Girls Night with Stephanie May Wilson

Girls Night #291: How to Stay Politically Informed Without Losing Your Mind (or Your Relationships) — with Sharon McMahon

Hey friends! Welcome to Girls’ Night! I’m so excited about today’s episode. Today we’re talking about what’s going on in the United States politically — how to wrap our minds around it, how to stay informed without losing our minds, and how to participate in a way that creates the real, lasting change we want to see for our communities. A few caveats here: Why are we talking about politics? Because I don’t know about you, but this topic DEFINITELY is coming up at my girls nights. And if we talk about something at our real life girls nights, I want to make sure we’re talking about it here too! I know that not all of our listeners live in the United States. I actually don’t currently live in the United States. But the majority of our listeners are in the States, and as I’m learning as a US citizen living abroad, the things that are happening back in my home do really affect the rest of the world. But if this episode doesn’t really apply to you, feel free to skip! We’ll catch up with you at the next one. So, who’s going to walk us through all of these questions and help us find some peace and clarity? My friend, Sharon McMahon, of course. After years of serving as a high school government and law teacher, Sharon McMahon took her passion for education to Instagram, where more than a million people rely on her for non-partisan, fact-based information as "America's Government Teacher." In a time where flashy headlines and false information often take the spotlight, Sharon is a reliable source for truth and logic. In this episode I ask her if what’s happening in the US is truly unprecedented and how it measures up to other seasons our country has been through. We talk about how to get along with people who think differently from you and what that looks like, how to stay sane while also staying informed, and how to make the real, lasting change we want for our communities. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed or unsure about what’s been happening in our country the past several months, you’re not alone. In these uncertain times, it's refreshing to hear a voice of clarity and hope. That's exactly what Sharon brings to the table. I can’t wait for you to hear from her! One last thing before we dive in: This season, we’re doing a really fun giveaway each week as a thank you for supporting this show (and the women who put it together!). This week, we’ll be picking one winner of a $50 visa gift card — perfect for hosting a girls night of your own! To enter, all you have to do is take a screenshot of the show as you’re listening, and share it on social media. Make sure to tag me! I’m @SMayWilson. One last thing: I know that some of our episodes are pretty personal (in fact, a lot of them are) and so I want you to know that you don’t have to share the exact episode you’re listening to in order to enter the giveaway. You can just share the show in general. (That way you’re not accidentally giving your Aunt Susan and all your old high school friends information about your personal life that you don’t necessarily want them to have!) Okay, with that said, let’s dive into my conversation with Sharon!