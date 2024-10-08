Powered by RND
Intro to Clinical Research

Debbie and Elyse
Welcome to the Introduction to Clinical Research Podcast! Join Debbie, a clinical research professional, as she explains clinical research to her friend Elyse. ...
  • Episode 39 - Clinicians in Clinical Research
    Today, we’re talking about the type of clinical staff that are often involved in Clinical Research - including Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists and quite a few more! We’re going to consider what their work as part of research looks like, how it may differ from their usual clinical work and what the benefit is for them. Remember, you can get in touch with us via [email protected]. Please feel free to send questions, comments and compliments for Elyse to read out on the pod. It’s fun to make Debbie squirm! Credit to our friend Sam Winnie for their awesome and cute music. Check out their work at https://www.samwinnie.com/
    56:38
  • Episode 38 - Questions and Answers AGAIN!
    It is finally time for our long awaited second Q&A episode! We throw questions at each other, though honestly Debbie does answer most of them. Huge thanks to everyone who submitted a question - don’t hesitate to send any more you may have to our email address!  Remember, you can get in touch with us via [email protected]. Please feel free to send questions, comments and compliments for Elyse to read out on the pod. It’s fun to make Debbie squirm! Credit to our friend Sam Winnie for their awesome and cute music. Check out their work at https://www.samwinnie.com/ Resources: Revolutionizing healthcare: the role of artificial intelligence in clinical practice -https://bmcmededuc.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12909-023-04698-z Dosing by weight and the morning after pill - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4500687/  https://accpjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/j.1875-9114.2012.01108.x#:~:text=Dosing%20based%20on%20body%20weight,not%20increase%20with%20body%20size.
    55:04
  • Episode 37 - Patient Eligibility
    In this episode, we’re looking at another fundamental topic central to the conduct of clinical research, which is the Inclusion and Exclusion criteria that are used to determine if a patient is allowed to participate in a clinical trial (after they’ve consented, of course!) What kind of things are used to include or exclude patients, and why might there be a LOT of them? Remember, you can get in touch with us via [email protected]. Please feel free to send questions, comments and compliments for Elyse to read out on the pod. It’s fun to make Debbie squirm! Credit to our friend Sam Winnie for their awesome and cute music. Check out their work at https://www.samwinnie.com/
    51:44
  • Episode 36 - A Research Site: A Day in the Life
    In this episode, we’re reprising some information we’ve talked generally about before, but with a new perspective -  how an average day looks for a site conducting clinical research. Spoiler alert - there’s no such thing as an average day for a clinical research site! Remember, you can get in touch with us via [email protected]. Please feel free to send questions, comments and compliments for Elyse to read out on the pod. It’s fun to make Debbie squirm! Credit to our friend Sam Winnie for their awesome and cute music. Check out their work at https://www.samwinnie.com/
    52:57
  • Episode 35 - The Philosophy Ravine
    For this episode, we’re taking an enormous detour from our normal content and diving into the philisophody or philisophities ravine, with our wonderful friend Andy. We talk about what philosophy is and why it is important to medical research, whilst investigating discussions around consent, cancer treatment, trauma and pain. Stay tuned at the end for an outtake right when we started recording :)  Remember, you can get in touch with us via [email protected]. Please feel free to send questions, comments and compliments for Elyse to read out on the pod. It’s fun to make Debbie squirm! Credit to our friend Sam Winnie for their awesome and cute music. Check out their work at https://www.samwinnie.com/ Reading Andy recommends - "Writing History Writing Trauma" by Dominic LaCapra and "The Body in Pain" by Elaine Scarry
    1:03:16

About Intro to Clinical Research

Welcome to the Introduction to Clinical Research Podcast! Join Debbie, a clinical research professional, as she explains clinical research to her friend Elyse. Curious how the COVID vaccine was developed so quickly? Ever wondered what rules determine when you can get a new drug? Remember that one miracle drug they swore would cure cancer back in 2002 but then you never heard of it again? Let’s talk about that.
