Girls Night with Stephanie May Wilson

That Sounds Fun Network
Navigating Decisions & Transitions One Girls Night at a Time. Welcome to Girls Night, the go-to podcast for women in their Everything Era, that wildly confusi...
  • Girls Night #292: The Surprising Reason Why Your Closet is Full but You Have Nothing to Wear — with Conni Jespersen
    Hey friends! Welcome to Girls’ Night! I’m so excited about today’s episode. Today we’re talking about why your closet may be full but you still feel like you have nothing to wear! Getting out the door in the morning can be a struggle, and for many of us, the hardest part is figuring out what to wear. Finding that perfect balance between style and practicality can be a challenge, and it's even harder when you're not sure where to start or what pieces to invest in. To help us with this, I invited my new friend, someone I’ve followed for years, Conni Jespersen. Conni is the educational wardrobe stylist behind Art in the Find. Over the last 10 years, Conni has worked with countless style clients in person and virtually all over the world, helping them to craft an intentional wardrobe that feels personal, pulled together, and practical for the rhythms of their daily life. Conni is offering her best advice on finding clothing that truly resonates with us, and sharing practical tips to make getting dressed easier and more enjoyable. After chatting with her, I already feel like I have a way better understanding of my personal style and a practical plan for improving my closet. I know you'll find her advice just as helpful!
  • Girls Night #291: How to Stay Politically Informed Without Losing Your Mind (or Your Relationships) — with Sharon McMahon
    Hey friends! Welcome to Girls' Night! I'm so excited about today's episode. Today we're talking about what's going on in the United States politically — how to wrap our minds around it, how to stay informed without losing our minds, and how to participate in a way that creates the real, lasting change we want to see for our communities. A few caveats here: Why are we talking about politics? Because I don't know about you, but this topic DEFINITELY is coming up at my girls nights. And if we talk about something at our real life girls nights, I want to make sure we're talking about it here too! I know that not all of our listeners live in the United States. I actually don't currently live in the United States. But the majority of our listeners are in the States, and as I'm learning as a US citizen living abroad, the things that are happening back in my home do really affect the rest of the world. But if this episode doesn't really apply to you, feel free to skip! We'll catch up with you at the next one. So, who's going to walk us through all of these questions and help us find some peace and clarity? My friend, Sharon McMahon, of course.  After years of serving as a high school government and law teacher, Sharon McMahon took her passion for education to Instagram, where more than a million people rely on her for non-partisan, fact-based information as "America's Government Teacher." In a time where flashy headlines and false information often take the spotlight, Sharon is a reliable source for truth and logic. In this episode I ask her if what's happening in the US is truly unprecedented and how it measures up to other seasons our country has been through. We talk about how to get along with people who think differently from you and what that looks like, how to stay sane while also staying informed, and how to make the real, lasting change we want for our communities.  If you've been feeling overwhelmed or unsure about what's been happening in our country the past several months, you're not alone. In these uncertain times, it's refreshing to hear a voice of clarity and hope. That's exactly what Sharon brings to the table. I can't wait for you to hear from her!
  • Girls Night #290: An Honest Conversation about Motherhood and Chronic Illness — with Ashley Fenker
    Hey friends! Welcome to Girls' Night! Today we're sharing one woman's courageous journey of living with an autoimmune disorder and navigating the challenges of motherhood.  I know there are women listening who dream of being a mother. But for those living with chronic illness or other health complications, that dream can come with uncertainty and doubt. Even if you haven't walked this path, you may know the ache of longing for something that feels just out of reach. Today's conversation is for anyone who has ever wondered if their dream of motherhood will ever become a reality. Our guest for today's episode is my new friend, Ashley Fenker. Ashley is the author of a new book called Good (Enough) Mother. In this new collection of stories and essays, Ashley explores the complexities of chronic illness, modern motherhood, and faith.  Ashley's story is full of hope and resilience – I was so inspired by it and I know you will be too!
  • Girls Night #289: The Reason we Feel Insecure in our Relationships (and How to Fix it!) — with Eli Harwood
    Hey friends! Welcome to Girls' Night! I'm so excited about today's episode. Today we're talking about how to identify your attachment style and feel more fulfilled in your relationships. To help us with this, I invited my new friend Eli Harwood on the show! Eli is a therapist, author, and online you might know her as the Attachment Nerd — and she's passionate about helping people understand attachment and learn how to relate in more secure ways.  If you're anything like me, you've heard about attachment styles but you're not really sure what they are or why they matter — and that's why I'm truly obsessed with this episode. I learned so much and I can't stop thinking about what I learned. This is the absolute KEY to healthy relationships, and I can't believe I didn't learn about this sooner!
  • Girls Night #288: 5 Things New Moms can Stop Worrying About (and 5 Things that Deserve your Attention) — with Emily Oster
    Hey friends! Welcome to Girls' Night! As a new mom, I desperately needed guidance on what to worry about and what to let go of. I'm sure many of you can relate to those frantic 2am Google searches! That's why today we're diving into the top 5 things new moms can stop worrying about, and the 5 essential things that deserve your attention. There's no better person to help us with this than my favorite parenting guru, Emily Oster! Emily is the founder and CEO of ParentData, a data-driven guide to pregnancy and parenting, and a  Professor of Economics at Brown University. Emily is on a mission to empower parents by providing the data and tools they need to make confident decisions.  I'm also excited to share about her brand new newsletter called PregnantData that is loaded with resources about trying to conceive. Emily's resources have saved me from so much unnecessary stress and anxiety as a new mom. I can't wait for you to hear from her!
About Girls Night with Stephanie May Wilson

Navigating Decisions & Transitions One Girls Night at a Time. Welcome to Girls Night, the go-to podcast for women in their Everything Era, that wildly confusing decade-ish where we have to make many of the most significant decisions of our lives all at the same time. (Career, marriage, motherhood, and more!) Thankfully, we don’t have to do it alone. The best girls nights aren’t just about eating pizza in sweatpants with your friends — they’re about problem solving and leaning into the collective wisdom of women, and that’s what this podcast is all about.  Join host Stephanie May Wilson as she interviews some of the world’s wisest women on the topics that keep us up at night. You’ll walk away from each episode with both clarity and confidence — knowing what your next step is and also how to take it.
