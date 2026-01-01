Open app
How Was Your Week? with Julie Klausner
Forever Dog
Comedy
Latest episode

152 episodes

  • How Was Your Week? with Julie Klausner

    The Ten Most Important Moments of 2025

    12/25/2025 | 35 mins.

    Julie discusses watery graves and a very friendly service dog, then counts down her most important moments of 2025.

  • How Was Your Week? with Julie Klausner

    Happy and You Know It with Penny Lane

    12/23/2025 | 53 mins.

    Julie talks with filmmaker Penny Lane about Happy and You Know It, her new HBO documentary exploring the world of children's music and what abandoning "cool" can teach us about creativity, art, and joy.

  • How Was Your Week? with Julie Klausner

    Spacast Check-In

    12/18/2025 | 5 mins.

    Julie checks in with a short spa-based message.

  • How Was Your Week? with Julie Klausner

    Talking Turkey with Cole Escola and Amy Sedaris

    12/16/2025 | 1h

    Julie, Amy Sedaris, and Cole Escola discuss parades, stuffing, jars, candles, skincare, Broadway, movies, museums, rodents, aquariums, and more.

  • How Was Your Week? with Julie Klausner

    Where do I put the tape?

    12/11/2025 | 29 mins.

    Julie's back with a December monologue about the world feeling "closed for business" after Halloween, courting controversy with Lily Wachowski's goats, and obsessing over Pat Kiernan and Dr. Mike.

About How Was Your Week? with Julie Klausner

NYC comedy legend JULIE KLAUSNER looks back at the week that was with celebrity interviews, pop culture hot takes, big city stories, and more. Produced by Forever Dog
