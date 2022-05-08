Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to It Needed To Be Said in the App
Listen to It Needed To Be Said in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
It Needed To Be Said

It Needed To Be Said

Podcast It Needed To Be Said
Podcast It Needed To Be Said

It Needed To Be Said

Tyreek Hill | Vocal Podcast Network
add
THE HOTTEST PODCAST IN THE GAME hosted by the FASTEST man in the NFL, Tyreek Hill, and his best friend Julius Collins. Together, they chop it up with the bigges... More
Sports
THE HOTTEST PODCAST IN THE GAME hosted by the FASTEST man in the NFL, Tyreek Hill, and his best friend Julius Collins. Together, they chop it up with the bigges... More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Brandon Marshall (Part 2): Survivor's Remorse, Hall of Fame Debate and Separating Emotions and Business
    Brandon Marshall had too much to say to be constrained to just one episode! In this installment, the boys get serious to discuss what Tyreek calls "slow success," how survivor's remorse is a real thing, and creating boundaries. As Brandon says, "Use me but don't use me." Later, they speak on how business partnerships fall apart and the drama that led to the I Am Athlete team breaking up. Chapters: 0:00: Tyreek’s journey with mental health  4:40: Dealing with survivor’s remorse, but not letting yourself be exploited.  8:51: Building a personal community of people you can truly rely on. 11:00: Make yourself indispensable. 14:13: Constituents, confidants, and comrades…  17:26: Does Brandon Marshall think he belongs in the Hall Of Fame? 19:54: Does Tyreek think he belongs in the Hall Of Fame? 21:36: Travis Kelce is the best tight-end of all time? 23:05: The drama that led to the I Am Athlete team breaking up 34:00: You’ve gotta separate emotions and business. 39:00: 10 QUESTIONS WITH THE CHEETAH!  Subscribe to our audio: ⁠https://linktr.ee/itneededtobesaid⁠ Follow our guest, Brandon Marshall: Instagram: ⁠@bmarshall⁠ Twitter: ⁠@BMarshall⁠ Follow Tyreek: Instagram: ⁠@cheetah⁠ Tiktok: ⁠@tyreekhill⁠ Twitter: ⁠@cheetah⁠⁠ Subscribe⁠ to Tyreek's Youtube Channel Follow Julius: Instagram: ⁠@olejuleyjuthelawyerque⁠ Tiktok: ⁠@olejuleyjuthelawyerque⁠ Twitter: ⁠@attyju⁠ Follow Cheetah Podcast:  Instagram: ⁠@cheetah_podcast10⁠ Tiktok: ⁠@cheetahpodcast⁠ Twitter: ⁠@cheetah_podcast⁠ Follow Vocal Podcast Network: Instagram: ⁠@vocalpodcasts⁠ Twitter: ⁠@VocalPodcasts⁠ Support the Show:   GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app and redeem code CHEETAH for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Head to www.Gametime.co for more information. PRISTINE AUCTION: Thank you to Pristine Auction for sponsoring today's video, be sure to use registration code "CHEETAH" for $10 off your first order! http://www.pristineauction.com/register MANSCAPED: Get 20% off + free shipping with the code CHEETAH at www.manscaped.com   #VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcastNetwork #Sponsored #ItNeededToBeSaid #CheetahPodcast #TheCheetahWay
    5/6/2023
    44:54
  • Brandon Marshall (Part 1): Mental Health, Life After Football and his Childhood Origin Story
