How Was Your Week? with Julie Klausner

The Ten Most Important Moments of 2025
12/25/2025 | 35 mins.
Julie discusses watery graves and a very friendly service dog, then counts down her most important moments of 2025.
Happy and You Know It with Penny Lane
12/23/2025 | 53 mins.
Julie talks with filmmaker Penny Lane about Happy and You Know It, her new HBO documentary exploring the world of children's music and what abandoning "cool" can teach us about creativity, art, and joy.
Spacast Check-In
12/18/2025 | 5 mins.
Julie checks in with a short spa-based message.
Talking Turkey with Cole Escola and Amy Sedaris
12/16/2025 | 1h
Julie, Amy Sedaris, and Cole Escola discuss parades, stuffing, jars, candles, skincare, Broadway, movies, museums, rodents, aquariums, and more.
Where do I put the tape?
12/11/2025 | 29 mins.
Julie's back with a December monologue about the world feeling "closed for business" after Halloween, courting controversy with Lily Wachowski's goats, and obsessing over Pat Kiernan and Dr. Mike.
