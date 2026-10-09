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Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid
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Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid

Aaron Inman, Rose Nguyen Inman & Sophie Nguyen-Inman
ChristianityKids & Family
Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid
Latest episode

59 episodes

  • Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid

    59. The Sermon on the Mount

    10/09/2026 | 5 mins.
    This is one of the most important sermons ever told!
    We’d love to hear from you.
  • Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid

    58. The Mountain Tippy Top Experience

    10/02/2026 | 6 mins.
    You never know whats at the top till you get there!
    We’d love to hear from you.
  • Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid

    57. The Little Children

    09/25/2026 | 4 mins.
    Jesus loves everyone! Even little kids!
    We’d love to hear from you.
  • Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid

    56. Quieting the Raging Storm

    09/18/2026 | 6 mins.
    Shhhhhh...keep it down storm! Jesus is trying to get some sleep!
    We’d love to hear from you.
  • Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid

    55. Zacchaeus the Little Guy

    09/11/2026 | 6 mins.
    When at first you don't succeed, try, try again!
    We’d love to hear from you.
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About Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid
Sophie (6 years old) tells all her favorite Bible stories in her own way: from the story of Creation to Noah’s Ark, Jonah and the Whale to Baby Jesus. Told solely by Sophie, Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid is a one-of-a-kind short form podcast series that puts a fun spin on these incredible, educational and inspirational stories. New Episodes every Friday!
Podcast website
ChristianityKids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualitySpiritualityStories for Kids

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