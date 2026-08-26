Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
31 episodes
- In this episode of How to Fall Asleep Fast, Amanda Cupido provides a brief meditation calling you to allow yourself to rest in the space between thoughts. It's paired with a soundtrack created by Boris Kurtzman. The track features ambient music with binaural beats at delta frequencies, which influence brainwave states to help you go into a deep sleep. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode of How to Fall Asleep Fast, you'll hear a song composed by Boris Kurtzman called Winter Walk that includes ambient music along with gentle footsteps in the snow. Amanda Cupido provides a brief meditation that invites listeners to settle into the quiet of a peaceful, snowy day. Despite the cold, you are bundled and warm. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode of How to Fall Asleep Fast Amanda Cupido provides a meditation calling you to imagine yourself lying in the grass at dusk, watching the stars appear. It's over the backdrop of a song created by Boris Kurtzman called Midsummer Dream. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This episode of How to Fall Asleep Fast features an original song by Boris Kurtzman called Sailing Through Time. Host, Amanda Cupido, does a brief meditation inviting you to choose peace... a peace that is reminiscent of a sailboat in the middle of a wide ocean, surrounded by an endless tranquility and calm. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This episode of How to Fall Asleep Fast features an original composition by Boris Kurtzman and a meditation by host, Amanda Cupido. The music puts you in a quiet jungle, in front of a waterfall. Just like the waterfall, you are an extension of the earth. Let yourself be gently held in this secluded space, with nothing to do and nowhere else to be. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
About How To Fall Asleep Fast
How to Fall Asleep Fast is a podcast, backed by science, to inspire sleep. This series offers three types of songs: ambient music, nature sounds and binaural beats. This music is associated with lowering cortisol levels and helps you relax. Created by Amanda Cupido and Boris Kurtzman – creative partners who have had their award-winning audio creations played from stages, festivals and radio stations around the world. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to How To Fall Asleep Fast, Biohack-it and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
How To Fall Asleep Fast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.