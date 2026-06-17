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6 episodes
- This is an episode from Story Girl: The Life of Lucy Maud Montgomery, a 7-part podcast in which we explore L.M. Montgomery's childhood, literary journey, and the timeless impact of Anne of Green Gables on generations of readers. In this episode, the final in the series, we explore queer interpretations of Anne of Green Gables. In conversation with playwright Rosemary Rowe and cartoonist Kathleen Gros, we delve into the deep bond between Anne and Diana, often dubbed the "Bosom Friends Affair."
For more:
Carousel Summer by Kathleen Gros
I Hated You in High School by Kathleen Gros
Anne and Diana Were Totally Doing It by Rosemary Rowe
Written & Hosted by Ryan Barnett
Produced by Ryan Barnett & Sonia Gemmiti
Associate Producers Maia Foster-Sanchez & Kristi Prophet
Recorded by Tyler Rauman
This series features interviews with Kate Macdonald Butler, Kate Scarth, Jessica Young, Laura Robinson, Yuko Matsumoto, Rosemary Rowe & Kathleen Gros.
A Knockabout Media Production
This podcast was made possible thanks to funding from the Government of Canada.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This episode was produced by Queer Collective and previously published on their feed.
The feral, gender-defiant life of a Canadian WWI veteran who ditched a wealthy upbringing, lived alone in the woods, enlisted three times, fought on the Serbian front as a man, got captured as a prisoner of war, fell in love in a prison camp, and spent decades confusing barbers and bureaucrats alike. We’re queering the Great War, unpacking gender outlaw survival, and asking the spicy question: early non-binary icon or radical dissident woman?
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/queer.collective.to/
Website: https://www.queercollectiveto.com/
Email: queer.collective.to@gmail.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- And the were “roommates”... or at least that’s what some historians would like you to believe. This is episode three of Lavender Ranks, in which we enter our Hallmark era to share a great sapphic love story between war-time Nursing Sisters Ellanore and Murney. Today, hosts Em and Karbon are digging deep to explore how women-loving women relationships were seemingly able to slip under the radar during the First World War only to be erased from the record.
Download our Discussion Questions.
Lavender Ranks explores queer life during the First World War and contains frank discussions of war, discrimination, repression, sexuality, and historical violence. Listener discretion is advised.
Written by Emily Gioskos
Hosts Emily Gioskos & Karbon
Executive Producer Ryan Barnett
Edited by Sonia Gemmiti
Series consultant Sarah Worthman
Illustration by Henry Fong
Additional Research Dr. Sarafina Pagnotta
Featuring original interviews with Sarah Worthman, Mitchell LaFramboise, Cameron Telch, Andrea McKenzie, and Martine Roy.
An original production of Knockabout Media
This podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- For much of history, queer lives were criminalized, and what survives of us is too often filtered through police files and court records; stories told by those who sought to erase us. But every so often, a different kind of record survives: a story the community protected; a story someone loved enough to keep alive. Charles McDonell's is one of those rare stories. His life was captured not by the state, but by queer hands: poets, lovers, and friends who refused to let him disappear. This is a tale of forbidden queer love in the mud-soaked trenches of the Great War… of a soldier who found tenderness in the unlikeliest place, and the grief and trauma that followed him home like a shadow.
Regional Mental Health Resources.
Download our Discussion Questions.
Lavender Ranks explores queer life during the First World War and contains frank discussions of war, discrimination, repression, sexuality, and historical violence. Listener discretion is advised.
Written by Emily Gioskos
Hosts Emily Gioskos & Karbon
Executive Producer Ryan Barnett
Edited by Sonia Gemmiti
Series consultant Sarah Worthman
Illustration by Henry Fong
Additional Research Dr. Sarafina Pagnotta
Featuring original interviews with Sarah Worthman, Mitchell LaFramboise, Cameron Telch, Andrea McKenzie, and Martine Roy.
An original production of Knockabout Media
This podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- What if I told you the roots of Canadian drag weren’t in a nightclub, but in the mud and mayhem of the Western Front during the First World War?
In this episode of Lavender Ranks, hosts Em and Karbon introduce you to Ross Hamilton, adored by audiences as “Marjorie” and remembered today as one of Canada’s earliest drag performers. Under the guise of “boosting morale,” the military somehow became the perfect stage for queer aesthetics, performance, and desire to emerge in plain sight.
Today, Em and Karbon are spilling the tea on wartime concerts, the ingenuity in creating glamour at the front, and the blurry line between performance and identity during the First World War. And yes, in this episode, you’ll even hear from Ross Hamilton himself.
Download our Discussion Questions.
Lavender Ranks explores queer life during the First World War and contains frank discussions of war, discrimination, repression, sexuality, and historical violence. Listener discretion is advised.
Written by Emily Gioskos
Hosts Emily Gioskos & Karbon
Executive Producer Ryan Barnett
Edited by Sonia Gemmiti
Series consultant Sarah Worthman
Illustration by Henry Fong
Additional Research Dr. Sarafina Pagnotta
Featuring original interviews with Sarah Worthman, Mitchell LaFramboise, Cameron Telch, Andrea McKenzie, and Martine Roy.
An original production of Knockabout Media
This podcast was made possible thanks to funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Lavender Ranks
lavendernoun /ˈlæv.ən.dər/A symbolic colour associated with LGBTQ2S+ identity, queer culture, and queer resistance.ranksnoun / ræŋks /The members of a military force considered collectively.When you picture the First World War, you probably think of barbed wire, artillery fire, and mud. What you probably don’t think of: drag shows, love letters passed between soldiers, and queer lives hiding in plain sight.Hosted by Queer Collective’s Emily and Karbon, Lavender Ranks explores the stories that didn’t make it into the official record because they were too tender, too queer, or too dangerous to preserve. From Canadian soldiers performing in drag at the front, to forbidden love in the trenches, to nurses whose lifelong relationship was dismissed as mere “friendship,” the series uncovers a hidden history buried beneath the mythology of war.If you’re interested in queer history, Canadian history, the First World War, or military history, follow Lavender Ranks now and discover the stories history tried to leave behind. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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