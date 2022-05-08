Brandon Marshall (Part 2): Survivor's Remorse, Hall of Fame Debate and Separating Emotions and Business

Brandon Marshall had too much to say to be constrained to just one episode! In this installment, the boys get serious to discuss what Tyreek calls "slow success," how survivor's remorse is a real thing, and creating boundaries. As Brandon says, "Use me but don't use me." Later, they speak on how business partnerships fall apart and the drama that led to the I Am Athlete team breaking up. Chapters: 0:00: Tyreek's journey with mental health 4:40: Dealing with survivor's remorse, but not letting yourself be exploited. 8:51: Building a personal community of people you can truly rely on. 11:00: Make yourself indispensable. 14:13: Constituents, confidants, and comrades… 17:26: Does Brandon Marshall think he belongs in the Hall Of Fame? 19:54: Does Tyreek think he belongs in the Hall Of Fame? 21:36: Travis Kelce is the best tight-end of all time? 23:05: The drama that led to the I Am Athlete team breaking up 34:00: You've gotta separate emotions and business. 39:00: 10 QUESTIONS WITH THE CHEETAH!