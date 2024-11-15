“I said what I said” Trina on Women in Rap, Jumping into Marriage & The Culture's Delusion
Trina doesn't hold back as she shares her unfiltered thoughts on the state of women in rap, the rush into marriage, and cultural misconceptions. In this video, she delivers bold truths and challenges outdated norms. Get ready for a raw and honest discussion from the Diamond Princess herself!
Timecodes
00:00:00 - Coming up on Funky Friday
00:03:52 - Intro to Trina
00:04:51 - Where did the Baddest come from?
00:08:21 - Growing up in Miami
00:12:19 - Who inspired you growing up
00:18:30 - Trina's Marriage & Husband
00:34:08 - The Impact of Trina’s Mom
00:54:37 - Has your view of Love changed?
01:02:22 - How do you sift through the low value people
01:08:25 - I will F* you but I don’t F* with you
01:27:18 - What is your “Soft” Era
01:30:45 - Giving game to Men
01:38:18 - Can you have single opposite sex friends?
01:43:20 - Is there anything off limits in a relationship?
01:48:40 - The balance between smothering & Control
01:51:50 - Jumping into Marriage
01:59:15 - GAME - Bad Badder Baddest
02:05:54 - Who proposed to who?
02:06:30 - Love & Hiphop Miami
02:10:00 - Trina being an Author
02:13:30 - Women Empowerment in rap
02:19:45 - How do you want to be remembered
02:20:17 - 1ÕV£
--------
2:21:23
Ralo: Atlanta’s drug Millionaire reckons with the past… 30 trips to Jail, becoming Muslim & Legacy
In this episode of Funky Friday, we explore Ralo’s journey from street hustler to hip-hop star, building millions in both the dope game and music streams. Hear the untold story of his hustle, success, and the challenges he’s faced along the way. Don’t miss this deep dive into the rise of one of rap’s most compelling figures!
Timecodes
00:00:00 - Coming Up on Funky Friday
00:03:22 - Intro to Ralo
00:04:22 - Ralo's story from the beginning
00:09:22 - How did you become a drug dealer?
00:16:30 - Growing up with Grandma
00:28:36 - Ralo's First BIGTIME Plug
00:34:24 - What is considered Success
00:39:51 - The Horror of Drug Dealing
00:48:49 - What did you want to do other than deal?
00:51:40 - Why did you get into music?
00:53:33 - Any regrets from dealing?
00:55:20 - Ralo's Relationships with his Family
01:02:25 - How many times Ralo been to Jail?
01:11:43 - Young Thugs RICO Case
01:25:51 - What surprised you when you came out of Jail?
01:28:19 - How do you give back?
01:42:38 - Ralo on relationships
01:50:54 - GAME - Good Money
01:54:28 - Ralo's definition of freedom
01:57:56 - At the Height of Ralos career, how big was his reach?
01:59:39 - What are you chasing now?
02:01:09 - Who was the most Impactful person in Jail?
02:04:16 - How did you get money back after it was seized?
02:06:10 - How did you tell your kids about being in Jail?
02:11:16 - Have you seen someone's first time
02:13:15 - Do you feel bad for selling drugs
02:19:31 - What do you rap about?
02:23:36 - What do you want your Legacy to be?
02:25:03 - 1ÕV£
2:28:43
Andre 3000’s Future, Charleston White became what he Hates & Atlanta rising like a Phoenix
André 3000 has ventured into new musical territory with his instrumental solo album, "New Blue Sun," highlighting his mastery of woodwind instruments and earning acclaim on his recent tour. Meanwhile, Charleston White, known for his bold statements, is facing criticism for behaviors that some feel contradict his anti-violence advocacy. Amidst these transformations, Atlanta continues to rise as a cultural powerhouse, solidifying its influence in music, film, and creative industries.
⏲Timecodes
00:00:00 - Coming Up on Funky Friday
00:02:13 - Intro to Killer Mike
00:04:13 - Mike's mom didn't want him to Rap
00:06:34 - Money, Cars, Clothes, Ho3s Rap
00:11:16 - Charleston White used to be different
00:17:55 - Killer Mike isn't afraid of his education
00:25:34 - How did you find your sound?
