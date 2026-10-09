Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsChristianityLet's Chop It Up Rich Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast

Richard Lorenzo Jr.
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast

    Aftrthght Uncovers The Dark Side of Music (EP 013)

    10/09/2026 | 2h 24 mins.
    Aftrthght chops it up with Rich about the LA music scene he was coming up in, including an open Satanist in his own genre who had the connections he wanted, and the woman practicing witchcraft that man introduced him to.
    He recounts the night a dose of psychedelics turned on him: a voice speaking out of his own mouth cursing Jesus, hours on his apartment floor certain he was taking his last breath, and the deliverance that came when he called on Jesus one final time.
    He and Rich get into what he sees in the Christian rap community now — that a rapper holding a platform is a minister of the gospel whether or not he claims the title.
  • Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast

    Gunplay Won His Case With Witchcraft, But Here's What It Cost Him (EP 012)

    10/05/2026 | 2h 52 mins.
    Richard Morales, formerly known as "Gunplay," sits down with Rich to chop it up about turning to Santeria to beat a criminal case he was certain he would lose, and what following through on that cost him afterward. He opens up about the fallout with Rick Ross, saying he misses his friend and hopes to be forgiven. It is a long, unguarded conversation about what he gained, what it took from him, and where he stands now.
  • Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast

    Can A Born-Again Christian Have A Demon? Feat. Mario Esparza Jr. (EP 011)

    09/29/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    Rich and Mario return to take on a question the church has argued over for centuries: can a born-again Christian still have a demon? He answers from his own experience of deliverance, and explains why he believes being Spirit-filled or anointed is no protection when there are doors left open through unrepentance. The conversation moves through what actually gives a spirit access, what deliverance looks like in practice, and why he rejects the idea that any of it stopped with the early church.
  • Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast

    Ex-Only Fans Model Walks Away From Millions For Jesus (EP 010)

    09/25/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Ex-Only Fans model, McKinzie Valdez talks about walking away from OnlyFans, and what it actually cost her. She describes how the money kept her trapped long after she wanted out, why she has never met anyone in that industry who was genuinely happy, and she talks about the life changing night at a church service she never planned to attend. Together they talk about identity, rejection, and what it took to believe God change everything.
  • Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast

    SANTA MUERTE EXPOSED! Mario Esparza Jr. Speaks Out (EP 009)

    09/25/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Mario Esparza Jr. returns to talk about Santa Muerte, the death saint now followed by an estimated 12 million people and one of the fastest-growing religions in America. He describes going undercover inside the cult with a camera, what ex-cartel members told him about the rituals behind it, and the encounters that first pulled him into this work. Pastor Rich presses him on the danger of it, and Mario explains why he refuses to run.
More Christianity podcasts
Trending Christianity podcasts
About Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast
Let's Chop It Up Rich is a gospel-centered podcast where Richard Lorenzo Jr. sits down with influencers, recording artists, and public figures for unfiltered conversations about life, faith, and where they really stand in their walk with Christ.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

Listen to Let's Chop It Up Rich Podcast, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/11/2026 - 7:11:28 PM
A company fromMADSACK