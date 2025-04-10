Powered by RND
Get Rec’d w/ Straw Hat Goofy
Get Rec’d w/ Straw Hat Goofy

Juju Green
  • Sinners Director, Ryan Coogler Recs the Pod
    Ryan Coogler stops by to talk his new film Sinners, Chadwick Boseman, growing up a movie nerd and being inspired by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
    --------  
    51:12
  • Drop Director, Christopher Landon Recs The Pod
    Christopher Landon and Straw Hat Goofy talk his new movie Drop, horror/comedy, and dating.
    --------  
    30:58
  • Friendly Neighborhood Hudson Recs the Pod
    The voice of Peter Parker in The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Hudson Thames, drops into the pod to talk Spidey, Movies and the controversy that opened up his show.
    --------  
    1:36:42
  • Oscars 2025 Post Show
    Here are the winners, losers and thoughts on this years Oscars!
    --------  
    23:05
  • Oscar Predictions!
    Straw Hat and his good friend Cameron both give their Oscar predictions and couldn't be more different!
    --------  
    1:22:48

About Get Rec’d w/ Straw Hat Goofy

Your favorite movie guy and his guests recommend the movies we made and the movies that made us. Deep dives, reviews and conversations are ahead come aboard and get Rec’d!
