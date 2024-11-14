This week, Alix and Ashtin explore the topic of being single. They argue that being single is not only important, but necessary for personal growth. They stress the value of getting to know yourself and give their best tips on dealing with breakups. Follow and connect with all things @HotMess across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

This week, Alix and Ashtin discuss the harsh truths of social media. They warn against editing your body, comparison, and overuse. Alix opens up about her desire to unplug and encourages listeners to do so when they can. They also update each other on their lives and Ashtin even alludes to some shocking news.Follow and connect with all things @HotMess across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

This week, Alix and Ashtin sit down to debrief Alix’s Mad Forest Halloween party. Despite blurry memories, they recount the wild details of the Alice in Wonderland-themed event. They discuss some of the best costumes and scariest moments from their otherworldly night. Follow and connect with all things @HotMess across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

This week, Alix and Ashtin discuss the differences between being extroverted versus introverted. Ashtin, an introvert, details the occasional discomfort she feels in social situations; whereas Alix reveals her distaste for being alone. They talk about posting online, self-isolation, and being in big groups. The sisters also catch up on each other's lives and share some recent messy stories. Follow and connect with all things @HotMess across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

This week, Alix answers questions in a full “What Would Alix Do?” episode. Instead of the usual text questions, this time Alix listens to voicemails sent in by listeners. She answers all sorts of juicy questions, including ones about cheating boyfriends, texting exes, and mean girls. Follow and connect with all things @HotMess across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Hot Mess with Alix Earle

Join your favorite hot mess, Alix Earle, as she invites you to listen in on a weekly recap of her life revealing all the in-depth, exclusive details that has everyone watching, talking, and wanting more. For the first time ever, Alix will be letting you in on what is actually happening, beyond her trending TikToks. From friendships to family, relationship updates to rumors, traveling and navigating life after college, get ready for all the behind-the-scenes details that you've been waiting for. Let's be honest, life is messy, and Alix is here to remind you that we're all on this journey together. So welcome, you are now officially invited to the debrief.