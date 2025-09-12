Why Women Lie About Their Age

After Dyan Cannon’s headline-making run-in with the Secret Service — and fib about her age — the women of God’s Table Hollywood gather around the table for an honest conversation.Why do women lie about their age? Do men do it too? And what does the media’s fascination with this story say about our culture?Join Dyan Cannon, Tracey Bregman, Kym Douglas-Robertson & Christine Avanti-Fischer as they bring humor, faith, and wisdom to a topic that touches everyone.Don’t forget: New episodes drop every Friday and you can watch our new episodes on YouTube every Friday at 3pm Pacific Time.