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13 episodes
- Aftrthght chops it up with Rich about the LA music scene he was coming up in, including an open Satanist in his own genre who had the connections he wanted, and the woman practicing witchcraft that man introduced him to.
He recounts the night a dose of psychedelics turned on him: a voice speaking out of his own mouth cursing Jesus, hours on his apartment floor certain he was taking his last breath, and the deliverance that came when he called on Jesus one final time.
He and Rich get into what he sees in the Christian rap community now — that a rapper holding a platform is a minister of the gospel whether or not he claims the title.
- Richard Morales, formerly known as "Gunplay," sits down with Rich to chop it up about turning to Santeria to beat a criminal case he was certain he would lose, and what following through on that cost him afterward. He opens up about the fallout with Rick Ross, saying he misses his friend and hopes to be forgiven. It is a long, unguarded conversation about what he gained, what it took from him, and where he stands now.
- Rich and Mario return to take on a question the church has argued over for centuries: can a born-again Christian still have a demon? He answers from his own experience of deliverance, and explains why he believes being Spirit-filled or anointed is no protection when there are doors left open through unrepentance. The conversation moves through what actually gives a spirit access, what deliverance looks like in practice, and why he rejects the idea that any of it stopped with the early church.
- Ex-Only Fans model, McKinzie Valdez talks about walking away from OnlyFans, and what it actually cost her. She describes how the money kept her trapped long after she wanted out, why she has never met anyone in that industry who was genuinely happy, and she talks about the life changing night at a church service she never planned to attend. Together they talk about identity, rejection, and what it took to believe God change everything.
- Mario Esparza Jr. returns to talk about Santa Muerte, the death saint now followed by an estimated 12 million people and one of the fastest-growing religions in America. He describes going undercover inside the cult with a camera, what ex-cartel members told him about the rituals behind it, and the encounters that first pulled him into this work. Pastor Rich presses him on the danger of it, and Mario explains why he refuses to run.
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About Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast
Let's Chop It Up Rich is a gospel-centered podcast where Richard Lorenzo Jr. sits down with influencers, recording artists, and public figures for unfiltered conversations about life, faith, and where they really stand in their walk with Christ.Podcast website
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