Join me with special guest Shebala Queen of Lions for a delicious conversation on Human Design! For both beginners and experienced chart readers, Shebala breaks down the perks of knowing your design for self discovery and uncovering your blind spots to live your most fulfilling life. Plus, how HD helps us understand/connect with each other to make our most potent magic.

Pull up your free chart + follow along! http://Shebala.com/freehumandesignchart

Save 10% off shebala.com with code HERBY