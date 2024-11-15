Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSociety & CultureFunky Friday with Cam Newton
Listen to Funky Friday with Cam Newton in the App
Listen to Funky Friday with Cam Newton in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Funky Friday with Cam Newton

Podcast Funky Friday with Cam Newton
Cam Newton
A light-hearted series hosted by NFL Superstar Cam Newton, facilitating a dialogue ranging from lifestyle talk, relationships and workplace habits, to the lates...
More
Society & CulturePersonal Journals

Available Episodes

5 of 81
  • “I said what I said” Trina on Women in Rap, Jumping into Marriage & The Culture's Delusion
    Trina doesn't hold back as she shares her unfiltered thoughts on the state of women in rap, the rush into marriage, and cultural misconceptions. In this video, she delivers bold truths and challenges outdated norms. Get ready for a raw and honest discussion from the Diamond Princess herself! Timecodes 00:00:00 - Coming up on Funky Friday 00:03:52 - Intro to Trina 00:04:51 - Where did the Baddest come from? 00:08:21 - Growing up in Miami 00:12:19 - Who inspired you growing up 00:18:30 - Trina's Marriage & Husband 00:34:08 - The Impact of Trina’s Mom 00:54:37 - Has your view of Love changed? 01:02:22 - How do you sift through the low value people 01:08:25 - I will F* you but I don’t F* with you 01:27:18 - What is your “Soft” Era 01:30:45 - Giving game to Men 01:38:18 - Can you have single opposite sex friends? 01:43:20 - Is there anything off limits in a relationship? 01:48:40 - The balance between smothering & Control 01:51:50 - Jumping into Marriage 01:59:15 - GAME - Bad Badder Baddest 02:05:54 - Who proposed to who? 02:06:30 - Love & Hiphop Miami 02:10:00 - Trina being an Author 02:13:30 - Women Empowerment in rap 02:19:45 - How do you want to be remembered 02:20:17 - 1ÕV£ Follow Trina 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trinarockstarr 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social Media! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameron1newton 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my hand made hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop Want more Funky Friday?? Charleston White - https://youtu.be/mD9-ckm4xEU Jason Lee - https://youtu.be/BPgiImykMu4 Shannon Sharpe - https://youtu.be/DbzjgJXyaKk Host / Executive Producer: Cam Newton Executive Producer: Kristin J. Meyers Director / Executive Producer: David Ricks Producer / Camera Op: Omari Collins Talent Producer: Lanece Webb Casting Director: Mara Davis Camera Operator: VJ Revils Brelan Butler Sound Mixer: Troy Hermes Editor: Omar Soto Social: Brendan Cole Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel Stills Photographer: Omari Collins Set Designer: John Allen Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:21:23
  • Ralo: Atlanta’s drug Millionaire reckons with the past… 30 trips to Jail, becoming Muslim & Legacy
    In this episode of Funky Friday, we explore Ralo’s journey from street hustler to hip-hop star, building millions in both the dope game and music streams. Hear the untold story of his hustle, success, and the challenges he’s faced along the way. Don’t miss this deep dive into the rise of one of rap’s most compelling figures! Timecodes 00:00:00 - Coming Up on Funky Friday 00:03:22 - Intro to Ralo 00:04:22 - Ralo's story from the beginning 00:09:22 - How did you become a drug dealer? 00:16:30 - Growing up with Grandma 00:28:36 - Ralo's First BIGTIME Plug 00:34:24 - What is considered Success 00:39:51 - The Horror of Drug Dealing 00:48:49 - What did you want to do other than deal? 00:51:40 - Why did you get into music? 00:53:33 - Any regrets from dealing? 00:55:20 - Ralo's Relationships with his Family 01:02:25 - How many times Ralo been to Jail? 01:11:43 - Young Thugs RICO Case 01:25:51 - What surprised you when you came out of Jail? 01:28:19 - How do you give back? 01:42:38 - Ralo on relationships 01:50:54 - GAME - Good Money 01:54:28 - Ralo's definition of freedom 01:57:56 - At the Height of Ralos career, how big was his reach? 01:59:39 - What are you chasing now? 02:01:09 - Who was the most Impactful person in Jail? 02:04:16 - How did you get money back after it was seized? 02:06:10 - How did you tell your kids about being in Jail? 02:11:16 - Have you seen someone's first time 02:13:15 - Do you feel bad for selling drugs 02:19:31 - What do you rap about? 