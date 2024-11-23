Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & WellnessItchy and Bitchy
Listen to Itchy and Bitchy in the App
Listen to Itchy and Bitchy in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Itchy and Bitchy

Podcast Itchy and Bitchy
Karen Nickell
Nurse practitioner Karen Nickell discusses the realities of menopause and the female midlife in a way that is both informative and fun.Visit our website itchyan...
More
Health & WellnessSexualityHealth & WellnessMedicine

Available Episodes

5 of 177
  • A Vagina Day! Beating Bacterial Vaginosis
    Karen addresses bacterial vaginosis (BV), a common vaginal infection that affects many women. She explains its symptoms, causes, and risk factors, while offering practical solutions for both treatment and prevention. From prescription antibiotics to boric acid suppositories and probiotics, Karen shares a comprehensive approach to managing recurrent BV.Visit our website itchyandbitchy.com to read blog posts on the many topics we have covered on the show.
    --------  
    19:38
  • How to Reset Distress to Peace and Joy
    Karen shares a collection of grounding techniques to help listeners manage stress, anxiety, and negative emotions.Visit our website itchyandbitchy.com to read blog posts on the many topics we have covered on the show.
    --------  
    17:49
  • Sore Tongue or Cracked Lips? Might Be Iron Deficiency Anemia
    Karen sheds light on iron deficiency anemia, covering its causes, symptoms, and treatment options. She explains the stages of anemia development, common risk factors, and how to recognize signs like fatigue, pale skin, and brittle nails.Visit our website itchyandbitchy.com to read blog posts on the many topics we have covered on the show.
    --------  
    17:04
  • HRT Pellets: A Pain in the Butt or a Perfect Fit?
    Karen discusses hormone pellet therapy, one form of bioidentical hormone replacement that is designed to produce consistent, long-term hormone levels. She outlines how these tiny pellets are inserted under the skin and can be used to minimize the symptoms of menopause and hormone imbalance—exploring the benefits, possible side effects, and risks associated with them. She also gives tips on what to expect with the treatment and suggestions for finding a trusted provider.Visit our website itchyandbitchy.com to read blog posts on the many topics we have covered on the show.
    --------  
    22:22
  • Inositol – It Helps Mood & Metabolic Problems
    Karen takes on the topic of inositol supplements, particularly their benefits for managing metabolic and mood disorders. She explores the science behind inositol, a substance naturally found in the body, and how it can support insulin regulation and neurotransmitter balance.Visit our website itchyandbitchy.com to read blog posts on the many topics we have covered on the show.
    --------  
    17:42

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Itchy and Bitchy

Nurse practitioner Karen Nickell discusses the realities of menopause and the female midlife in a way that is both informative and fun.Visit our website itchyandbitchy.com to read blog posts on the many topics we have covered on the show.
Podcast website

Listen to Itchy and Bitchy, The Peter Attia Drive and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:14:45 AM