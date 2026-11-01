Last week's episode on the zombies of Haitian Vodou naturally led me to New Orleans. This week I'll fill you in on the gruesome acts of infamous female enslaver Delphine LaLaurie, who notoriously tortured and abused the people she enslaved at her French Quarter mansion in the 1830s. But this story has been quite twisted and sensationalized through the years as New Orleans tour guides scramble to sell historical ghost tour tickets. So how much of Delphine LaLaurie's story is true and how much was fabricated to meet the desires of an ever more desensitized audience... and at what cost? Let's fix that.

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Sources:

“Retrospect of Western Travel” by Harriet Martineau

“Ghost Stories of Old New Orleans” by Jeanne DeLavigne

“Journey Into Darkness: Ghosts and Vampires of New Orleans” by Kalila Katherina Smith

“Tales from the Haunted South: Dark Tourism and Memories of Slavery from the Civil War Era” by Tiya Miles

History.com “Arson uncovers torture chamber in mansion of New Orleans enslaver

New Orleans Historical “The LaLaurie Mansion”

Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans “What really happened at the LaLaurie House?”

Wikipedia “Delphine LaLaurie”

Wikipedia “Harriet Martineau”



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