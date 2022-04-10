Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Internal Affairs in the App
Listen to Internal Affairs in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs

Podcast Internal Affairs
Podcast Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs

NBC News
add
It happened on a frigid winter night. First, a sudden moment of terror. Then, a frantic search to find a costumed killer. “Internal Affairs,” Dateline’s next or... More
True Crime
It happened on a frigid winter night. First, a sudden moment of terror. Then, a frantic search to find a costumed killer. “Internal Affairs,” Dateline’s next or... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Star Witnesses
    A woman at the center of the case turns state’s evidence and the defendant takes the stand.
    10/18/2022
    37:54
  • Jailhouse Confidential
    Recorded phone calls from a suspect in jail reveal the ties that bind unraveling.
    10/11/2022
    34:08
  • “Can I Just Give You A Hug?”
    A detective plays cat and mouse with an unusual suspect, while crime scene evidence raises questions for investigators.
    10/4/2022
    31:31
  • Unintended Consequences
    Choices about relationships, revelations and reconciliation set a murder in motion.
    9/27/2022
    26:56
  • The Grim Reaper
    When a wife and mother is murdered in Greeley, Colorado, responding investigators suspect the costumed killer is someone they know.
    9/20/2022
    29:59

More True Crime podcasts

About Internal Affairs

It happened on a frigid winter night. First, a sudden moment of terror. Then, a frantic search to find a costumed killer. “Internal Affairs,” Dateline’s next original podcast series, takes us to northern Colorado, and into an obsessive and deadly romantic affair. Reported by Josh Mankiewicz, it’s a story about bad choices, a fatal attraction and men and women who proudly wore badges at work--while living lies at home. And when the day of reckoning came, the people with the badges had to investigate their own.
Podcast website

Listen to Internal Affairs, Murder In The Black and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Internal Affairs: Podcasts in Family