After Dyan Cannon’s headline-making run-in with the Secret Service — and fib about her age — the women of God’s Table Hollywood gather around the table for an honest conversation.Why do women lie about their age? Do men do it too? And what does the media’s fascination with this story say about our culture?Join Dyan Cannon, Tracey Bregman, Kym Douglas-Robertson & Christine Avanti-Fischer as they bring humor, faith, and wisdom to a topic that touches everyone.Don’t forget: New episodes drop every Friday and you can watch our new episodes on YouTube every Friday at 3pm Pacific Time.
16:22
Donna D’Errico: Faith, Resilience & Rediscovery
In this powerful episode of God’s Table Hollywood, actress Donna D’Errico opens up about her journey of faith, resilience, and rediscovering herself after hardship. Joined by hosts Dyan Cannon, Tracey Bregman, Kym Douglas-Robertson, and Christine Avanti-Fischer, the conversation is raw, uplifting, and filled with both wisdom and laughter.Pull up a seat at the table for this inspiring story of strength and hope — and be reminded that no matter where you are in life, everyone has a seat at God’s table.
27:25
Special Preview Episode
Pull up a seat at God’s Table Hollywood! In this special preview episode, Dyan Cannon, Tracey Bregman, Kym Douglas-Robertson, and Christine Avanti-Fischer share what’s in store on the podcast.From powerful faith journeys and stories of resilience to conversations about beauty, love, loss, and transformation, God’s Table Hollywood is where wisdom meets humor and healing meets hope. These four dynamic women — actresses, authors, and television personalities — open their hearts, welcome incredible guests, and remind us that everyone has a place at God’s table.Subscribe now so you don’t miss an episode — and join us each week on Friday mornings for uplifting conversations that inspire, unite, and bring joy.
8:46
Welcome to God's Table Hollywood
This weekly podcast bring real conversation to the table - honest, faith-filled dialogue about life, purpose, and the power of God's grace. In this short preview, you'll hear what to expect behind the show and why this space was created. Hosted by Dyan Cannon, Tracey Bregman, Kym Douglas-Robertson, and Christine Avanti-Fischer, God's Table Hollywood is a reminder that you're not along - and that everyone has a seat at the table. Episodes Coming Soon!
God’s Table Hollywood is where real conversation meets faith. Hosted by four powerhouse women—Oscar-nominated Dyan Cannon, Emmy Award-winning Tracey Bregman, journalist and TV personality Kym Douglas-Robertson, and published author and healthy chef Christine Avanti-Fischer—this weekly podcast invites you to pull up a chair for honest, heartfelt dialogue about life, purpose, and the power of God’s grace. Whether you’re walking through hardship, celebrating a comeback, or just need a reminder that you’re not alone, you’ll find inspiration here—because everybody has a seat at God’s Table Hollywood.