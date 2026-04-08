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Ivy League Prep Academy Podcast

Steve
EducationSelf-Improvement
Ivy League Prep Academy Podcast
Latest episode

299 episodes

  • Ivy League Prep Academy Podcast

    How Musicians Get Into Ivy League+ Colleges

    04/08/2026 | 24 mins.
    If your child spends hours practicing music each day, you may wonder: "is this actually helping with college admissions?"
    From a strategic perspective, music can feel like a poor return on investment, especially if your child isn't planning to pursue it professionally.
    And yet, every year I see a disproportionate number of musicians beat the odds and get admitted to the top schools like Harvard, Princeton, Stanford, and others. 
    In this episode, we explore why. I hope this helps you decide how much effort to put into music training at different periods of your child's development.
    -----
    To register for the Ivy League Challenge, visit our website
    To follow on Instagram:  @TheIvyLeagueChallenge
    To join us on our Facebook group for parents
  • Ivy League Prep Academy Podcast

    College Admissions Playbook Full Training Recording

    03/29/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Today is Ivy Day, and the results are in.
    This year:
    5 out of 6 of my 1:1 students who applied to Yale were admitted
    Others were accepted to Cornell, Dartmouth, Princeton, and UPenn
    One student was admitted early to both Yale and Caltech
    These outcomes are not random.
    In this episode, I’m sharing a full training I recently delivered to families, breaking down the strategy behind why some students consistently stand out, while others (who are just as capable) don’t.
    Inside this training, you’ll learn:
    Why strong students still get rejected from top schools
    The mistake most families make when planning internships and summer activities
    What admissions officers are actually looking for
    How to use this upcoming summer to build a compelling, differentiated application
    If your teen is in 8th–11th grade, this is a critical window, and what they do next matters more than most families realize.
    -----
    To register for the Ivy League Challenge, visit our website
    To follow on Instagram:  @TheIvyLeagueChallenge
    To join us on our Facebook group for parents
  • Ivy League Prep Academy Podcast

    Getting to the Top Tier

    03/23/2026 | 16 mins.
    Internships. Summer programs. Camps.
    Most students assume these are the key to standing out in college admissions.
    But what if some of the hardest opportunities to get… are actually some of the least valuable?
    In this episode, I share a real clip from one of my Ivy League Challenge classes, where we break down a common question:
     Are internships actually worth it?
    You’ll learn:
    Why most students misunderstand the value of internships and summer programs
    The difference between exposure and real leverage
    What actually makes an experience stand out on a college application
    How to position yourself in rooms where people will mentor, support, and accelerate your growth
    If you’ve been working hard but aren’t sure if you’re working on the right things, this episode will help you rethink your strategy.
    -----
    To register for the Ivy League Challenge, visit our website
    To follow on Instagram:  @TheIvyLeagueChallenge
    To join us on our Facebook group for parents
  • Ivy League Prep Academy Podcast

    Why Strong Students Still Miss the Mark in Supplemental Essays

    03/18/2026 | 32 mins.
    If you’ve been following this podcast, you already know that college admissions isn’t about being the most impressive student.
    But what does a truly strong essay actually look like?
    In this episode, Steve shares a clip from a live essay workshop with a current Yale student who also works in admissions. Together, they break down a real supplemental essay from a student admitted to Yale, Harvard, Caltech, and other top schools.
    More importantly, they unpack the level of curiosity, depth, and engagement behind the essay, so you can understand what students need to develop before they ever start writing.

    In this episode, you’ll learn:

    Why strong essays reflect how a student thinks, not just what they’ve done
    The difference between average essays and those that stand out at top schools
    A simple framework for evaluating essay quality (Tier 1, 2, and 3)
    What level of engagement students need to reach in their activities
    -----
    To register for the Ivy League Challenge, visit our website
    To follow on Instagram:  @TheIvyLeagueChallenge
    To join us on our Facebook group for parents
  • Ivy League Prep Academy Podcast

    Inside Yale Admissions: How to Stand Out

    03/10/2026 | 21 mins.
    What actually helps a student stand out to Ivy League admissions officers?
    In this episode, Steve Gardner sits down with Bilal, a Yale student and student ambassador in the Yale Undergraduate Admissions Office, to discuss what makes a college application truly compelling.
    Bilal shares his journey from Texas to Yale, including being admitted to Yale, Harvard, Princeton, and the University of Pennsylvania, and explains why Yale ultimately felt like the right fit. The conversation explores how students can communicate their values, experiences, and intellectual curiosity in a way that resonates with admissions readers.
    Steve and Bilal also discuss the upcoming Supplemental Essay Workshop, where students will analyze real essays from successful applicants and learn how strong activities and meaningful experiences translate into powerful application narratives.
    In this episode, you’ll learn:
    How Bilal approached the college admissions process
    Why he ultimately chose Yale over other Ivy League options
    What admissions readers are actually looking for in student essays
    Why authentic intellectual curiosity matters more than trying to look “impressive”
    How meaningful activities translate into compelling supplemental essays
    This conversation offers an insider perspective from both a Yale student and admissions office ambassador, helping students and families better understand what selective colleges value.
    To register, go to https://www.theivyleaguechallenge.com/college-essay-workshop
    -----
    To register for the Ivy League Challenge, visit our website
    To follow on Instagram:  @TheIvyLeagueChallenge
    To join us on our Facebook group for parents

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About Ivy League Prep Academy Podcast

Equipping you to successfully pursue the college of your dreams. I believe that the world needs every student to reach their full potential. College admittance shouldn't hold you back. I'm an educator and Harvard grad who has been in your shoes. I designed this podcast to accompany the Ivy League Challenge (my online course) to support my listeners. I've met with graduates, admissions officers, and professors to identify the criteria used to select candidates. I've crafted a road map for success and can share it with you.
Podcast website
EducationSelf-Improvement

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