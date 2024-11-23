Karen addresses bacterial vaginosis (BV), a common vaginal infection that affects many women. She explains its symptoms, causes, and risk factors, while offering practical solutions for both treatment and prevention. From prescription antibiotics to boric acid suppositories and probiotics, Karen shares a comprehensive approach to managing recurrent BV.Visit our website itchyandbitchy.com to read blog posts on the many topics we have covered on the show.
--------
19:38
How to Reset Distress to Peace and Joy
Karen shares a collection of grounding techniques to help listeners manage stress, anxiety, and negative emotions.
--------
17:49
Sore Tongue or Cracked Lips? Might Be Iron Deficiency Anemia
Karen sheds light on iron deficiency anemia, covering its causes, symptoms, and treatment options. She explains the stages of anemia development, common risk factors, and how to recognize signs like fatigue, pale skin, and brittle nails.
--------
17:04
HRT Pellets: A Pain in the Butt or a Perfect Fit?
Karen discusses hormone pellet therapy, one form of bioidentical hormone replacement that is designed to produce consistent, long-term hormone levels. She outlines how these tiny pellets are inserted under the skin and can be used to minimize the symptoms of menopause and hormone imbalance—exploring the benefits, possible side effects, and risks associated with them. She also gives tips on what to expect with the treatment and suggestions for finding a trusted provider.
--------
22:22
Inositol – It Helps Mood & Metabolic Problems
Karen takes on the topic of inositol supplements, particularly their benefits for managing metabolic and mood disorders. She explores the science behind inositol, a substance naturally found in the body, and how it can support insulin regulation and neurotransmitter balance.
Nurse practitioner Karen Nickell discusses the realities of menopause and the female midlife in a way that is both informative and fun.