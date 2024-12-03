"They Can Make A Serious, Serious Super Bowl Run" | Zone Aces | Q&A With Quintin Mikell, Jason Avant
A weekly digital show and podcast hosted by former #Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant and former Eagles safety Quintin Mikell. The former Birds break down the game, take you behind the scenes, and share some stories from their playing days. #philadelphiaeagles #jalenhurts #jalencarter #nfl #flyeaglesfly #insidethebirds
56:35
Football at Four: Philadelphia Eagles Post Huge Road Win over the Baltimore Ravens
During #footballatfour on 97.3 ESPN, Geoff Mosher breaks down the Eagles huge road win over the Ravens and how the defense is getting it done.
19:30
Baltimore Chop!: Philadelphia Eagles Bottle Up Lamar Jackson, Conquer Baltimore Ravens For Eighth Straight Win
Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher go inside the Eagles' 24-19 win in Week 13 vs. the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.Timestamps0:39 – 13:31 Defense Frustrates Lamar13:31 – 21:44 Any Defensive Concerns?21:44 – 29:23 Offensive Takeaways29:23 – 34:30 Injury Updates34:30 – 37:19 Final Thoughts
36:51
Inside The Birds Week 13 Pregame Show With Greg Cosell: Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens | NFL Week 13 is here and the Inside The Birds Pregame Show is back with Greg Cosell, Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher! Tune in for the best pregame analysis in the city! Timestamps 0:39 – 13:31 Defense Frustrates Lamar 13:31 – 21:44 Any Defensive Concerns? 21:44 – 29:23 Offensive Takeaways 29:23 – 34:30 Injury Updates 34:30 – 37:19 Final Thoughts
52:52
Inside The Locker Room With Andrew DiCecco: Philadelphia Eagles Coping With Losses Of Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, Others Ahead Of Ravens
On "Inside The Locker Room," InsideTheBirds.com's Andrew DiCecco tells you what he's learned throughout the week covering the Eagles, from gameday matchups to other interesting and pertinent news he gleaned in the locker room.
About Inside the Birds: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast
A podcast network on all things Philadelphia Eagles. Founded by veteran NFL insiders and reporters, Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan, the duo dive deep into the Philadelphia Eagles and give you the inside information that no one else can deliver. New episodes of "Inside the Birds: A Philadelphia Eagles Podcast" released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6a ET.