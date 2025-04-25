Ingredient Insiders: Where Chefs Talk

96. Brandt Beef: Chef Robbie Felice & Eric Brandt of Brandt Beef

In this episode of Ingredient Insiders, hosts John and Andrea from Chef's Warehouse sit down with Robbie Felice, the award-winning chef and restaurateur behind Viaggio, Osteria Crescendo, pastaRAMEN, and Bar Mutz. Robbie shares his passion for working with Brandt Beef, the lessons they don’t teach you in culinary school, and how he pushed his creativity—and his businesses—forward during the challenges of the pandemic.In the second half of the episode, John and Andrea speak with Eric Brandt of Brandt Beef. They explore the multi-generational roots of the family-run company, the ongoing conversation around corn-fed vs. grass-fed beef, and what truly sets Brandt Beef apart in terms of quality, sustainability, and flavor.From kitchen to cattle ranch, this episode dives deep into what it takes to build excellence—from the ingredients to the people behind them.Find Ingredient Insiders on YouTube HERE!Follow @robbiefelice @brandt_beef @ingredientsinsiders @wherechefsshopIn partnership with The Chefs’ Warehouse, a specialty food distributor that has been purveying high-quality artisan ingredients to chefs for over 30 years. https://www.chefswarehouse.com/Produced by Gotham Production Studios. Find them on Instagram: @gothamproductionstudios