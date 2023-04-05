Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Qveen Herby
Music artists Qveen Herby and Jedi Nick invite us into their safe space for self-discovery. This podcast explores the ups and downs of creative living, delivere... More
ArtsMusicMusic InterviewsSociety & Culture
  • Leadership and the Infinite Game
    This week on HOH Qveen and Jedi break down infinite players and finite players and discuss what it means to be a leader.  We're on Patreon! Join us for Full Video Episodes, Bonus After Dark Episodes, Extended Aura Cleanses, VIP Discord Chat, and more! 💋House of Herby on InstagramFollow Qveen Herby:- Web- Instagram- Facebook- TwitterCo-host: @JediiinickProducer: @WhatWouldAlexanderDo
    5/4/2023
    55:17
  • Fail Often and Be Fabulous
    Failure is fake! Let's get into it. Qveen and Jedi dissect the stigmas around failure and help you to break down the walls of shame surrounding failure. Remember... Failing just means you're closer to your goal.  Fail often and be fabulous!  💋 We're on Patreon! Join us for Full Video Episodes, Bonus After Dark Episodes, Extended Aura Cleanses, VIP Discord Chat, and more! 💋House of Herby on InstagramFollow Qveen Herby:- Web- Instagram- Facebook- TwitterCo-host: @JediiinickProducer: @WhatWouldAlexanderDo
    4/27/2023
    1:04:07
  • Letting Go 101
    In this episode Qveen and Jedi walk you through the steps of Letting Go. They touch on their personal experiences with the practice and offer up tips on how to out Letting Go into practice! We're on Patreon! Join us for Full Video Episodes, Bonus After Dark Episodes, Extended Aura Cleanses, VIP Discord Chat, and more! 💋Resources:- Letting Go: The Pathway of Surrender House of Herby on InstagramFollow Qveen Herby:- Web- Instagram- Facebook- TwitterCo-host: @JediiinickProducer: @WhatWouldAlexanderDo
    4/20/2023
    1:00:43
  • The Disease to Please
    The disease to please is REAL. The approval of others and the need to people-please can be very challenging to overcome. Qveen and Jedi are here to encourage you to stop saying yes when you want to say no. We're on Patreon! Join us for Full Video Episodes, Bonus After Dark Episodes, Extended Aura Cleanses, VIP Discord Chat, and more! 💋Resources:- The Tree Who Set Healthy Boundaries (An alternate ending to The Giving Tree)- Becoming Supernatural: How Common People Are Doing the Uncommon by Joe DispenzaHouse of Herby on InstagramFollow Qveen Herby:- Web- Instagram- Facebook- TwitterCo-host: @JediiinickProducer: @WhatWouldAlexanderDo
    4/13/2023
    58:18
  • Overcoming Imposter Syndrome
    We've all experienced imposter syndrome in one way or another, even The Qveen and Jedi Nick! This week the two hosts discuss the different types of imposter syndrome and the give tips on how to navigate the path to overcoming those limiting thoughts.We're on Patreon! Join us for Full Video Episodes, Bonus After Dark Episodes, Extended Aura Cleanses, VIP Discord Chat, and more! 💋House of Herby on InstagramFollow Qveen Herby:- Web- Instagram- Facebook- TwitterCo-host: @JediiinickProducer: @WhatWouldAlexanderDo
    4/6/2023
    56:58

About House of Herby

Music artists Qveen Herby and Jedi Nick invite us into their safe space for self-discovery. This podcast explores the ups and downs of creative living, delivered like a pep-talk from your besties. Get your weekly motivation and permission to go after your wildest dreams with a side of witchy chaos.
