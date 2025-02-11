Why You Should Definitely Listen To This Podcast

Text us!Let’s go back to the days when every celebrity didn’t have a podcast, AG1 didn’t exist, and (helpful, hilarious) bestie banter ruled the airwaves. Translation: spend an hour (more or less) with Liz and Jamie, health and fitness semi-gurus—but also, fellow normal humans navigating the whole wide world of 40+. We want you here (and not just to pad our future sponsorship deals)! We’ll talk about everything we’ve got figured out and everything we don’t, from perimenopause to parenting to plastic surgery—together AND with expert guests at the top of their fields. Love us as much as we love ourselves? Here’s what to do:*SUBSCRIBE & LEAVE A REVIEW TO BE ENTERED IN OUR MONTHLY GIVEAWAY!*To be entered, send a screenshot to @your_idealage on IG or submit your screenshot here: https://idealage.com/screenshotsFollow IdealAge on Instagram HERETo learn more about IdealAge, go HERETo ask us a question, click HERE *PRODUCTS & DISCOUNTS*Find the Walking Pad HERE & use discount code IDEALAGE for the best discount available!Visit the IdealAge website HERE & use discount code IAPODCAST