02:23:36 - What do you want your Legacy to be? 02:25:03 - 1ÕV£ Follow Ralo 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ralofamgoon 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social Media! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameron1newton 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my hand made hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop 🎞Executive Producer: Cam Newton Produced / Directed By: David Ricks 📸https://www.instagram.com/david_ricksiii/ Omari Collins 📸https://www.instagram.com/ogcollins Camera: Omari Collins Vashon Revils 📸https://www.instagram.com/v2r_films Editor: Brelan Butler 📸https://www.instagram.com/eli_20kplus Location Sound / Sound Mix and Master: Troy Hermes 📸https://www.instagram.com/troyhermes Social Coordinator: Brendan Cole 📸https://www.instagram.com/brendan_cole Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel 📹 @KentHeckel Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:28:43
  • Andre 3000’s Future, Charleston White became what he Hates & Atlanta rising like a Phoenix
    André 3000 has ventured into new musical territory with his instrumental solo album, "New Blue Sun," highlighting his mastery of woodwind instruments and earning acclaim on his recent tour. Meanwhile, Charleston White, known for his bold statements, is facing criticism for behaviors that some feel contradict his anti-violence advocacy. Amidst these transformations, Atlanta continues to rise as a cultural powerhouse, solidifying its influence in music, film, and creative industries. ⏲Timecodes 00:00:00 - Coming Up on Funky Friday 00:02:13 - Intro to Killer Mike 00:04:13 - Mike's mom didn't want him to Rap 00:06:34 - Money, Cars, Clothes, Ho3s Rap 00:11:16 - Charleston White used to be different 00:17:55 - Killer Mike isn't afraid of his education 00:25:34 - How did you find your sound? 00:29:14 - Killer Mike's Discography 00:36:59 - Killer Mike on Marriage 00:43:06 - Killer Mike on Broken Homes 01:04:42 - Relationships with Children 01:12:47 - The IMPORTANCE of Atlanta 01:15:59 - Killer Mike's Parents 01:17:22 - GAME - Grammy Whammy 01:21:44 - Daughters 01:32:48 - Powerful story of Fatherhood 01:35:51 - Jamil Al-Amin the Human Rights Activist 01:40:11 - Using Rap to share a message 01:43:44 - Killer Mike on Rap Beef 01:51:45 - The Power of Atlanta 01:56:52 - Is the Rapper Andre 3000 dead? 02:00:20 - 1øvē Follow Killer Mike 📸https://www.instagram.com/killermike 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social Media! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my hand made hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop Want more Funky Friday?? Charleston White - https://youtu.be/mD9-ckm4xEU Jason Lee - https://youtu.be/BPgiImykMu4 Shannon Sharpe - https://youtu.be/DbzjgJXyaKk Host / Executive Producer: Cam Newton Executive Producer: Kristin J. Meyers Director / Executive Producer: David Ricks Producer / Camera Op: Omari Collins Talent Producer: Lanece Webb Casting Director: Mara Davis Camera Operator: VJ Revils Brelan Butler Sound Mixer: Troy Hermes Editor: Omar Soto Social: Brendan Cole Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel Stills Photographer: Omari Collins Set Designer: John Allen Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:02:27
  • Trump & Kamala vs. the Poor, Spiritual but NOT religious & Pastors in crisis | FUNKY FRIDAY
    In this episode of Funky Friday, we tackle hot topics like Trump and Kamala's impact on low-income communities, the rise of “spiritual but not religious” beliefs, and the crisis facing modern pastors. Join us as we dig deep into these issues and explore what they mean for society today! ⏲Timecodes 00:00:00 - Coming up on Funky Friday 00:03:26 - Intro to Pastor Jamal Bryant 00:04:42 - Pastor Bryant's History 00:08:55 - NEW CHURCH vs OLD CHURCH 00:15:13 - Cam's mom & Magic city... 00:20:04 - Social Media & the Church 00:22:44 - How to integrate the old with the new 00:26:05 - Phases of being religious 00:29:49 - Pastors leveraging Social Media 00:32:37 - Managing religion in a megachurch 00:37:49 - Burden of Successful black people 00:51:31 - What's the biggest misconception about you 00:54:18 - Pastor Bryant considered quitting ministry 00:56:16 - Why did you start New Birth Church? 