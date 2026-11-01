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196 episodes
Ep. 173 Jack the Ripper Pt. 2: Why History's Most Notorious Serial Killer Continues to Evade Us11/01/2026 | 45 mins.I'm back again in part 2 of 3 to uncover more of the story of Jack the Ripper. In this episode, I'll continue the timeline from last week, walking you through new developments in the case. We'll look at dead end clues and false suspects, including 3 letters supposedly written by the killer. I'll also take you through the final moments of the third and fourth Ripper victims - Elizabeth Stride and Catherine Eddowes - who were killed less than an hour apart during what came to be called the "double event."
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Sources:
Morbid “Jack the Ripper”
Absolute Crime “Jack the Ripper’s Killing Spree As It Happened”
Absolute Crime “Why Was Jack the Ripper Never Found?”
Casebook.org “Jack the Ripper”
University of Michigan “Ripper Records: An Archive of Jack the Ripper and the 1888 Whitechapel Murders”
Wikipedia “Dear Boss Letter”
Wikipedia “Saucy Jacky Postcard”
Wikipedia “From Hell Letter”
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Ep. 172 Jack the Ripper Pt. 1: Why History's Most Notorious Serial Killer Continues to Evade Us10/25/2026 | 49 mins.This episode is the start of History Fix's first ever THREE parter! I initially thought I could cram it all into two episodes but pretty quickly realized it would take at least three. So, Spooktober is going to spill over a bit into November this year but I'm not hating it. In this episode, the first of three about the infamous Victorian era London serial killer known as Jack the Ripper, I'll set the scene in which the murders took place, explaining much needed context for understanding that world. I'll also walk you through what we know about the lives and final moments of the first two Jack the Ripper victims: Mary Ann "Polly" Nichols and Annie Chapman.
Support the show!
Join the Patreon (patreon.com/historyfixpodcast)
Buy some merch
Buy Me a Coffee
Venmo @Shea-LaFountaine
Sources:
Morbid “Jack the Ripper”
Absolute Crime “Jack the Ripper’s Killing Spree As It Happened”
Casebook.org “Jack the Ripper”
University of Michigan “Ripper Records: An Archive of Jack the Ripper and the 1888 Whitechapel Murders”
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Ep. 171 The Bermuda Triangle: How This Infamous Sea Thoroughfare Is More Click Bait Than Mystery10/18/2026 | 38 mins.Spooktober continues with a strange and mysterious tale this week. But how strange and mysterious is it really? I’m talking, of course, about the infamous Bermuda Triangle, a loosely defined area off the southeastern coast of the United States where countless ships and even airplanes have experienced strange anomalies, many even vanishing without a trace. In this episode, I’ll seek to answer the question: is the Bermuda Triangle really all that dangerous? And, if not, where did its notorious reputation come from? Let’s fix that.
Support the show!
Join the Patreon (patreon.com/historyfixpodcast)
Buy some merch
Buy Me a Coffee
Venmo @Shea-LaFountaine
Sources:
Encyclopedia Britannica “What is known and not known about the Bermuda Triangle”
History.com “What Is the Bermuda Triangle?
National Geographic “The mystery behind the Bermuda Triangle”
EBSCO “Bermuda Triangle”
Encyclopedia Virginia “Sea Venture”
NOAA “What is a rogue wave?”
Boater Exam “6 Prevailing Bermuda Triangle Theories”
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Ep. 170 Delphine LaLaurie: How New Orleans' Wickedest Woman Turned Trauma Into a Tourist Attraction10/11/2026 | 44 mins.Last week's episode on the zombies of Haitian Vodou naturally led me to New Orleans. This week I'll fill you in on the gruesome acts of infamous female enslaver Delphine LaLaurie, who notoriously tortured and abused the people she enslaved at her French Quarter mansion in the 1830s. But this story has been quite twisted and sensationalized through the years as New Orleans tour guides scramble to sell historical ghost tour tickets. So how much of Delphine LaLaurie's story is true and how much was fabricated to meet the desires of an ever more desensitized audience... and at what cost? Let's fix that.
Support the show!
Join the Patreon (patreon.com/historyfixpodcast)
Buy some merch
Buy Me a Coffee
Venmo @Shea-LaFountaine
Sources:
“Retrospect of Western Travel” by Harriet Martineau
“Ghost Stories of Old New Orleans” by Jeanne DeLavigne
“Journey Into Darkness: Ghosts and Vampires of New Orleans” by Kalila Katherina Smith
“Tales from the Haunted South: Dark Tourism and Memories of Slavery from the Civil War Era” by Tiya Miles
History.com “Arson uncovers torture chamber in mansion of New Orleans enslaver
New Orleans Historical “The LaLaurie Mansion”
Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans “What really happened at the LaLaurie House?”
Wikipedia “Delphine LaLaurie”
Wikipedia “Harriet Martineau”
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Ep. 169 Zombies: How Centuries of Trauma Transformed Into the Walking Dead of Today10/04/2026 | 36 mins.It’s finally Spooktober! All October long I’ll be telling spooky, mysterious true stories from history, starting with zombies. Zombies are a big deal. They are all over pop culture in movies and TV shows, even video games. People love a good zombie apocalypse story. But the pop culture zombies of today are quite different than how zombies started out. They’re almost a different beast entirely. So where did the idea of a zombie come from? How did they get so twisted? And could zombies possibly be real? Let’s fix all that.
Support the show!
Join the Patreon (patreon.com/historyfixpodcast)
Buy some merch
Buy Me a Coffee
Venmo @Shea-LaFountaine
Sources:
Harvard Magazine “The Secrets of Haiti’s Living Dead”
The Atlantic “The Tragic, Forgotten History of Zombies”
History.com “History of Zombies”
Ohio State University “The History of the Zombie in Popular Culture”
NPR “Zoinks! Tracing the History of “Zombie” From Haiti to the CDC”
New York Times “A Zombie Is a Slave Forever”
(Im)possibilities “The History of Zombies”
Encyclopedia Britannica “Vodou”
University of Delaware “The Roots of Haitian Vodou”
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About History Fix
In each episode of History Fix, I discuss lesser known stories from history that you won't be able to stop thinking about. Need your history fix? You've come to the right place.Support the show at buymeacoffee.com/historyfix or Venmo @Shea-LaFountaine. Your donations make it possible for me to continue creating great episodes. Plus, I'll love you forever! Find more at historyfixpodcast.comPodcast website
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