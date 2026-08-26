This episode of How to Fall Asleep Fast features an original composition by Boris Kurtzman and a meditation by host, Amanda Cupido. The music puts you in a quiet jungle, in front of a waterfall. Just like the waterfall, you are an extension of the earth. Let yourself be gently held in this secluded space, with nothing to do and nowhere else to be. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.