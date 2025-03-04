Gary Brecka Shares Personal Insights Into His Faith and How Jesus Has Changed EVERYTHING
In this powerful episode, I sit down with renowned human biologist Gary Brecka for an in-depth conversation that goes far beyond health optimization. We dive into faith, the MAHA movement, and the deeper truths about human potential, longevity, and the intersection of science and spirituality.Gary shares eye-opening insights into the biochemical factors that impact our health, the role of oxygen in aging and disease, and how understanding our genetics can help us unlock our fullest potential. But this conversation doesn't stop at the physical—we discuss how faith plays a critical role in healing, the hidden truths about modern healthcare, and what it truly means to live a purpose-driven life.If you're ready for a conversation that challenges conventional thinking, strengthens your faith, and empowers you to take charge of your health, this episode is a must-listen.
Disease Begins in you Mouth with Dr Ben Javid
In this conversation, Dr. Ben, a biological dentist, discusses the significant differences between biological and conventional dentistry, emphasizing the connection between oral health and overall systemic health. He highlights the importance of addressing root causes of health issues rather than just symptoms, the misconceptions surrounding dental practices, and the role of patient education in healthcare. The discussion also covers the implications of dental insurance, the connection between oral health and serious conditions like cancer, the risks associated with mercury fillings, and the controversial use of fluoride. Additionally, Dr. Ben stresses the importance of pediatric dentistry and airway health in children.
Peer Reviewed Study: Vaccinated Kids More than 2x Likely to Develop Neuro Development Issues than Non-Vaccinated
Dr. Lake discusses a recent peer-reviewed study examining the correlation between vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders in 9-year-old children enrolled in Medicaid.
The study found that 39.9% of vaccinated preterm children were diagnosed with at least one neurodevelopmental disorder compared to 15.7% of unvaccinated preterm children. Dr. Lake suggests that this correlation may be due to the increased number of vaccine ingredients and doses children receive today compared to the past.
He recommends parents to consider the book "Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Myths, Truths, and Controversies" for more information on vaccine efficacy and safety.
Dr. Lake also advises parents to focus on improving their children's health by reducing sugar intake, eating real food, limiting screen time, ensuring proper hydration, and considering the safety of vaccines.
Connect with Dr Lake: https://www.instagram.com/dr.austin.lake/?hl=en
Source: https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/
From Grammy to 7 Children with Francesca (Battistelli) and Matt Goodwin
In this episode, Dr. Austin Lake sits down with Francesca Battistelli and her husband/manager, Matt Goodwin, to dive into an inspiring conversation about faith, family, and living a God-honoring life. Together, they explore the challenges and blessings of homeschooling, raising godly children in today's world, and embracing traditional family roles. Francesca and Matt also share their passion for homesteading and how they've woven biblical values into every aspect of their lifestyle. Whether you're seeking encouragement in parenting, curious about homesteading, or looking for ways to strengthen your family's foundation in Christ, this episode is packed with wisdom, authenticity, and actionable takeaways.
Francesca Battistelli links
Facebook
Instagram
To join the waitlist for Dr Lake's new biblical health community for women, please click here to join
The Reason So Many Can't Stick To Their Health Goals
We want to apologize for the audio being lesser quality than normal. But we do hope this doesn't distract you from listening to this insightful episode.
In this empowering episode of "Healthy Roots with Dr. Lake," Dr Lake uncovers the common pitfalls individuals face at the start of their health journey and discover why our online program has become a beacon of success for countless women seeking holistic wellness.
From understanding the order of priorities in health to unraveling the mysteries of adaptive thermogenesis, we delve deep into the science behind optimal well-being. Learn why implementation trumps information and gain practical strategies for overcoming barriers to success.
He also delves into the biblical perspective on stewardship of the body and uncover the hidden patterns of self-sabotage that may be holding you back from your health goals. Tune in to discover the methods to lasting vitality and embrace a life rooted in health.
Book your free call here (limited availability): https://calendly.com/doctorlake/breakthrough-call
The MAHA Podcast is a show where we explore health and wellness through the lens of functional medicine, all while taking a closer look at what it means to build a healthy family household, inspired by principles that not only nourish our bodies but also our souls.
In a world inundated with health fads and quick fixes, it's easy to lose sight of what truly matters – a holistic approach to well-being that encompasses our physical, emotional, and spiritual selves. Health is not just about the absence of disease; it's about optimizing our bodies and minds to live active, and joyful lives.