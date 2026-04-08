Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
57 episodes
- Babes let's spend an hour with LP O'Brien, the award-winning Afro-Boricua mixologist, entrepreneur, mom of 2, and the winner of Netflix's Drink Masters. We discuss the reality of creative living and the beautiful challenges that come with indulging our gifts!
- Join me with special guest Shebala Queen of Lions for a delicious conversation on Human Design! For both beginners and experienced chart readers, Shebala breaks down the perks of knowing your design for self discovery and uncovering your blind spots to live your most fulfilling life. Plus, how HD helps us understand/connect with each other to make our most potent magic.
Pull up your free chart + follow along! http://Shebala.com/freehumandesignchart
Save 10% off shebala.com with code HERBY
- Join Qveen and Jedi for life updates and Qveen's recent obsession with human design & The Artist's Way book. We need your art more than ever in these crazy times. Here's to removing blocks and freeing your inner artist to play! Links below to all resources.
Re-train your algorithm by searching for topics of interest and liking or commenting on 3 posts.
Human Design Book: https://a.co/d/eLJQX9D
Calculate your Human Design Chart: https://www.puregenerators.com/chart-calculator-1
The Four Agreements (Taking things personally): https://a.co/d/6mj2G7N
- Babes, I am emerging from a deep rabbit hole...perfect time to bring back the podcast! Let's catch up and dive into your requested topics: our creative process, boundaries in relationships, and how to manifest like a mystical boss. If you're into magic, making art, and protecting your peace—this one’s for you. xx
Qveen's quirky playlist!
The Magic by Rhonda Byrne (Gratitude Book)
Wheels Reinvented by ONAMI
More Arts podcasts
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- SpookedArts, Leisure, Performing Arts, Society & Culture
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
Trending Arts podcasts
- Close ReadingsArts, Books, Courses, Education
- Industry SeatingArts, Performing Arts
- The Newest OlympianArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Currently Reading PodcastArts, Books, Society & Culture
- Book Riot - The PodcastArts, Books, News, News Commentary, TV & Film
- Dragons in the Details: A Crescent City & Maasverse Deep Dive PodcastArts, Books
- Lord of the Rings Lorecast - J.R.R. Tolkien's World & Writings ExplainedArts, Books, Fiction, TV & Film
- Biscuits & JamArts, Food, Music, Music Interviews
- Inside Trader Joe'sArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- The History of LiteratureArts, Books, History
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- Richard Diamond, Private Detective | Old Time RadioArts
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- 日谈公园Arts, Music, Performing Arts, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Secret Life of BooksArts, Books, Education, History
- Naked BeautyArts, Fashion & Beauty
- The Dinner PlanArts, Food
- Glamorous Trash: A Celebrity Memoir PodcastArts, Books, Society & Culture
- Design BetterArts, Business, Design, Technology
- Totally Booked with ZibbyArts, Books
- The Christian Health Club PodcastArts, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
About Herby House
Music artist Qveen Herby explores the ups and downs of creative living, delivered like a pep-talk from your witchy bestie. Get your weekly motivation to chase your wildest dreams.Podcast website
Listen to Herby House, 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Herby House
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.