https://abg.supercast.com/
__________________________________________
Host: Janet Wang
Editor: Victoria Cheng
__________________________________________
P A R T N E R S
• Wild: Use code “ABG20” for 20% off your first order at WeAreWild.com/US
• BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month with code “ABG” at betterhelp.com/ABG
__________________________________________
C O N N E C T W I T H U S
• Subscribe and Follow us @asianbossgirl on Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Amazon Music/YouTube/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook
• Listener Survey: Let us know your thoughts on the podcast here
• Email: [email protected]
__________________________________________
S U P P O R T U S
• Merch: asianbossgirl.myshopify.com
• Donate: anchor.fm/asianbossgirl/support
• More about us at asianbossgirl.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
47:01
Episode 36: 9 Things I've Learned at 39
Birthdays are an interesting time to reflect and evaluate, and honestly, it’s been one of the harder years of my life. It was the perfect storm - a cataclysm of many things being upheaved, in transition, unsettled, or in flux. Moreover, I turned 39 this year. It’s the year before I enter a new decade - pretty much midlife - and when we are at this stage of life, there are a lot of life milestones that we are confronted with. In some ways, my life does not look how I thought it would at 39. And having to face that reality while still being kind to myself and willing the confidence and fervor that’s required to make change and keep going has been pretty exhausting. But I want to take this episode as an opportunity to share some of the things I’ve learned over the course of my 39 years, and especially this past year. If you are like me, in your late 30s and on the brink of entering your 40s, maybe some of this will resonate. Or, if you’re younger - in your early 30s or 20s - perhaps some of these learnings can be of benefit or inspiration for you.
Become an ABG Bestie to get new audio episodes ad-free, monthly “Dear ABG” AMA sessions, discounts on merch, and shout-outs in our episodes. https://abg.supercast.com/
__________________________________________
Host: Janet Wang
Editor: Victoria Cheng
__________________________________________
P A R T N E R S
• BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month with code “ABG” at betterhelp.com/ABG
__________________________________________
C O N N E C T W I T H U S
• Subscribe and Follow us @asianbossgirl on Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Amazon Music/YouTube/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook
• Listener Survey: Let us know your thoughts on the podcast here
• Email: [email protected]
__________________________________________
S U P P O R T U S
• Merch: asianbossgirl.myshopify.com
• Donate: anchor.fm/asianbossgirl/support
• More about us at asianbossgirl.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
30:25
Episode 35: Botox for Teeth Grinding? Oral Health Best Practices with @joycethedentist
Did you know that botox can be a treatment for teeth grinding? Or that your oral health needs may change during pregnancy? Ever heard of minimally invasive veneers? Curious about teeth whitening best practices? I chat with @joycethedentist about all of this and more.
Dr. Joyce Kahng is a cosmetic & restorative dentist and the owner of Orange + Magnolia Dental Studio in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa, CA. She’s been featured on Vogue, Allure, Glamour and is a forbesnext1000. On her various social platforms, Dr. Joyce shares tons of amazing and helpful information on oral health because, as she says, “maintaining good oral health is a crucial part of your overall wellness.”
Become an ABG Bestie to get new audio episodes ad-free, monthly “Dear ABG” AMA sessions, discounts on merch, and shout-outs in our episodes. https://abg.supercast.com/
__________________________________________
Host: Janet Wang
Editor: Victoria Cheng
__________________________________________
P A R T N E R S
• Pampers: Check out Pampers Cruisers 360 today!
• BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month with code “ABG” at betterhelp.com/ABG
__________________________________________
C O N N E C T W I T H U S
• Subscribe and Follow us @asianbossgirl on Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Amazon Music/YouTube/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook
• Listener Survey: Let us know your thoughts on the podcast here
• Email: [email protected]
__________________________________________
S U P P O R T U S
• Merch: asianbossgirl.myshopify.com
• Donate: anchor.fm/asianbossgirl/support
• More about us at asianbossgirl.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
What does it mean to live well? Janet is a wellness enthusiast, an experimenter, deep thinker, and an Asian American woman who is constantly exploring what it means to live well. Join her in conversations and contemplations on the physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social, and environmental aspects of living well.
Living Well with Janet is part of the AsianBossGirl network.