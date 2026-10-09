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Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid
Aaron Inman, Rose Nguyen Inman & Sophie Nguyen-Inman
Latest episode
59 episodes
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About Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid
Sophie (6 years old) tells all her favorite Bible stories in her own way: from the story of Creation to Noah’s Ark, Jonah and the Whale to Baby Jesus. Told solely by Sophie, Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid is a one-of-a-kind short form podcast series that puts a fun spin on these incredible, educational and inspirational stories. New Episodes every Friday!Podcast website
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Kids Bible Stories Told by a Kid
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