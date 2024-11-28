From the rise and fall of empires to the birth of modern diplomacy, civilization's greatest moments have been shaped by an unlikely force: what filled our glasses. Join award-winning author Henry Jeffreys and renowned food writer Tom Parker-Bowles as they pour through history's most intoxicating stories. From Charles Dickens's beloved punch to the royal family's legendary drinks trolley, discover how alcohol has shaped civilizations, sparked wars, and sealed peace treaties. Whether you're a history buff, food and drink enthusiast, or simply love a well-told tale, raise a glass with us as we explore civilization's most intoxicating moments.Pour yourself something suitable and join us for a journey through time, one drink at a time. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Pour yourself a glass and settle in for the inaugural episode of Intoxicating History. Join journalist and food writer Tom Parker Bowles and award-winning drinks expert Henry Jeffreys as they uncork the fascinating story of Port wine—a tale of two nations bound together by centuries of trade, taste, and tippling.From medieval crusaders to ambitious merchants, our hosts chart Port's remarkable journey from humble beginnings to the heights of aristocratic refinement. Along the way, discover how British palates shaped an entire industry, why Scottish drinkers initially turned up their noses at this noble wine, and how one powerful Marquis's vendetta against elderberries changed the course of vinous history.With sharp wit and deep expertise, Tom and Henry serve up an intoxicating blend of historical insight and entertaining anecdotes—including the cautionary tale of an Oxford undergraduate who learned the hard way that Port wine and bear-riding don't mix.Intoxicating History is proudly supported by Taylor's Port.Executive Producers - Melanie Jappy and Jago LeeIntoxicating History is a TWS Creative and Telltale Industries Production in association with Antica Productions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

This week on Intoxicating History, Tom Parker Bowles and Henry Jeffreys take us to the heart of Dickensian London, a world where every glass of gin, mug of punch, or bottle of sherry consumed by one of Charles Dickens’ characters tells us something about Victorian life. Dickens wasn’t just a master storyteller—he was a chronicler of his times. Through his vivid descriptions of food, drink, and the characters who consumed them, we get a window into the entire society: its joys, struggles, and often, its hypocrisies.From the gaslit allure of gin palaces—both refuge and ruin for London’s poor—to the moral crusades of the temperance movement, Dickens captured it all. Whether it’s Mr. Pickwick’s cheerful excess, Nancy’s bittersweet affair with gin and Bill Sykes, or the rich smells of a Christmas punch, every scene is soaked in meaning.So mix a Corpse Reviver and join us for a spirited look at Victorian society through Dickens’ brilliant writing. Intoxicating History is supported by Taylor's Port. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Intoxicating History

From the rise and fall of empires to the birth of modern diplomacy, civilization's greatest moments have been shaped by an unlikely force: what filled our glasses. Join award-winning author Henry Jeffreys and renowned food writer Tom Parker-Bowles as they pour through history's most intoxicating stories. From Charles Dickens's beloved punch to the royal family's legendary drinks trolley, discover how alcohol has shaped civilizations, sparked wars, and sealed peace treaties.Each episode finds our convivial hosts uncorking a different chapter of human history through the unique lens of alcohol. Whether they're recreating Dickens's beloved punch recipes, infiltrating the closely-guarded royal wine cellars, proving that the English invented champagne or discovering how Portuguese port sparked an international alliance, Henry and Tom blend scholarly insight with irreverent wit and a shared passion for historical peculiarities.Authoritative yet wonderfully entertaining, Intoxicating History serves up serious history with a generous measure of irreverent humour. Through revolutions and peace treaties, cultural upheavals and technological breakthroughs, your hosts reveal how the contents of the glass have steered the course of history – usually while sampling the evidence, (purely for research purposes, of course!)Whether you're a history buff, food and drink enthusiast, or simply love a well-told tale, raise a glass with us as we explore civilization's most intoxicating moments.Pour yourself something suitable and join us for a journey through time, one drink at a time.New episodes served weekly. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.