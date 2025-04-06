Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsJUCK ON BUCKS: OHIO STATE FOOTBALL POD
Listen to JUCK ON BUCKS: OHIO STATE FOOTBALL POD in the App
Listen to JUCK ON BUCKS: OHIO STATE FOOTBALL POD in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

JUCK ON BUCKS: OHIO STATE FOOTBALL POD

Podcast JUCK ON BUCKS: OHIO STATE FOOTBALL POD
Juck
The fastest growing Ohio State Football show on YouTube in 2024 can now be found on MENACE 2 SPORTS Juck's unique style and perspective made Juck on Bucks th...
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 233
  • Lincoln shines in Student appreciation Scrimmage
    Julian Sayin has yet to win the day when it counts against 3rd year Lincoln Keinholz
    --------  
    16:11
  • HUGE COMMITMENT! BUCKEYES LAND ANOTHER ELITE SAFETY IN SIMEON CALDWELL
    Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri is on fire landing the number 1 safety in the country Blaine bradford and now top 10 safety Simeon Caldwell
    --------  
    16:28
  • Lincoln Keinholz was never supposed to be the guy at Ohio State
    Storm Miller ruins the dream  
    --------  
    47:26
  • MAX RILEY JOINS JUCK TO TELL US WHY HE PICKED THE BUCKEYES!
    Priority target Max Riley, OL out of Avon Lake chose the Buckeyes over Clemson a few weeks ago. He joins Juck to tell us what made him choose Ohio State in the end.
    --------  
    13:52
  • CHRIS HENRY JR. CANCELS ALL VISITS AND SHUTS DOWN RECRUITMENT!
    5 STAR WR CHRIS HENRY JR. CONFIRMS HIS COMMITMENT TO BRIAN HARTLINE AND THE BUCKEYES
    --------  
    39:37

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About JUCK ON BUCKS: OHIO STATE FOOTBALL POD

The fastest growing Ohio State Football show on YouTube in 2024 can now be found on MENACE 2 SPORTS Juck's unique style and perspective made Juck on Bucks the fastest growing Ohio State Podcast in 2024. Juck On Bucks has hosted many guests from former Ohio State All Americans to members of the Ohio State recruiting class of 2025 and Ohio State personalities. Juck On Bucks includes extensive recruiting breakdowns from a host who speaks directly to the recruits and Ohio State and national college football news and reactions  WARNING - THIS IS AN INCREDIBLY BIASED COLLEGE FOOTBALL SHOW GO BUCKS
Podcast website

Listen to JUCK ON BUCKS: OHIO STATE FOOTBALL POD, Throwbacks with Matt Leinart & Jerry Ferrara and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/6/2025 - 6:18:36 PM