00:29:14 - Killer Mike's Discography
00:36:59 - Killer Mike on Marriage
00:43:06 - Killer Mike on Broken Homes
01:04:42 - Relationships with Children
01:12:47 - The IMPORTANCE of Atlanta
01:15:59 - Killer Mike's Parents
01:17:22 - GAME - Grammy Whammy
01:21:44 - Daughters
01:32:48 - Powerful story of Fatherhood
01:35:51 - Jamil Al-Amin the Human Rights Activist
01:40:11 - Using Rap to share a message
01:43:44 - Killer Mike on Rap Beef
01:51:45 - The Power of Atlanta
01:56:52 - Is the Rapper Andre 3000 dead?
02:00:20 - 1øvē
2:02:27
Trump & Kamala vs. the Poor, Spiritual but NOT religious & Pastors in crisis | FUNKY FRIDAY
In this episode of Funky Friday, we tackle hot topics like Trump and Kamala's impact on low-income communities, the rise of “spiritual but not religious” beliefs, and the crisis facing modern pastors. Join us as we dig deep into these issues and explore what they mean for society today!
⏲Timecodes
00:00:00 - Coming up on Funky Friday
00:03:26 - Intro to Pastor Jamal Bryant
00:04:42 - Pastor Bryant's History
00:08:55 - NEW CHURCH vs OLD CHURCH
00:15:13 - Cam's mom & Magic city...
00:20:04 - Social Media & the Church
00:22:44 - How to integrate the old with the new
00:26:05 - Phases of being religious
00:29:49 - Pastors leveraging Social Media
00:32:37 - Managing religion in a megachurch
00:37:49 - Burden of Successful black people
00:51:31 - What's the biggest misconception about you
00:54:18 - Pastor Bryant considered quitting ministry
00:56:16 - Why did you start New Birth Church?
01:08:59 - Black Lives Matter
01:20:55 - Why is rap music always black men against each other
01:28:03 - Crime is the bride of poverty
01:29:19 - Black Wealth
01:45:19 - Historically low marriage rate
01:56:08 - Church Drama, TD Jakes
02:03:08 - Do pastors need to be married?
02:08:40 - Is sex before marriage a sin?
02:15:08 - What do you want your legacy to be?
02:15:54 - Outro
2:18:13
Corey Holcomb says NOTHING IS OFF LIMITS! Diddy, Trump, Kamala, Dr.Bryant, Hypocrisy & Religion
Corey Holcomb holds nothing back in this explosive episode, tackling everything from Diddy and Trump to Kamala Harris, Dr. Bryant, hypocrisy, and religion! No topic is off-limits as Corey dives into the most controversial subjects with his unfiltered opinions. Watch as he breaks down the issues no one else dares to touch!
⏲Timecodes
00:00:00 - Coming Up...
00:02:38 - Intro to Corey Holcomb
00:03:46 - The Gucci outlet store?!
00:09:43 - Are there jokes off limits?
00:13:08 - Where is Corey Holcomb from?
00:14:15 - Corey's interpretation of the Bible
00:17:21 - Being a Gentleman
00:18:43 - Freedom of speech in comedy
00:24:09 - The state of Comedy in 2024
00:29:33 - Black voices in Entertainment
00:32:57 - GameTime #ad00:40:25 - Offending people
00:41:35 - Social media comedians
00:44:01 - I won’t watch T.I as a comedian
00:46:56 - The Kardashians rise
00:53:10 - Who’s more influential, Kim Kardashian or T.I.
01:00:05 - BBLs
01:11:01 - GAME - ONE WORD
01:19:12 - Do you feel slept on?
01:20:46 - Corey Holcomb on Relationships
01:43:06 - Broken Homes
01:49:45 - Powerful men with multiple women
01:51:42 - Will Smith
01:59:50 - Shannon Sharpe
02:03:51 - Diddy vs Hugh Hefner
02:06:50 - Raising homosexual kids
02:12:22 - Cam and Jas’ relationship
02:20:59 - Hypocrisy with parenting
02:23:51 - Dr. Bryant
02:36:36 - Trump over Kamala
02:44:31 - Homosexuality
02:48:33 - 1øvē
A light-hearted series hosted by NFL Superstar Cam Newton, facilitating a dialogue ranging from lifestyle talk, relationships and workplace habits, to the latest in pop culture and entertainment news - each week featuring a different celebrity guest.