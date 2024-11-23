HRT Pellets: A Pain in the Butt or a Perfect Fit?

Karen discusses hormone pellet therapy, one form of bioidentical hormone replacement that is designed to produce consistent, long-term hormone levels. She outlines how these tiny pellets are inserted under the skin and can be used to minimize the symptoms of menopause and hormone imbalance—exploring the benefits, possible side effects, and risks associated with them. She also gives tips on what to expect with the treatment and suggestions for finding a trusted provider.Visit our website itchyandbitchy.com to read blog posts on the many topics we have covered on the show.