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Kids Talk Church History

Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals, Inc.
ChristianityEducation for Kids
Kids Talk Church History
Latest episode

106 episodes

  • Kids Talk Church History

    The Gospel in Jamaica and Sierra Leone with Vincent Carretta

    09/07/2026 | 30 mins.
    We tend to hear about European and North American missionaries, often overlooking how much missionary work was carried out by native peoples themselves. In this episode, we'll explore how two people born into slavery in North America went on to bring the gospel to Jamaica and Sierra Leone. Join Grace, Sean, and Priscilla as they discuss these two missionaries with Dr. Vincent Carretta, Professor Emeritus in the Department of English at the University of Maryland and author of Unchained Voices: An Anthology of Black Authors in the English-Speaking World of the 18th Century. 

     

    Show Notes:

    Articles about George Lielle and David George:

    https://placefortruth.org/george-liele-first-baptist-missionary-in-jamaica/

    https://placefortruth.org/david-george-from-anxious-runaway-to-zealous-pastor/

    Equiano
    https://placefortruth.org/olaudah-equiano-waking-up-christians-to-the-evils-of-slavery/

    Phillis Wheatley
    https://alliancenet.org/episode/phillis-wheatley/

    Unchained Voices
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/0813190762?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
  • Kids Talk Church History

    Lessons Learned from the Church in 19th-Century Europe and North America

    08/24/2026 | 15 mins.
    Once again, our young hosts have reached a milestone in their exploration of church history. This time, they wrap up a fourteen-episode look at the nineteenth century in Europe and North America, with all its progress and challenges. Find out who our hosts' favorite characters were and what lessons they learn. During this time, we also include some special episodes that take us away from our usual path: a review of three new books and the celebration of our 100th episode! And we welcome a new host, Ellie, who is just as curious and adventurous as the rest! 

    Take a moment to email us at questions@kidstalkchurchhistory.org to let us know which episodes from this period you enjoyed most, and who your favorite characters were. We would love to hear from you!
  • Kids Talk Church History

    Joseph Smith and New Religious Movements

    08/10/2026 | 29 mins.
    The nineteenth century saw the birth of many new religious movements. Most claimed to be Christian, yet their teachings departed from the Bible. In this episode, Grace, Isaac, and Priscilla explore the life and the teachings of Joseph Smith, founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (commonly known as Mormons). How did Smith come to be regarded as a prophet? What did he teach? Who was Mormon, and do we still have the golden plates on which he supposedly recorded his revelations? Join our hosts as they bring these and other questions to Dr. John Turner, professor of Religious Studies and History at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia and author of the book, Joseph Smith: The Rise and Fall of an American Prophet.
  • Kids Talk Church History

    How Early Christians Read the Classics, and Why You Should Too!

    07/27/2026 | 21 mins.
    For many, the question posed by the church father Tertullian, "What has Athens to do with Jerusalem?," meant that Christians should not read the pagan classics. In reality, Tertullian read and appreciated many of these works! Join Linus and Leia as they talk with Dr. Nadya Williams about the importance of reading the classics as Christians. If you haven't read any of them, this episode may change your mind. And if you have, you will want to re-read them with fresh eyes!

    Thanks to the generosity of Zondervan Publishing, we are pleased to award one of our listeners a copy of Nadya’s book, Christians Reading Classics. Congratulations Lena G. from Tobaccoville, NC!
  • Kids Talk Church History

    Francis Grimke and the Fight for the Abolition of Slavery

    07/13/2026 | 26 mins.
    Francis Grimké was one of the most important preachers of the 19th century. He addressed pressing matters like racism while staying grounded in his Christian faith and presenting the issues in a clear, understandable way. Join Grace, Isaac, and Ellie as they discuss Grimké and his ministry with Dr. Drew Martin, Associate Professor of Systematic Theology at Covenant Theological Seminary and author of the book, Grimké on the Christian Life.
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About Kids Talk Church History
Kids Talk Church History is a one-of-a-kind podcast where kids investigate the history of the Church. Over two thousand years ago, Jesus said: “I will build my church, and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.” How has Jesus built and preserved His Church against all odds? Come with us on a trip through history to find the answer on Kids Talk Church History—a podcast in partnership with the Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals.
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