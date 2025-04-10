Straw Hat and his good friend Cameron both give their Oscar predictions and couldn't be more different!

Here are the winners, losers and thoughts on this years Oscars!

The voice of Peter Parker in The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Hudson Thames, drops into the pod to talk Spidey, Movies and the controversy that opened up his show.

Ryan Coogler stops by to talk his new film Sinners, Chadwick Boseman, growing up a movie nerd and being inspired by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

About Get Rec’d w/ Straw Hat Goofy

Your favorite movie guy and his guests recommend the movies we made and the movies that made us. Deep dives, reviews and conversations are ahead come aboard and get Rec’d!