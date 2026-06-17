What if I told you the roots of Canadian drag weren’t in a nightclub, but in the mud and mayhem of the Western Front during the First World War? In this episode of Lavender Ranks, hosts Em and Karbon introduce you to Ross Hamilton, adored by audiences as “Marjorie” and remembered today as one of Canada’s earliest drag performers. Under the guise of “boosting morale,” the military somehow became the perfect stage for queer aesthetics, performance, and desire to emerge in plain sight. Today, Em and Karbon are spilling the tea on wartime concerts, the ingenuity in creating glamour at the front, and the blurry line between performance and identity during the First World War. And yes, in this episode, you’ll even hear from Ross Hamilton himself. Download our Discussion Questions. Lavender Ranks explores queer life during the First World War and contains frank discussions of war, discrimination, repression, sexuality, and historical violence. Listener discretion is advised. Written by Emily Gioskos Hosts Emily Gioskos & Karbon Executive Producer Ryan Barnett Edited by Sonia Gemmiti Series consultant Sarah Worthman Illustration by Henry Fong Additional Research Dr. Sarafina Pagnotta Featuring original interviews with Sarah Worthman, Mitchell LaFramboise, Cameron Telch, Andrea McKenzie, and Martine Roy. An original production of Knockabout Media This podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

For much of history, queer lives were criminalized, and what survives of us is too often filtered through police files and court records; stories told by those who sought to erase us. But every so often, a different kind of record survives: a story the community protected; a story someone loved enough to keep alive. Charles McDonell's is one of those rare stories. His life was captured not by the state, but by queer hands: poets, lovers, and friends who refused to let him disappear. This is a tale of forbidden queer love in the mud-soaked trenches of the Great War… of a soldier who found tenderness in the unlikeliest place, and the grief and trauma that followed him home like a shadow. Regional Mental Health Resources. Download our Discussion Questions. Lavender Ranks explores queer life during the First World War and contains frank discussions of war, discrimination, repression, sexuality, and historical violence. Listener discretion is advised. Written by Emily Gioskos Hosts Emily Gioskos & Karbon Executive Producer Ryan Barnett Edited by Sonia Gemmiti Series consultant Sarah Worthman Illustration by Henry Fong Additional Research Dr. Sarafina Pagnotta Featuring original interviews with Sarah Worthman, Mitchell LaFramboise, Cameron Telch, Andrea McKenzie, and Martine Roy. An original production of Knockabout Media This podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

And the were “roommates”... or at least that’s what some historians would like you to believe. This is episode three of Lavender Ranks, in which we enter our Hallmark era to share a great sapphic love story between war-time Nursing Sisters Ellanore and Murney. Today, hosts Em and Karbon are digging deep to explore how women-loving women relationships were seemingly able to slip under the radar during the First World War only to be erased from the record. Download our Discussion Questions. Lavender Ranks explores queer life during the First World War and contains frank discussions of war, discrimination, repression, sexuality, and historical violence. Listener discretion is advised. Written by Emily Gioskos Hosts Emily Gioskos & Karbon Executive Producer Ryan Barnett Edited by Sonia Gemmiti Series consultant Sarah Worthman Illustration by Henry Fong Additional Research Dr. Sarafina Pagnotta Featuring original interviews with Sarah Worthman, Mitchell LaFramboise, Cameron Telch, Andrea McKenzie, and Martine Roy. An original production of Knockabout Media This podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

This episode was produced by Queer Collective and previously published on their feed. The feral, gender-defiant life of a Canadian WWI veteran who ditched a wealthy upbringing, lived alone in the woods, enlisted three times, fought on the Serbian front as a man, got captured as a prisoner of war, fell in love in a prison camp, and spent decades confusing barbers and bureaucrats alike. We’re queering the Great War, unpacking gender outlaw survival, and asking the spicy question: early non-binary icon or radical dissident woman? CONTACT US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/queer.collective/ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@queercollectivepodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/queer.collective.to/ Website: https://www.queercollectiveto.com/ Email: queer.collective.to@gmail.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

This is an episode from Story Girl: The Life of Lucy Maud Montgomery, a 7-part podcast in which we explore L.M. Montgomery's childhood, literary journey, and the timeless impact of Anne of Green Gables on generations of readers. In this episode, the final in the series, we explore queer interpretations of Anne of Green Gables. In conversation with playwright Rosemary Rowe and cartoonist Kathleen Gros, we delve into the deep bond between Anne and Diana, often dubbed the "Bosom Friends Affair." For more: Carousel Summer by Kathleen Gros I Hated You in High School by Kathleen Gros Anne and Diana Were Totally Doing It by Rosemary Rowe Written & Hosted by Ryan Barnett Produced by Ryan Barnett & Sonia Gemmiti Associate Producers Maia Foster-Sanchez & Kristi Prophet Recorded by Tyler Rauman This series features interviews with Kate Macdonald Butler, Kate Scarth, Jessica Young, Laura Robinson, Yuko Matsumoto, Rosemary Rowe & Kathleen Gros. A Knockabout Media Production This podcast was made possible thanks to funding from the Government of Canada. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Lavender Ranks

About Lavender Ranks

About Lavender Ranks