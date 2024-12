Episode 36: 9 Things I've Learned at 39

Birthdays are an interesting time to reflect and evaluate, and honestly, it's been one of the harder years of my life. It was the perfect storm - a cataclysm of many things being upheaved, in transition, unsettled, or in flux. Moreover, I turned 39 this year. It's the year before I enter a new decade - pretty much midlife - and when we are at this stage of life, there are a lot of life milestones that we are confronted with. In some ways, my life does not look how I thought it would at 39. And having to face that reality while still being kind to myself and willing the confidence and fervor that's required to make change and keep going has been pretty exhausting. But I want to take this episode as an opportunity to share some of the things I've learned over the course of my 39 years, and especially this past year. If you are like me, in your late 30s and on the brink of entering your 40s, maybe some of this will resonate. Or, if you're younger - in your early 30s or 20s - perhaps some of these learnings can be of benefit or inspiration for you.