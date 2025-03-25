Why you (yes you, the skeptic) should try meditation

Meditation, a practice that can calm your mind, has been around for thousands of years. Science shows it can help people feel happier. Yet many people feel resistant to meditation – like it’s not for them, or that they don’t have the time for it. Garvia speaks with Jeff Warren, a meditation teacher and practitioner who writes the daily meditations on the Calm app. They discuss how Jeff got into meditation to help his mental health, what meditation is, how it helps quiet unproductive thoughts and how you – the skeptical, busy person with a mile-long to-do list – can start incorporating it into your happiness practice. Find some of Jeff’s free meditations at www.homebasewithjeff.com and his podcast, The Mind Bod Adventure Pod, at www.mindbodpod.com.