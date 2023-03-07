Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals, Inc.
Kids Talk Church History is a one-of-a-kind podcast where kids investigate the history of the Church. Over two thousand years ago, Jesus said: “I will build my ...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityKids & FamilyEducation for Kids
Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Irish Monks
    Remember Patrick of Ireland and how he left his home in England to bring the gospel to the land where he had been previously enslaved, Ireland? Well, the gospel went full circle when Irish monks traveled to England to spread the gospel in places where it had been forgotten. Some also traveled to Scotland, Iceland, other parts of Europe, and, some say, as far as North America. Join Emma, Lucas, and Mina as they explore the lives and legends of these intrepid monks and the Irish church's contribution to the rest of the continent. Helping them in this discovery is Dr. Crawford Gribben, professor at Queen's University in Belfast, Ireland, and author of The Rise and Fall of Christian Ireland. Register here for the opportunity to win a copy of Simonetta Carr’s book on Patrick of Ireland.   Show Notes: Glendalough: http://monastic.ie/history/glendalough/ Book of Kells: https://www.museumofthebible.org/book-minute/book-of-kells Pangur Bán: http://irisharchaeology.ie/2013/10/pangur-ban/ The Rise and Fall of Christian Ireland by Crawford Gribben: https://www.amazon.com/Rise-Fall-Christian-Ireland/dp/0198868189
    7/31/2023
    39:24
  • Bede, Hilda, and the Early Church in England
    In the eighth century, when England was still considered a wild and far-off land, a local monk wrote some of the most influential books in the Middle Ages. His name was Bede. Historian, scientist, Bible translator, and poet, he preserved the story of the early church in England and the people who helped in spreading the gospel. Among these people was Hilda, abbess of the monastery of Whitby and probably the most influential woman in the early English church. Join Emma, Lucas, and Sophia on a discovery of this fascinating time with the able guidance of Dr. Elizabeth Nesbitt, who has studied ancient and modern history at Oxford University and is now principal of Emmanuel Christian School in Oxford, England.   Show Notes Episode 18 on Augustine of Canter: https://kidstalkchurchhistory.podbean.com/e/missions-to-north-america/ Episode 20 on Medieval queens: https://kidstalkchurchhistory.podbean.com/e/christian-medieval-queens/ Caedmon’s hymn (from the website of the church where Bede’s monastery was) https://www.stpeters-wearmouth.org.uk/caedmons-hymn-song/ A short introduction to Chad: https://stchads-southhill.org/st-chad A prayer thanking God for the life of Chad which some Anglican churches use:  Almighty God, from the first fruits of the English nation who turned to Christ, you called your servant Chad to be an evangelist and bishop of his own people: give us grace so to follow his peaceable nature, humble spirit and prayerful life, that we may truly commend to others the faith which we ourselves profess; through Jesus Christ your Son our Lord, who is alive and reigns with you, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.   Emmanuel Christian School, Oxford website: ecschool.org.uk Articles written by Simonetta Carr: Augustine of Canterbury: https://www.placefortruth.org/blog/augustine-of-canterbury-a-reluctant-missionary Medieval Wives: https://www.placefortruth.org/blog/medieval-christian-brides Hilda: https://www.placefortruth.org/blog/hilda-the-abbess-of-whitby Aidan: https://www.placefortruth.org/blog/aidan-of-lindisfarne-a-seventh-century-door-to-door-missionary Theodore: https://www.placefortruth.org/blog/hadrian-of-nisida-and-theodore-of-tarsus-seventh-century-star-teachers
    7/17/2023
    25:36
  • Maximus the Confessor
    Why would an 82-year-old man submit to torture and execution rather than denying what he believed? And why would both government and church authorities go to such lengths to make sure he was silenced? Why is it important to say that Jesus has two natures and two wills? Join Trinity, Emma, and Sophia as they find answers to these questions and more with their guest, Dr. Jordan Wood, author of The Whole Mystery of Christ: Creation as Incarnation in Maximus Confessor.   Show Notes Simonetta Carr article on Maximus: https://www.placefortruth.org/blog/maximus-confessor-and-two-wills-christ Episode 18 where we talked about Perpetua: https://kidstalkchurchhistory.podbean.com/e/missions-to-north-america/ Simonetta Carr article on Perpetua: https://www.placefortruth.org/blog/perpetua-and-felicitas-two-martyred-mothers
    7/3/2023
    23:09
  • Early Missions to China
    Did you know that the gospel arrived in China in the seventh century and that Chinese emperor Taizong ordered the building of a monastery? Did you know that the Chinese called Christianity "the luminous religion" and that Persian monks built monasteries all along the way from modern Turkey to China? Join Emma, Trinity, Mina, and Sophia as they explore this forgotten part of church history with the help of  Dr. Todd Godwin, author of Persian Christians at the Chinese Court: The Xi’an Stele and the Early Medieval Church of the East.   Show Notes To view Dr. Godwin's slides referenced in the podcast, click here.  Article written by Simonetta Carr regarding this time period in church history: https://www.placefortruth.org/blog/alopen-and-the-missionary-monks-of-the-church-of-the-east  
    6/19/2023
    36:13
  • Christian Medieval Queens
    How would Christian queens have lived in England around the seventh century? How different were their lives from the Disney princesses we see in the movies? And what was their role in bringing Christianity to England? Emma, Trinity, and Christian journey to seventh-century England and explore the captivating stories of some of these queens and their kings with the expert guidance of Dr. Eleanor Parker, Lecturer in Medieval English Literature at Brasenose College in Oxford and author of many books on this week's episode of Kids Talk Church History. Show Notes: Episode 11: Augustine of Hippo Eleanor Parker's award-winning blog, A Clerk of Oxford Eleanor Parker books John 1:1-5 in Old English (read by Dr. Parker): 1. On frymðe wæs Word, and þæt Word wæs mid Gode, and God wæs þæt Word.  In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.  2. Þæt wæs on fruman mid Gode. He was in the beginning with God. 3. Ealle þing wæron geworhte ðurh hyne; and nan þing næs geworht butan him.  All things were made through him, and without him was not anything made that was made. 4. Þæt wæs lif þe on him geworht wæs; and þæt lif wæs manna leoht. In him was life, and the life was the light of men.  5. And þæt leoht lyht on ðystrum; and þystro þæt ne genamon. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness comprehended it not.    * Image attribution: © Ad Meskens / Wikimedia Commons
    6/5/2023
    17:12

About Kids Talk Church History

Kids Talk Church History is a one-of-a-kind podcast where kids investigate the history of the Church. Over two thousand years ago, Jesus said: “I will build my church, and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.” How has Jesus built and preserved His Church against all odds? Come with us on a trip through history to find the answer on Kids Talk Church History—a podcast in partnership with the Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals.
