Ingredient Insiders: Where Chefs Talk

96. Brandt Beef: Chef Robbie Felice & Eric Brandt of Brandt Beef
In this episode of Ingredient Insiders, hosts John and Andrea from Chef's Warehouse sit down with Robbie Felice, the award-winning chef and restaurateur behind Viaggio, Osteria Crescendo, pastaRAMEN, and Bar Mutz. Robbie shares his passion for working with Brandt Beef, the lessons they don't teach you in culinary school, and how he pushed his creativity—and his businesses—forward during the challenges of the pandemic.In the second half of the episode, John and Andrea speak with Eric Brandt of Brandt Beef. They explore the multi-generational roots of the family-run company, the ongoing conversation around corn-fed vs. grass-fed beef, and what truly sets Brandt Beef apart in terms of quality, sustainability, and flavor.From kitchen to cattle ranch, this episode dives deep into what it takes to build excellence—from the ingredients to the people behind them.In partnership with The Chefs' Warehouse, a specialty food distributor that has been purveying high-quality artisan ingredients to chefs for over 30 years.
1:18:31
95. Tahini: Eden Grinshpan & Amy Zitelman of Soom Foods
On this season premiere episode of Ingredient Insiders, John and Andrea from Chef's Warehouse sit down with Eden Grinshpan, host of Top Chef Canada and author of the upcoming cookbook Tahini Baby (releasing April 22nd).Eden shares what it's like behind the scenes of Top Chef Canada, why tahini deserves a place in every kitchen, and how the ingredient is both delicious and packed with nutritional benefits. Plus, she dishes on her favorite Canadians and brings her signature energy to a conversation full of laughs, food love, and a little national pride.Then John and Andrea sit down with Amy Zitelman, co-founder and CEO of Soom Foods, a brand that's redefining tahini for the modern kitchen. They dive deep into the versatility, sourcing, and magic of tahini—from sweet to savory applications—and why Soom has become a pantry staple for chefs and home cooks alike.Tune in for a fun, flavorful episode celebrating tahini, cooking, and community.In partnership with The Chefs' Warehouse, a specialty food distributor that has been purveying high-quality artisan ingredients to chefs for over 30 years.
1:07:37
Season Seven Trailer
Join your hosts, John Magazino & Andrea Parkins, in the new season of Ingredient Insiders as they celebrate 40 years of Chef's Warehouse! We're talking with world-renowned chefs to discuss their culinary journey, their favorite ingredients, and the producers of those ingredients.In partnership with The Chef's Warehouse, a specialty food distributor that has been purveying high-quality artisan ingredients to chefs for over 30 years.
0:31
94. Seeds: Chef Dan Barber of Row 7 Seed Company
John and Andrea from Chef's Warehouse are joined by Dan Barber, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Co-Founder of Row 7 Seed Company, to dive into the transformative world of produce and seeds.Dan explains why exceptional produce begins with a great seed, sharing insights into innovative creations like the cross between an onion and a leek. They discuss how a full, robust flavor profile often signals higher nutritional value and how Dan is working to reshape the future of the American produce industry.Tune in to learn about the intersection of flavor, nutrition, and sustainability in this inspiring conversation.Thank you to our Season Six sponsor, Bazzini Nuts!In partnership with The Chefs' Warehouse, a specialty food distributor that has been purveying high-quality artisan ingredients to chefs for over 30 years.
41:55
93. California Organic Dairy: Albert Straus of Straus Family Creamery
John and Andrea from Chef's Warehouse are joined by Albert Straus, Founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery, to explore the rich history and sustainable practices of this pioneering organic dairy company.Albert shares how his parents, Bill and Ellen Straus, inspired his commitment to organic farming and environmental stewardship. Learn how Straus Family Creamery grew from a small herd of 23 cows to working with 13 (soon-to-be 14) dairy farms. Albert also discusses the innovative steps Straus is taking to reduce methane emissions and make sustainable dairy farming the standard.Don't miss this episode filled with passion, innovation, and a dedication to protecting the planet.Thank you to our Season Six sponsor, Bazzini Nuts!In partnership with The Chefs' Warehouse, a specialty food distributor that has been purveying high-quality artisan ingredients to chefs for over 30 years.