01:08:59 - Black Lives Matter 01:20:55 - Why is rap music always black men against each other 01:28:03 - Crime is the bride of poverty 01:29:19 - Black Wealth 01:45:19 - Historically low marriage rate 01:56:08 - Church Drama, TD Jakes 02:03:08 - Do pastors need to be married? 02:08:40 - Is sex before marriage a sin? 02:15:08 - What do you want your legacy to be? 02:15:54 - Outro Follow Pastor Jamal Bryant 📸https://www.instagram.com/jamalhbryant 📹  @JamalBryantPodcast  📲Follow Cam Newton on Social Media! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my hand made hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop Want more Funky Friday?? Charleston White - https://youtu.be/mD9-ckm4xEU Jason Lee - https://youtu.be/BPgiImykMu4 Shannon Sharpe - https://youtu.be/DbzjgJXyaKk Host / Executive Producer: Cam Newton Executive Producer: Kristin J. Meyers Director / Executive Producer: David Ricks Producer / Camera Op: Omari Collins Talent Producer: Lanece Webb Casting Director: Mara Davis Camera Operator: VJ Revils Brelan Butler Sound Mixer: Troy Hermes Editor: Omar Soto Social: Brendan Cole Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel Stills Photographer: Omari Collins Set Designer: John Allen Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:18:13
  • Corey Holcomb says NOTHING IS OFF LIMITS! Diddy, Trump, Kamala, Dr.Bryant, Hypocrisy & Religion
    Corey Holcomb holds nothing back in this explosive episode, tackling everything from Diddy and Trump to Kamala Harris, Dr. Bryant, hypocrisy, and religion! No topic is off-limits as Corey dives into the most controversial subjects with his unfiltered opinions. Watch as he breaks down the issues no one else dares to touch! ⏲Timecodes 00:00:00 - Coming Up... 00:02:38 - Intro to Corey Holcomb 00:03:46 - The Gucci outlet store?! 00:09:43 - Are there jokes off limits? 00:13:08 - Where is Corey Holcomb from? 00:14:15 - Corey's interpretation of the Bible 00:17:21 - Being a Gentleman 00:18:43 - Freedom of speech in comedy 00:24:09 - The state of Comedy in 2024 00:29:33 - Black voices in Entertainment 00:32:57 - GameTime #ad00:40:25 - Offending people 00:41:35 - Social media comedians 00:44:01 - I won’t watch T.I as a comedian 00:46:56 - The Kardashians rise 00:53:10 - Who’s more influential, Kim Kardashian or T.I. 01:00:05 - BBLs 01:11:01 - GAME - ONE WORD 01:19:12 - Do you feel slept on? 01:20:46 - Corey Holcomb on Relationships 01:43:06 - Broken Homes 01:49:45 - Powerful men with multiple women 01:51:42 - Will Smith 01:59:50 - Shannon Sharpe 02:03:51 - Diddy vs Hugh Hefner 02:06:50 - Raising homosexual kids 02:12:22 - Cam and Jas’ relationship 02:20:59 - Hypocrisy with parenting 02:23:51 - Dr. Bryant 02:36:36 - Trump over Kamala 02:44:31 - Homosexuality 02:48:33 - 1øvē Checkout Gametime https://gametime.co/ Use code FUNKY for $20 off your first purchase! Follow Corey Holcomb 📸https://www.instagram.com/thecoreyholcomb 📲Follow Cam Newton on Social Media! 📹Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cameron1newton 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cam 🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/CameronNewton/ 👤Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamJNewton2/ 🎩Shop all my hand made hats: https://bit.ly/MeshikaShop Want more Funky Friday?? Charleston White - https://youtu.be/mD9-ckm4xEU Jason Lee - https://youtu.be/BPgiImykMu4 Shannon Sharpe - https://youtu.be/DbzjgJXyaKk Host / Executive Producer: Cam Newton Executive Producer: Kristin J. Meyers Director / Executive Producer: David Ricks Producer / Camera Op: Omari Collins Talent Producer: Lanece Webb Casting Director: Mara Davis Camera Operator: VJ Revils Brelan Butler Sound Mixer: Troy Hermes Editor: Omar Soto Social: Brendan Cole Thumbnail & Channel Manager: Kent Heckel Stills Photographer: Omari Collins Set Designer: John Allen Production:🎬 Iconic Saga 📸http://bit.ly/IconicSagaInstagram
    --------  
    2:51:45

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Funky Friday with Cam Newton

A light-hearted series hosted by NFL Superstar Cam Newton, facilitating a dialogue ranging from lifestyle talk, relationships and workplace habits, to the latest in pop culture and entertainment news - each week featuring a different celebrity guest.
Podcast website

Listen to Funky Friday with Cam Newton, The Good Whale and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Funky Friday with Cam Newton: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:31:02 PM