    Legendary wide-out turned epic podcast host of I AM ATHLETE, the beast Brandon Marshall joins Tyreek and Julius for a wide ranging discussion about sports, media, podcast drama, and most importantly who has better hands? Chapters: 0:00: Intro 5:07: The origins of I Am Athlete and the future of podcasting 10:03: How to plan for life after football, but keep the main thing the main thing 17:27: Brandon Marshall’s origin story. Learned how to hustle as the son of a drug dealer 26:00: Mental health discussion 34:00: Mental health resources at House Of Athlete 36:45: The time that Brandon truly snapped in anger on House Of Athlete Watch and listen to new episodes of IT NEEDED TO BE SAID with Tyreek Hill and Julius Collins every Saturday & check us out on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok to peek the best moments of the show. Subscribe to our audio: https://linktr.ee/itneededtobesaid⁠ Follow our guest, Brandon Marshall: Instagram: ⁠@bmarshall⁠ Twitter: ⁠@BMarshall⁠ Follow Tyreek:  Instagram: ⁠@cheetah⁠  Tiktok: ⁠@tyreekhill⁠  Twitter: ⁠@cheetah⁠ ⁠ Subscribe⁠ to Tyreek's Youtube Channel Follow Julius:  Instagram: ⁠@olejuleyjuthelawyerque⁠  Tiktok: ⁠@olejuleyjuthelawyerque⁠ Twitter: ⁠@attyju⁠ Follow INTBS Podcast:  Instagram: ⁠@cheetah_podcast10⁠ Tiktok: ⁠@cheetahpodcast⁠ Twitter: ⁠@cheetah_podcast⁠ Follow Vocal Podcast Network:  Instagram: ⁠@vocalpodcasts⁠  Twitter: ⁠@VocalPodcasts⁠ Support the Show:   GAMETIME: Download the Gametime app and redeem code CHEETAH for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). Head to ⁠⁠www.Gametime.co⁠⁠ for more information. PRISTINE AUCTION: Thank you to Pristine Auction for sponsoring today's video, be sure to use registration code "CHEETAH" for $10 off your first order! ⁠⁠http://www.pristineauction.com/register⁠⁠ MANSCAPED: Get 20% off + free shipping with the code CHEETAH at ⁠⁠www.manscaped.com⁠⁠ #VocalPodcasts #VocalPodcastNetwork #Sponsored #ItNeededToBeSaid #CheetahPodcast #TheCheetahWay #TyreekHill
    5/6/2023
    42:55
  • SEASON 2 | IT NEEDED TO BE SAID (Trailer)
    'IT NEEDED TO BE SAID' Season 2 Launches May 6th, 2023! THE HOTTEST PODCAST IN THE GAME is back for another season! Hosted by the FASTEST man in the NFL, Tyreek Hill, and his best friend Julius Collins. Together, they chop it up with the biggest names and personalities in sports, music & entertainment. New episodes drop every Saturday! Follow us now on Youtube, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Podcasts to never miss an episode.
    5/3/2023
    1:00
  • The Knockout Champ (ft. Jake Paul) | Episode 10 | 'It Needed To Be Said' with Tyreek Hill
    The season finale is here!! First and foremost, thank you all for supporting us this off-season, it's been an incredible journey and a lot of fun bringing you content from this podcast! In our tenth episode, Julius and I sit down with The Problem Child himself, Jake Paul, to discuss everything from boxing, his business endeavors, and what keeps him motivated to keep pushing forward ✌🏿✌🏿
    8/19/2022
    44:00
  • Byron Pringle | Episode 9 | 'It Needed To Be Said' with Tyreek Hill
    In our 9th Episode of the ‘It Needed To Be Said’ Podcast, Julius and I sit down with Byron Pringle on not being drafted and being overlooked by multiple teams before securing an NFL contract 
    8/5/2022
    56:51

More Sports podcasts

About It Needed To Be Said

THE HOTTEST PODCAST IN THE GAME hosted by the FASTEST man in the NFL, Tyreek Hill, and his best friend Julius Collins. Together, they chop it up with the biggest names and personalities in sports, music &amp; entertainment. New episodes drop every Saturday! Follow us now on Youtube, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Podcasts to never miss an episode. 🐆🎙 #TheCheetahWay
Podcast website

Listen to It Needed To Be Said, Nitty Gritty Sports Talk and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

It Needed To Be Said

It Needed To Be Said

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

It Needed To Be Said: Podcasts in Family