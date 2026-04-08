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Herby House

Qveen Herby
ArtsEducation
Herby House
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • Herby House

    Mixology + Artistry w/ LP O'Brien

    11/06/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
    Babes let's spend an hour with LP O'Brien, the award-winning Afro-Boricua mixologist, entrepreneur, mom of 2, and the winner of Netflix's Drink Masters. We discuss the reality of creative living and the beautiful challenges that come with indulging our gifts!
  • Herby House

    2025 Has Been...Something!

    10/10/2025 | 42 mins.
    Qveen and Jedi Nick return with all the tea on a whirlwind year. Celebrating 20 years together, new music, tour preparations, and new habits that have helped to balance the scales - it's giving libra season!
  • Herby House

    Human Design w/ Shebala Queen of Lions

    10/02/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
    Join me with special guest Shebala Queen of Lions for a delicious conversation on Human Design! For both beginners and experienced chart readers, Shebala breaks down the perks of knowing your design for self discovery and uncovering your blind spots to live your most fulfilling life. Plus, how HD helps us understand/connect with each other to make our most potent magic.
    Pull up your free chart + follow along! http://Shebala.com/freehumandesignchart
    Save 10% off shebala.com with code HERBY
  • Herby House

    Creative Blocks

    09/30/2025 | 39 mins.
    Join Qveen and Jedi for life updates and Qveen's recent obsession with human design & The Artist's Way book. We need your art more than ever in these crazy times. Here's to removing blocks and freeing your inner artist to play! Links below to all resources.
    Re-train your algorithm by searching for topics of interest and liking or commenting on 3 posts.
    Human Design Book: https://a.co/d/eLJQX9D
    Calculate your Human Design Chart: https://www.puregenerators.com/chart-calculator-1
    The Four Agreements (Taking things personally): https://a.co/d/6mj2G7N
  • Herby House

    Rabbit Holes

    09/30/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
    Babes, I am emerging from a deep rabbit hole...perfect time to bring back the podcast! Let's catch up and dive into your requested topics: our creative process, boundaries in relationships, and how to manifest like a mystical boss. If you're into magic, making art, and protecting your peace—this one’s for you. xx
    Qveen's quirky playlist!
    The Magic by Rhonda Byrne (Gratitude Book)
    Wheels Reinvented by ONAMI
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About Herby House
Music artist Qveen Herby explores the ups and downs of creative living, delivered like a pep-talk from your witchy bestie. Get your weekly motivation to chase your wildest dreams.
Podcast website
ArtsEducationMusicReligion & SpiritualitySelf-ImprovementSpirituality

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