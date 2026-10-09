Aftrthght chops it up with Rich about the LA music scene he was coming up in, including an open Satanist in his own genre who had the connections he wanted, and the woman practicing witchcraft that man introduced him to.

He recounts the night a dose of psychedelics turned on him: a voice speaking out of his own mouth cursing Jesus, hours on his apartment floor certain he was taking his last breath, and the deliverance that came when he called on Jesus one final time.

He and Rich get into what he sees in the Christian rap community now — that a rapper holding a platform is a minister of the gospel whether or not he claims the title.