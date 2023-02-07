Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Shea LaFountaine
In each episode of History Fix, I discuss lesser known stories from history that you won't be able to stop thinking about. Need your history fix? You've come to...
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentaryTrue Crime
In each episode of History Fix, I discuss lesser known stories from history that you won't be able to stop thinking about. Need your history fix? You've come to...
  • Mini Episode: Henry VIII's Forgotten Tomb
    Upon his death in 1547, England’s King Henry VIII was interred in a vault beneath the floor of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. He had chosen this spot, specifically because it was where his beloved 3rd wife, Jane Seymour had been buried a decade earlier. It’s sweet right? Together in life and death, like star crossed lovers, buried side by side. But did you know, Henry never intended to remain buried next to Jane and actually had much grander plans for his remains? Let’s fix that. Sources: The Freelance History Writer "Where is King Henry VIII Buried and Why Doesn't He Have a Tomb?"Wikimedia Commons "Coffins in the Vault of King Henry VIII St. George's Chapel Windsor"Support the show
    7/26/2023
    9:17
  Pt. 2 Six Wives: How Henry VIII Got Away With Scandal, Sacrilege, and Murder
    It's May 1536. Anne Boleyn has just been beheaded at the tower of London. The crowd falls silent. Onlookers are shocked. Some didn't believe it would really happen. There's some hesitant cheering, some applauding. The queens ladies in waiting scream, wail, fall to the ground. One rushes forward and gathers Anne's head in a white cloth. Others drag her body from the stage. Somewhere a cannon fires. Anne is carted away. She'll be buried in a shallow, unmarked grave. Meanwhile, as the cannonfire fades away, Henry VIII hops on a barge. His wife's decapitated body is still warm and yet, he moved on long ago. He has his sights set on another woman, Jane Seymour. By the end of the month, he'll make her his third wife.
    7/23/2023
    38:56
  Pt. 1 Six Wives: How Henry VIII Got Away With Scandal, Sacrilege, and Murder
    Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. Henry VIII went down in history, not so much for what he accomplished as king of England but for one tantalizing fact - he had six wives. Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard, Katherine Parr - these six women are often defined by their association with Henry VIII, she was wife number 2, she was number 5, she was number 6, their very humanity reduced to a number. Not Catherine, not Anne, not Jane, just "Henry VIII's wife." But these women were more than just wives, they were individuals, each with their own story, all of them overshadowed by the desperation of a man determined to continue his legacy. But did you know, in his absurd quest for a male heir, Henry VIII ripped his country apart, changing the religion of the entire nation, executing his closest advisors, tormenting his wives, and ultimately failing miserably? Let's fix that.
    7/16/2023
    38:06
  Pompeii: How an Ancient Roman City Became a Time Capsule of the Past
    The year is 79 AD. A bustling Roman port city sits nestled at the base of a mountain. Ships bob in the harbor, their nets heavy with fish and crabs to sell at the markets. Already the vendors have gathered, offering fresh pomegranates, pots of honey, spiced wine. In the forum a group huddles excitedly around a sign, recently erected, announcing the date of the next gladiator battle. Children run by, chasing a cat, giggling. They duck into an alley past a man who has just emerged through the low doorway of a tabernae, squinting in the sunlight. Above, a woman leans out an open window. She shakes out a cloth and hangs it up to dry. It seems an ordinary day in Pompeii, a city in the Campania region of ancient Rome. But everything is about to change. That seemingly innocent mountain isn't just a mountain, it's a volcano and it's about to erupt, burying Pompeii in over 13 feet of rock and ash, rendering it uninhabitable, and preserving it for 1,500 years. But did you know, Pompeii wasn't so much forgotten as it was left, undisturbed, like a time capsule for future generations to dig up? Let's fix that.
    7/9/2023
    35:44
  Deborah Sampson: How a Woman Became a Revolutionary War Hero and Why You've Probably Never Heard Her Name
    Musket fire, soldiers yelling, chaos. It's the summer of 1782 and Robert Shurtleff lies groaning on the ground, clutching a gash in his forehead. He's been shot at least twice. He can feel a musket ball lodged in his thigh, another in his shoulder. The skirmish is over but that brings no relief to Shurtleff. A fellow infantryman rushes over in search of survivors. "Hospital," he says. "No," Shurtleff growls, "let me die." But the soldier grabs Shurtleff and tosses him onto the back of a horse. Later, he winces in pain, nervous, adrenaline pumping as a doctor stitches up his head wound. The doctor is called away and Shurtleff drags himself off the cot, grabbing a penknife and a needle, he limps out of the tent and off into the woods. He'll remove the musket balls himself. It's too risky. Because, you see, Robert Shurtleff is hiding something, something big, a secret the doctor would have surely uncovered. Robert Shurtleff is not a man at all. He's actually a woman named Deborah Sampson and women are strictly forbidden from fighting in the continental army. But did you know, Deborah Sampson wasn't even the only woman to help form this great nation? Many "founding mothers" have slipped through the cracks of history. Let's fix that.
    7/2/2023
    37:33

About History Fix

In each episode of History Fix, I discuss lesser known stories from history that you won't be able to stop thinking about. Need your history fix? You've come to the right place. 
