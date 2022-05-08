THE HOTTEST PODCAST IN THE GAME hosted by the FASTEST man in the NFL, Tyreek Hill, and his best friend Julius Collins. Together, they chop it up with the bigges... More
Brandon Marshall (Part 2): Survivor's Remorse, Hall of Fame Debate and Separating Emotions and Business
Brandon Marshall had too much to say to be constrained to just one episode! In this installment, the boys get serious to discuss what Tyreek calls "slow success," how survivor's remorse is a real thing, and creating boundaries. As Brandon says, "Use me but don't use me." Later, they speak on how business partnerships fall apart and the drama that led to the I Am Athlete team breaking up.
Chapters:
0:00: Tyreek’s journey with mental health
4:40: Dealing with survivor’s remorse, but not letting yourself be exploited.
8:51: Building a personal community of people you can truly rely on.
11:00: Make yourself indispensable.
14:13: Constituents, confidants, and comrades…
17:26: Does Brandon Marshall think he belongs in the Hall Of Fame?
19:54: Does Tyreek think he belongs in the Hall Of Fame?
21:36: Travis Kelce is the best tight-end of all time?
23:05: The drama that led to the I Am Athlete team breaking up
34:00: You’ve gotta separate emotions and business.
39:00: 10 QUESTIONS WITH THE CHEETAH!
5/6/2023
44:54
Brandon Marshall (Part 1): Mental Health, Life After Football and his Childhood Origin Story
Legendary wide-out turned epic podcast host of I AM ATHLETE, the beast Brandon Marshall joins Tyreek and Julius for a wide ranging discussion about sports, media, podcast drama, and most importantly who has better hands?
Chapters:
0:00: Intro
5:07: The origins of I Am Athlete and the future of podcasting
10:03: How to plan for life after football, but keep the main thing the main thing
17:27: Brandon Marshall’s origin story. Learned how to hustle as the son of a drug dealer
26:00: Mental health discussion
34:00: Mental health resources at House Of Athlete
36:45: The time that Brandon truly snapped in anger on House Of Athlete
Watch and listen to new episodes of IT NEEDED TO BE SAID with Tyreek Hill and Julius Collins every Saturday
5/6/2023
42:55
SEASON 2 | IT NEEDED TO BE SAID (Trailer)
'IT NEEDED TO BE SAID' Season 2 Launches May 6th, 2023!
THE HOTTEST PODCAST IN THE GAME is back for another season! Hosted by the FASTEST man in the NFL, Tyreek Hill, and his best friend Julius Collins. Together, they chop it up with the biggest names and personalities in sports, music & entertainment.
New episodes drop every Saturday!
5/3/2023
1:00
The Knockout Champ (ft. Jake Paul) | Episode 10 | 'It Needed To Be Said' with Tyreek Hill
The season finale is here!! First and foremost, thank you all for supporting us this off-season, it's been an incredible journey and a lot of fun bringing you content from this podcast! In our tenth episode, Julius and I sit down with The Problem Child himself, Jake Paul, to discuss everything from boxing, his business endeavors, and what keeps him motivated to keep pushing forward ✌🏿✌🏿
8/19/2022
44:00
Byron Pringle | Episode 9 | 'It Needed To Be Said' with Tyreek Hill
In our 9th Episode of the ‘It Needed To Be Said’ Podcast, Julius and I sit down with Byron Pringle on not being drafted and being overlooked by multiple teams before securing an NFL contract
THE HOTTEST PODCAST IN THE GAME hosted by the FASTEST man in the NFL, Tyreek Hill, and his best friend Julius Collins. Together, they chop it up with the biggest names and personalities in sports, music & entertainment.
