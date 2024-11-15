“I said what I said” Trina on Women in Rap, Jumping into Marriage & The Culture's Delusion

Trina doesn't hold back as she shares her unfiltered thoughts on the state of women in rap, the rush into marriage, and cultural misconceptions. In this video, she delivers bold truths and challenges outdated norms. Get ready for a raw and honest discussion from the Diamond Princess herself! Timecodes 00:00:00 - Coming up on Funky Friday 00:03:52 - Intro to Trina 00:04:51 - Where did the Baddest come from? 00:08:21 - Growing up in Miami 00:12:19 - Who inspired you growing up 00:18:30 - Trina's Marriage & Husband 00:34:08 - The Impact of Trina's Mom 00:54:37 - Has your view of Love changed? 01:02:22 - How do you sift through the low value people 01:08:25 - I will F* you but I don't F* with you 01:27:18 - What is your "Soft" Era 01:30:45 - Giving game to Men 01:38:18 - Can you have single opposite sex friends? 01:43:20 - Is there anything off limits in a relationship? 01:48:40 - The balance between smothering & Control 01:51:50 - Jumping into Marriage 01:59:15 - GAME - Bad Badder Baddest 02:05:54 - Who proposed to who? 02:06:30 - Love & Hiphop Miami 02:10:00 - Trina being an Author 02:13:30 - Women Empowerment in rap 02:19:45 - How do you want to be remembered 02:20:17 - 1ÕV£