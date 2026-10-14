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Hostile History

David Borys / Curiouscast
History
Hostile History
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • Hostile History

    Neighbours not Enemies: The Canadian-American Alliance during the Second World War

    10/14/2026 | 27 mins.
    On this episode of Hostile History, David Borys is joined by the hosts of two award- winning podcasts.

    From Canadian History Ehx Craig Baird and from the Webby and Ambies nominated show American History Tellers, Lindsay Graham.

    Together, they explore how the Second World War became the catalyst for cooperation between Canada and the United States and, in the process, transformed both nations.

    While Canada emerged as a leading middle power, with increasing confidence and influence on the world stager the United States, stepped into its role as the world’s pre-eminent superpower.

    Two countries forged their own path but did it side by side.

    Guests:

    Lindsay Graham,

    @lindsayagraham

    https://lindsayagraham.com/shows/american-history-tellers

    Craig Baird

    @craigwbaird

    https://canadaehx.com/

    Contact:

    @canyonentertainment,

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hostilehistory/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Hostile History

    The Good Allies: Canada and the US in WW2

    10/07/2026 | 31 mins.
    Join David Borys as he interviews renowned historian Tim Cook about how Canada and the United States forged one of history's most important wartime alliances during the Second World War. Together they explore shared sacrifice, military cooperation, and the partnership that helped reshape North America and the outcome of the global conflict.

    Guest: Tim Cook

    Contact:

    Instagram: @canyonentertainment

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hostilehistory/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Hostile History

    Announcement: Hostile History and World War Two

    10/05/2026 | 0 mins.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Hostile History

    The Birth, Death and Rebirth of Captain America

    09/30/2026 | 30 mins.
    On this episode of Hostile History, David Borys is joined by pop culture historian Robert Weiner as they look at how the Second World War birthed one of the world’s most famous superheroes. They explore how the war provided clear villains for Captain America and his sidekick Bucky in the form of the Axis powers, but in the aftermath of the war, Captain America suddenly found himself on rocky ground as the world changed. New villains emerged and old animosities were forgotten. Captain America had to change with it or perish.

    Guest: Robert Weiner

    Contact:

    Instagram: @canyonentertainment

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hostilehistory/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Hostile History

    Dissent in the Barracks: Queer Voices in the GI Underground

    09/23/2026 | 47 mins.
    On this episode of Hostile History, David Borys is joined by historian Travis Salley as they explore how, during the Vietnam War, the GI underground press became more than a voice of dissent...it became a lifeline. These underground newspapers, created by service personnel, created rare spaces where queer service members could find community, share experiences, challenge discrimination, and connect with others. This then coalesced into a broader activist movement that challenged racism and the war itself, revealing a hidden history of identity and resistance deep within the U.S. military.

    Guest: Travis Salley

    Contact:

    Instagram: @canyonentertainment

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hostilehistory/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Hostile History
Since the dawn of time humanity has been at war. Conflict in one form or another has been part of our existence since we first walked the earth. While conflict and armed rebellion have evolved to look very differently over the centuries, if it feels like we’ve been here before it's because we have. Join military historian David Borys who has spent his entire career studying armed conflict as he brings together some of the brightest minds to take you inside the world's most defining conflicts and rebellions. From Genghis Khan, and the Crusades to Vietnam and the war in Iran. If you want to understand the world today you need to go back because history doesn't just repeat itself, it echoes.
History

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