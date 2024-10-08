For this episode, we’re taking an enormous detour from our normal content and diving into the philisophody or philisophities ravine, with our wonderful friend Andy. We talk about what philosophy is and why it is important to medical research, whilst investigating discussions around consent, cancer treatment, trauma and pain. Stay tuned at the end for an outtake right when we started recording :)
Remember, you can get in touch with us via [email protected]
. Please feel free to send questions, comments and compliments for Elyse to read out on the pod. It’s fun to make Debbie squirm!
Credit to our friend Sam Winnie for their awesome and cute music. Check out their work at https://www.samwinnie.com/
Reading Andy recommends - "Writing History Writing Trauma" by Dominic LaCapra and "The Body in Pain" by Elaine Scarry