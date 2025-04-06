Here's a wild ride for 'ya! Two for the price of one - brothers Dave and Tim Hause join us for a nice long chat about... everything! On and off track we go, from TV shows to the funniest musicians and our very first, live BREAKING NEWS! It's deep, it's funny, it's very informative.
Sing Us Home Festival website
2:25:43
Chris Daly
Texas Is The Reason we've got Chris Daly on this week, their co-founder and dynamic drummer. He talks about getting his start, seeing NYHC bands "wearing these weird beads" leading him to dabble in the Krishnacore scene and eventually starting Texas... who are back! He also reveals how many lollipops he's consumed in his life. Check it.
1:50:23
Cory Murchy
Minus The Bear is back! So we sat down for a chat with their bassist extraordinaire, Cory Murchy. From just how good it feels being back with the band to water rights, hunting and high-desert fun, this one def goes off-track. Episode word of the week: Respect.
Check out Cory's art on his website
1:37:24
Jeremy Galindo
This Will Destroy You and You, Infinite guitarist, Jeremy Galindo goes way off track with us this week. UFO's, ghosts, video games, basketball... Brad Pitt! But don't worry true fans, the whole middle of the pod gets into Jeremy's amazing musical journey, from first bands to latest projects - it's all here!
1:37:20
Mike Sosinski
We got our skank on for this week's guest - Mike Sosinski, the singer of ska-punk band, Kill Lincoln and owner of Bad Times Records. We talk about his first show (Bosstones), first skank (Mustard Plug), first band... and we even touch on the famous cafe wars of central Jersey. Classic GOT episode.