1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
94 WIP Sportsradio
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
7
CNN
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WZRC - 1480 AM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
The Daily
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan
5
Crime Junkie
6
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
7
The MeidasTouch Podcast
8
The David Frum Show
9
Bone Valley
10
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Podcasts
TV & Film
Get Rec’d w/ Straw Hat Goofy
Get Rec’d w/ Straw Hat Goofy
Juju Green
TV & Film
Film Reviews
Sinners Director, Ryan Coogler Recs the Pod
Ryan Coogler stops by to talk his new film Sinners, Chadwick Boseman, growing up a movie nerd and being inspired by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
--------
51:12
Drop Director, Christopher Landon Recs The Pod
Christopher Landon and Straw Hat Goofy talk his new movie Drop, horror/comedy, and dating.
--------
30:58
Friendly Neighborhood Hudson Recs the Pod
The voice of Peter Parker in The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Hudson Thames, drops into the pod to talk Spidey, Movies and the controversy that opened up his show.
--------
1:36:42
Oscars 2025 Post Show
Here are the winners, losers and thoughts on this years Oscars!
--------
23:05
Oscar Predictions!
Straw Hat and his good friend Cameron both give their Oscar predictions and couldn't be more different!
--------
1:22:48
About Get Rec’d w/ Straw Hat Goofy
Your favorite movie guy and his guests recommend the movies we made and the movies that made us. Deep dives, reviews and conversations are ahead come aboard and get Rec’d!
TV & Film
Film Reviews
