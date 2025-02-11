Text us!Ever felt “stuck” in money, life, parenting, or wherever? The hilarious, brilliant Britt Frank—MSW, LSCSW, author of The Science Of Stuck and Align Your Mind—knows how to fix you (er, it). Learn why “why” is a waste of time, how your brain “brains,” and the science-based way to FINALLY make change (no, seriously). Follow Britt on Instagram HEREOrder Britt’s books HERE*SUBSCRIBE & LEAVE A REVIEW TO BE ENTERED IN OUR MONTHLY GIVEAWAY!*To be entered, send a screenshot to @your_idealage on IG or submit your screenshot here: https://idealage.com/screenshotsFollow IdealAge on Instagram HERETo learn more about IdealAge, go HERETo ask us a question, go HERE *PRODUCTS & DISCOUNTS*Find the Walking Pad HERE & use discount code IDEALAGE for the best discount available!Visit the IdealAge website HERE & use discount code IAPODCAST
Why You Should Definitely Listen To This Podcast
Let's go back to the days when every celebrity didn't have a podcast, AG1 didn't exist, and (helpful, hilarious) bestie banter ruled the airwaves. Translation: spend an hour (more or less) with Liz and Jamie, health and fitness semi-gurus—but also, fellow normal humans navigating the whole wide world of 40+. We want you here (and not just to pad our future sponsorship deals)! We'll talk about everything we've got figured out and everything we don't, from perimenopause to parenting to plastic surgery—together AND with expert guests at the top of their fields.
The 3 things you MUST know in your 40s
A little feel-good rager to start your IdealAge Podcast journey! Liz introduces you to the show that's going to shake up your next chapter (because, sorry, you're gettin' old, and it's time to get badass with it). She's talking about the 3 things you ACTUALLY need to know in your 40s—and it's not "eat less, exercise more, and sleep on your back." (Although, sleeping on your back is totally legit.) And don't worry: we wrap up with the kind of eating-and-exercise tips you probably really were hoping for. From perimenopause to parenting to plastic surgery at 40+, we're going to talk about it all. Welcome to the show!