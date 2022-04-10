Internal Affairs
NBC News
It happened on a frigid winter night. First, a sudden moment of terror. Then, a frantic search to find a costumed killer. “Internal Affairs,” Dateline’s next or...
Star Witnesses
A woman at the center of the case turns state’s evidence and the defendant takes the stand.
Jailhouse Confidential
Recorded phone calls from a suspect in jail reveal the ties that bind unraveling.
“Can I Just Give You A Hug?”
A detective plays cat and mouse with an unusual suspect, while crime scene evidence raises questions for investigators.
Unintended Consequences
Choices about relationships, revelations and reconciliation set a murder in motion.
The Grim Reaper
When a wife and mother is murdered in Greeley, Colorado, responding investigators suspect the costumed killer is someone they know.
It happened on a frigid winter night. First, a sudden moment of terror. Then, a frantic search to find a costumed killer. “Internal Affairs,” Dateline’s next original podcast series, takes us to northern Colorado, and into an obsessive and deadly romantic affair. Reported by Josh Mankiewicz, it’s a story about bad choices, a fatal attraction and men and women who proudly wore badges at work--while living lies at home. And when the day of reckoning came, the people with the badges had to investigate their own.
